Alia Bhatt slays ‘RRR’ trailer launch in a bold red Sabyasachi lehenga saree

We do not know what mid-week blues seem like as ours have been painted red with love, courtesy Alia Bhatt's smoking hot pictures from the trailer launch of RRR. Going bold in a red lehenga saree, Alia made hearts skip a beat as she appeared for the event and fans and fashion police can't keep calm.

Taking to her social media handle, Alia shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward as she gave ethnic fashion a sexy twist. The pictures featured the diva donning a strappy red blouse that came with a deep neckline to add to the oomph factor and was embellished all over to enhance its rich look.

It was teamed with a red sheer saree that ended in a flared lehenga style instead of the typical pleats. Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Alia accessorised her look only with a pair of silver earrings from Sabyasachi and a tiny black bindi to ace the ethnic vibes.

Wearing a dab of bright red lip gloss that matched her eyeshadow tint, Alia amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Alia cut a sensuous silhouette that we can't wait to re-create on our next traditional outing.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's eponymous label that boasts of high-end luxury Indian ensembles which highlight the use of classical methods like bandhani, gota work, block printing, hand dyeing etc. in construction of modern silhouettes especially in bridal wear. Alia Bhatt was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Ami Patel and Garima Garg.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.