Aditi Rao Hydari’s floral co-ord set is the perfect six of sass and class

Aditi Rao Hydari is an absolute fashionista. The actor is always on a spree of sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile for her fans to refer to. Aditi's wardrobe is a plethora of casual ensembles, festive attires and sassy formal pantsuits. The actor’s fashion mantra is short, simple and effective – she believes in keeping it chic, minimal, stylish and comfortable. Aditi believes in slaying fashion goals with every post that she makes on her social media profile – with each picture, she also ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. On Tuesday, Aditi drove our midweek blues far away with a set of pictures of herself looking gorgeous as ever in a stunning co-ord set.

Aditi played muse to fashion designer house Atsu and picked a stunning co-ord set from the shelves of the designer house. Aditi looked every bit gorgeous in the off-shoulder black top featuring floral patterns in shades of yellow and maroon. The top came with corset details and a black flower embellishment on one side of the waist. Aditi further teamed her top with a pair of matching formal trousers featuring same print with wide legs. Aditi posed in a hallway of sorts as she walked and looked just too glam. Aditi also expressed for love for the ensemble with a maroon heart emoticon in the caption. In no time, Aditi’s Instagram post was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Aditi's colleague from the film industry and friend, Farah Khan commented, “You make it look great.” We agree with Farah. Take a look at her ensemble here:

Aditi further accessorised her look for the day in minimal golden hoop earrings, a statement golden neck choker and multiple golden bangles and a golden bracelet in one hand. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Aditi wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her gorgeous co-ord set. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright red lipstick, Aditi aced the look to perfection.