Aaliyah Kashyap wore mother-in-law's ‘wedding dress from 30 years ago’ for dreamy white wedding with Shane Gregoire

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot once again with her husband, Shane Gregoire. The couple had a white wedding in Buffalo, New York, and the pictures look dreamy. The Christian wedding was held almost eight months after the Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. Aaliyah Kashyap dazzles in her mother-in-law's wedding dress from 30 years ago.

On July 7, Aaliyah shared pictures from her wedding in New York on Instagram. She looked gorgeous in a white off-shoulder wedding dress, styled with lace gloves and a veil. As for Shane, he looked handsome in a black tuxedo and bow tie. The wedding dress holds a special meaning for the bride, and she revealed it in the caption.

Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding gown holds a special meaning

Sharing the photos of her wedding look, Aaliyah wrote, “For our American wedding, I wore my beautiful mother-in-law’s wedding dress from 30 years ago (swipe to see!) and it was so so special! Timeless and classic.” She also shared a photo from her mother and father-in-law's wedding day, in which she can be seen dressed in the same bridal gown.

The original lace-embroidered dress, which Aaliyah's mother-in-law wore, featured a boat neckline, a satin lace-embroidered overlay on the bust, full-length sleeves, and a rose floret appliqué on the chest. To give the dress a modern touch, Aaliyah got rid of the sleeves, opted for a strapless silhouette, and went for a plunging sweetheart neckline.

How did Aaliyah style the bridal look

She wore her hair in waves, styled in a centre parting and tied in a half-up, half-down hairdo with a few strands sculpting her face. A diamond wedding ring, a double-strand diamond necklace, and dainty earrings rounded off the jewels. Lastly, she chose darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, smokey pink eye shadow, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and glossy pink lips for the glam.