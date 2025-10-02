Abhishek Bachchan wore Mughal-era necklace to marry Aishwarya Rai; sherwani had ruby buttons: Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Celebrated designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla regularly create buzz with their innovative designs for their eponymous label, whether on the runway or while dressing the crème de la crème of celebrities. The designer duo appeared on The Namrata Zakaria Show on September 25, discussing various personal and career highlights, including the outfits they designed for celebrity weddings. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot back in 2007. (Picture credit: Pinterest)

One of the celebrity weddings they discussed was that of the Bachchan siblings, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The designer duo recounted what went behind the process of curating their looks.

According to them, Abhishek Bachchan's wedding outfit was full of grandeur, as he wore several rare pieces of jewellery, including one that dates back to the Mughal era.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007, and the designer duo recalled how they curated the exquisite details of their wedding looks, going to lengths to make the entire ensemble appear regal and elegant. They sourced rare, historic jewellery and added special precious stones like rubies to his sherwani.

The duo commented, "He (Abhishek) had some of the best jewellery that there was. He wore some phenomenal pieces, which Abu and I sourced. It was the first time someone wore a Mughal tumbler bead necklace. There were ruby buttons on Abhishek’s sherwani. Mr Bachchan (Amitabh) also loves dressing up and his little jewellery bits. They all do, actually. Since they wear clothes beautifully, we get inspired to do even better.”

Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan married Nikhil Nanda in 1997, and the designers revealed that their first collaboration with the Bachchan family began with Shweta's wedding. Reflecting on their creativity, they shared their unique wedding lehenga ideation. The entire mandap mirrored the lehenga's design, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship of zardozi design.

They said, “It (our collaboration) started with Shweta Bachchan’s wedding. We came up with a very interesting and wonderful concept: her lehenga would be maroon instead of red, and it would be full of zardozi. Then we thought, why not do the entire mandap in zardozi? It was magical.”