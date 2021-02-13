A quarantine comeback of ’70s fashion
In a fashion season like no other – where live-streaming became a vent to showcase design efforts – the industry thankfully found a way out to celebrate the art of dressing up.
Cyclical in manner, old fashion never bids a goodbye. As a resurrection, ’70s trends are high on style charts in 2021, with free clothing, flowing silhouettes and gypsy colors taking a lead. They have re-emerged in today’s world with an innovative conversion. ’70s ensembles make a tough fashion statement by heightening a wave of empowered styles with an eclectic mix of versatile options. This sensibility is a timeless craze of owning fashion and history, time and again.
Earthy tones to corduroy or button downs, ’70s is back to rule the globe. Comfortable to carry and thousand times more stylish retro staples are controlling everyone’s wardrobe. Not compromising with versatility, designers are enjoying adding headscarves, high-waist and blazers with a touch of embroidered grandeur to the overall look.
Take for instance the dazzling icon, Samantha Prabhu rocking summery tones in Nirmooha’s blazer and bell bottoms right in 2020 to cement the fashion path of ’70s bouncing back in 2021.
To keep up with this trend, our latest collection is even sassier and classy with an array of frills, broad embroidered belts, scarves and oversized trousers. Dramatic shoulders, be it monochrome, flamingo pink or whites, straight pants, pointed collars and even geometrical prints are ruling the style boards. Will we ever stop swooning over such a trend?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion’s way forward
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Making the most of Valentine’s day, sustainably!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A quarantine comeback of ’70s fashion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweatshirts meet glamour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virtual front rows as New York kicks off digital fashion shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra channels inner CEO in well-fitted blazer worth ₹54k
- While promoting her recently released book, Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra dressed in a stunning blue wool well-fitted blazer and channelled her inner boss babe. We are here for it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra braves London winter in ₹1.9 lakh sweater and tracksuit
- Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video on her Instagram account which shows the actor wearing a stunning and, at the same time, comfy Work From Home attire. We are impressed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi adds a touch of romance to Indian wear in pink suit, sheer dupatta
- For a recent event, Nora Fatehi stepped out wearing a beautiful pink ethnic attire with a twist. The fashionista left us speechless with the way she carried the number, that was made by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate action in fashion: Big clothing brands back Bangladesh recycling scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manya Singh, Miss India Runner-up and daughter of auto driver, shares life story
- I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep, says Manya Omprakash Singh, the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up. Manya, who is the daughter of an autorickshaw driver shared her inspiring story.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Skincare tips to give you a glow up on special date night
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears ₹1.12 lakh D&G pyjamas for virtual promotions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Sethi conferred with honorary doctorate for design and fashion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My real self: Cardi B shares bare-faced selfie to preach self acceptance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput’s sultry maroon bikini, sheer cape are beachwear goals this summer
- Is it summer already? Mira Rajput’s throwback picture from her Goa vacation will not let us believe otherwise as she flaunts a jaw-dropping bikini body by the pool side in a maroon swimsuit layered with a multicoloured cape and we can’t help but add it to our fashion stash now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox