IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week
A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week(Reuters)
A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week(Reuters)
fashion

A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week

Christian Dior started the Paris Haute Couture Week and showcased one-of-a-kind outfits based on zodiac signs and tarot symbols, virtually.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Paris
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:44 AM IST

Lavish golden dresses decked out in zodiac signs and tarot symbols provided some Christian Dior-infused mysticism for the start of Paris' Haute Couture Week, a showcase of one-of-a-kind outfits held online this time due to the Covid-19 crisis.

One of the high points of the yearly fashion calendar, with elaborate hand-stitched outfits providing a touch of luxurious escapism, the latest edition was held without crowds as brands replaced the runway with online projections.

In a whimsical film set in a fairy-style castle, populated by Libra, Capricorn and models decked out as other astrological signs, Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri provided glitter and gold with gowns that combined lame fabric with velvet.

Silhouettes strayed from Chiuri's usual cinched waists, with empire line necks in some cases, and capes fit for medieval royalty, including one decked out entirely in intricate flowers made from feathers.

The collection was inspired by tarot cards - a recurring motif and reference at Dior, including under the brand's superstitious late founder - with many looks evoking a 15th century illuminated tarot deck known as the Visconti-Sforza.

Chiuri said she had been keen to explore the magic and solace tarot could offer nearly a year into the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended lives and industries globally, while many nations are still under lockdowns to control the disease.

"It can help you not to be afraid of something you don't know, that's so insecure," Chiuri said of the tarot references in an interview. The cards are often used for fortune telling, a theme explored in the Dior film, directed by Italy's Matteo Garrone.

Luxury brands have had to transform the way they plan for collections with coronavirus restrictions, and Chiuri said Dior now carried out fittings with Haute Couture clients over Zoom calls, orchestrating adjustments from afar.

Runway shows are usually an opportunity for fashion editors, bloggers and buyers to get a sense of the brands' buzz up close.

Chiuri said Dior had forged ahead with its collection in order to give some of the industries that depend on fashion weeks a leg up too.

"We tried to make the best of it for the supply chain too. We have to maintain the tradition of embroidery in Paris," Chiuri said.

Top brands like Chanel are also due to present their Haute Couture ranges online. Schiaparelli, whose Texan designer Daniel Roseberry dressed Lady Gaga for Joe Biden's inauguration as US President last week, earlier on Monday showcased bejewelled gowns paired with oversized earrings and super-hero style dresses which appeared to give models sculpted abdominals.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dior christian dior paris fashion week
app
Close
e-paper
A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week(Reuters)
A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week(Reuters)
fashion

A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week

Reuters, Paris
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Christian Dior started the Paris Haute Couture Week and showcased one-of-a-kind outfits based on zodiac signs and tarot symbols, virtually.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jim Sarbh in a block printed knotted angarkha tunic (Photo: Instagram/RajeshPratapSinghWorks)
Jim Sarbh in a block printed knotted angarkha tunic (Photo: Instagram/RajeshPratapSinghWorks)
fashion

26 letters which redefine Indianness

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Indian fashion isn’t just exotic inspo that international brands can use as reference. It’s a discipline in itself
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maria Grazia Chiuri presents a couture collection steeped in Tarot symbolism (Photo: Instagram/Dior)
Maria Grazia Chiuri presents a couture collection steeped in Tarot symbolism (Photo: Instagram/Dior)
fashion

Couture steeped in Tarot symbolism

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Dior Couture Spring 21 was a vibrant and lush canvas painted by Maria Grazia Chiuri’s epiphany inducing paintbrush where she referenced the mystique of Tarot cards
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra wears copper-coloured top worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27k(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra wears copper-coloured top worth 27k(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra's WFH look includes stunning shirt worth 27k and comfy lowers

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:57 PM IST
  • One of Priyanka Chopra's Work From Home looks garnered more attention than the rest. Her fans loved her dark copper coloured formal blouse which she accessorised with statement gold jewellery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The khadi fashion show was organised with top designers. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
The khadi fashion show was organised with top designers. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
fashion

