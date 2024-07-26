Alia Bhatt redefines effortless elegance in a simple white kurta for a day out. Watch

Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry today. The actor stepped out in a simple white kurta with floral designs and was spotted outside director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's residence on Friday. Like her titular character from Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor looked pretty as she was spotted by paparazzi for a brief glimpse. (Also read: Rajeev Khandelwal says Sanjay Leela Bhansali made him wait for a film for 1 year: ‘The film never took off’) Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Jigra.

Alia in white

Alia was seen getting out of her car and entering Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. She tied her hair with a band and went make-up-free for the look. The simple white kurta had small floral designs with red flowers and green leaves. The kurta set provides the ideal balance of comfort and style, making it a go-to option on a workday, when there is no time to fuss over an elaborate look. The white kurta is comfortable and stylish and adds a touch of elegance.

Alia embraced white, especially during the promotion of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022. She chose several white sarees for her looks during the promotional rounds, and styled them with striking accessories, balancing the minimal look of the drape. On some occasions, she chose statement-layered silver earrings adorned with a matching ring.

More details

Fans will see Alia next in Jigra, which is directed by Vasan Bala. Also starring The Archies star Vedang Raina, the announcement video teased that the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War in the pipeline starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alia will also join Sharvari to play super agents in the first female-led movie from YRF Spy Universe titled Alpha. Shiv Rawail will direct the film.