A dreamy affair at FDCI India Couture Week ‘22

Day 1 of FDCI India Couture Week 2022, in association with Lotus Make-up marked the beginning of the ten-day fashion event, and how! The style alliance partner of the couture week is HT City Showstoppers. With couturier Tarun Tahiliani presenting the opening show at Hyatt Regency New Delhi, the tone of the entire couture week was set riding on extravagant ensembles, dipped in intricacy and detailing. This edition also marks ICW’s 15th year.

Tahiliani, who boasts of a two-plus decade long legacy in the industry announced the launch of his annual couture/bespoke collection--The Painterly Dream—at the show. Paying tribute to the legacy of Indian craft heritage, his collection essayed traditions in India modern style.

From multicoloured lehengas and long jackets over lehengas to red sindoori sarees and well-tailored menswear with drapes, the collection featured a variety of garments suiting people of varied tastes. The show unfurled with a soft and subtle colour palette and went on to display dark shades of reds and pinks. It featured embroidery techniques such as chikankari, pichwai and kashida, along with details like constellation drapes and tailored zardozi. Traditional silhouettes such as achkans and shararas infused with age old craft techniques and latest technology were an important part of the collection, too.

Speaking about his collection, Tahiliani said, “As ironic as it sounds, the stillness of the pandemic gave me and studio the time to revisit what we do, and think about how to make it experiential, movement and flow wise, rather than showcasing just dazzling discomfort.” Targeted at global Indians who care for the comfort, fit, motion and ease, this collection was an expression of creating something that’s timeless in sensibility, global in appeal, and rooted in craft.

