Actor Jennifer Lawrence stuns in black dress at 2025 Gotham Film Awards red carpet

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence recently made a stunning appearance at the red carpet at the 2025 Gotham Film Awards, where she was nominated for Lead Performance for ‘Die My Love’. The actor appeared in an iconic black dress. Jennifer Lawrence attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 1 in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)

In ‘Die My Love’, Jennifer plays Grace, a young mother in rural Montana grappling with severe postpartum depression and psychosis that unravels her marriage to husband Jackson, played by Robert Pattinson and her grip on reality.

Jennifer's look

Jennifer appearance featured her in a long black dress, which had a side slit. The full sleeved dress had a lapel along the ‘V’ neckline. The actor paired the look with long earrings, a metal ring and a pair of black heels.

The look also included a soft makeup with a nude shaded nail paint. Jennifer left her tresses loose with a classic middle parting.

About movie ‘Die My Love’

“Jennifer Lawrence bares some leg on the red carpet at the 2025 Gotham Film Awards, where she was nominated for Lead Performance for “Die My Love,” Just Jared captioned Jennifer's look on Instagram.

The gala took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, and attendees and nominees on the red carpet included Jenifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, Adam Sandler, Ryan Coogler, Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve, Sutton Foster, Felicity Jones, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Naomi Watts, Imogen Poots and many more, reported Deadline.

The movie Die My Love premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025. The movie was nominated for the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to the director of the Best Feature Film of the Official Competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie released in theatres in the United States by Mubi on November 7. It received positive feedback from audience and critics, who emphasized on Jennifer's performance in particular. So far, the movie has grossed $9.7 million at the box offices across the world.