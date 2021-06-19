A new life for old footwear

The pandemic has made us more inclined towards sustainability. Many are now looking for zero-waste options for daily chores. Fashion is also navigating a seismic transformation, as we realign our sartorial choices and move towards re-wearing, re-styling or upcycling clothes and accessories. Repurposing has made its way into many closets and added a fun twist to even footwear. Now repurposed footwear is also something many fashion enthusiasts have been enjoying. Here are a few DIY tips and tricks you can use to revamp your old shoes, and give them a new lease of life.

