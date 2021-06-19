Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / A new life for old footwear
Studs and sequins are a great way to add bling to your footwear. (Shtterstock)
Studs and sequins are a great way to add bling to your footwear. (Shtterstock)
fashion

A new life for old footwear

The pandemic has made us more inclined towards sustainability
READ FULL STORY
By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:29 PM IST

The pandemic has made us more inclined towards sustainability. Many are now looking for zero-waste options for daily chores. Fashion is also navigating a seismic transformation, as we realign our sartorial choices and move towards re-wearing, re-styling or upcycling clothes and accessories. Repurposing has made its way into many closets and added a fun twist to even footwear. Now repurposed footwear is also something many fashion enthusiasts have been enjoying. Here are a few DIY tips and tricks you can use to revamp your old shoes, and give them a new lease of life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.