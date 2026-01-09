Alia Bhatt looks stunning at Ed-a-Mamma baby care line launch; redefines 'corporate chic' in blue shirt, vintage blazer

Alia arrived at the Mumbai launch event sporting an outfit that perfectly balanced the line between professional and chic, blending traditional tailoring with relaxed, contemporary elements.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt at the launch of her brand Ed-a-Mamma's new baby care range.(AFP)

Alia Bhatt's vintage-meets-modern look

A textured wool-blend blazer in a neutral grey-brown palette served as the anchor. Featuring contrasting dark brown lapels and oversized buttons, the piece leaned into the popular 'eclectic grandpa' aesthetic.

Underneath the blazer, the actor wore a crisp blue button-down shirt. The standout feature? Embellished collar tips that added a feminine, playful touch to the masculine tailoring. To keep the look from feeling overly formal, Alia opted for wide-leg, dark-wash denim jeans. The relaxed fit provided an effortless contrast to the sharp blazer. She rounded out the ensemble with pointed-toe brown heels, perfectly mirroring the earthy accents of her jacket.

Embracing the 'clean girl' aesthetic, Alia kept her beauty look polished yet minimal. Her hair was styled in a sleek middle part, and tucked neatly behind her ears, while her makeup featured soft peach tones and a dewy finish to highlight her natural glow.

'No compromises'

The babycare line launch wasn't just a business expansion; it was a project Alia described as her most personal yet. Since welcoming Raha, her daughter with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, in 2022, Alia has shifted her focus toward conscious parenting and toxin-free products. Taking to Instagram on January 9 to share the news, Alia revealed that the development process was rigorous, involving over a year of researching and testing.

The new Ed-a-Mamma line focuses on simple, soothing, and nourishing skincare essentials, and according to the founder, this is only the beginning, with more baby essentials expected to join the Ed-a-Mamma lineup soon.

Alia wrote in her caption: “I’ve been waiting to share this for a long, long time. As a parent nothing matters more than knowing exactly what goes near your baby and their skin. That’s why we took our time. After months (maybe even a year) of researching, trying, testing, re-testing and then testing some more, we finally felt ready to go. Ready because this isn’t just safe… it’s baby safe.”

She added, “Introducing Ed-a-Mamma Babycare. No toxins. No harsh chemicals. No compromises. Just simple, soothing, and nourishing products. Made with our whole hearts, for your whole world. This is the first of many baby essentials we’re bringing to Ed-a-Mamma. You can now find the entire range on our @edamamma website...”