Khadi fashion show organised in Lucknow on UP Divas

ANI, Lucknow (uttar Pradesh) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:50 PM IST
A Khadi fashion show was organised at Avadh Shilpgram in Lucknow as part of Uttar Pradesh Divas celebrations on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alaya F stuns in quirky outfit(Dilnaz Malegamwalla )
Alaya F stuns in quirky outfit(Dilnaz Malegamwalla )
fashion

Sunsets and abstract prints: Alaya F stuns in shirt and mini shorts worth 16k

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • For a recent photoshoot, Alaya F donned a gorgeous abstract print co-ord set and looked absolutely breathtaking in it. The actor added her own touch to the outfit by the way she styled it, we are taking notes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on their wedding(Instagram/ varundvn and varindertchawla)
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on their wedding(Instagram/ varundvn and varindertchawla)
fashion

Here's what Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wore for their close-knit wedding

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:21 AM IST
  • Silver kaliras and an off-white lehenga is what fashion designer Natasha Dalal opted to wear on her wedding day. The groom Varun Dhawan also twinned with his childhood sweetheart and wore a sherwani in the same colour. The couple of the hour looked like royalty on their special day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja uses these 3 hair care products for “romantic, sexy” tresses(Instagram/sonamkapoor)
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja uses these 3 hair care products for “romantic, sexy” tresses(Instagram/sonamkapoor)
fashion

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja uses these 3 hair care products for “romantic, sexy” tresses

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:25 AM IST
  • Watch: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spills the beans on her 3 favourite hair care products for the times she wants to be 'romantic' or when she opts to be 'less fancy' in this ‘Vanity Vignettes’ video
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan shares hair care tips(Instagram/realhinakhan)
Hina Khan shares hair care tips(Instagram/realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan shares tips for shiny, healthy and dandruff-free hair in winters

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:18 PM IST
  • Hina Khan recently shared a video in which the actor gave extremely useful tips for improving the hair health especially during winter season. Get ready with your notepads and pen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bella Hadid returns to social media(Instagram/bellahadid)
Bella Hadid returns to social media(Instagram/bellahadid)
fashion

Bella Hadid returns to social media: Took some time away to reflect and learn

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • After a short hiatus from social media, Bella Hadid made a return and penned a heartfelt note about mental health. "I am only here to be an instrument of peace and love," it read.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi in black velvet dress(Instagram/norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi in black velvet dress(Instagram/norafatehi)
fashion

Nora Fatehi shows how to own the night in 1 lakh thigh-slit black dress

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • For her recent outing in Dubai, Nora Fatehi opted to wear a stunning black velvet full-sleeved dress that also featured a thigh-high slit. The actor's gown is the epitome of modern luxury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kirti Kulhari's tri-tiered midi, co-ords, deconstructed top amp up fashion game(Instagram/who_wore_what_when)
Kirti Kulhari's tri-tiered midi, co-ords, deconstructed top amp up fashion game(Instagram/who_wore_what_when)
fashion

Kirti Kulhari's tri-tiered midi, co-ords, deconstructed top amp up fashion game

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • From nerdy minimalist look to contemporary chic, The Girl on The Train actor Kirti Kulhari serves a slew of fashionable styles that are a must-have for this year's Spring-Summer wardrobe
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4k monokini(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan in 4k monokini(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan in 4k midriff-flaunting monokini is beachwear goals in Maldives

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • The fashionista and fitness freak Sara Ali Khan has been sharing some picturesque views from the Maldives and serving us with bookmark-worthy holiday fashion. Her latest pictures in a sustainable monokini are no different.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models in the label’s Autumn Winter 21-22 collection (Photo: Instagram/PaulSmith)
Models in the label’s Autumn Winter 21-22 collection (Photo: Instagram/PaulSmith)
fashion

A love letter to British youth  

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Over the last five decades, Pope Paul Smith has established a cathedral of chic dressing his legions of style savants - from Prime Ministers to Rock royalty
READ FULL STORY
Close
Another meme featuring Bernie Sanders doing the Gangnam Style dance.(Twitter)
Another meme featuring Bernie Sanders doing the Gangnam Style dance.(Twitter)
fashion

Bernie Sanders’s viral meme-worthy inauguration coat is selling out

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:28 PM IST
The indelible image of Bernie Sanders bundled up in a jacket and mittens at the US presidential inauguration didn’t just spawn memes around the world - it also led to a massive spike in sales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP