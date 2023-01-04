Alia Bhatt sports an all-black ensemble for yoga class | Watch

Alia Bhatt is currently busy making headlines and for all the right reasons. From attending New Year parties in stunning ensembles with husband Ranbir Kapoor by her side, to sharing unseen pictures from all the special events of her life – wedding, marriage and pregnancy. Alia gave birth to her and Ranbir’s daughter a few months back and named her Raha. The actor, after taking a break post her delivery, is back in front of cameras all over again. Alia is a dedicated yoga enthusiast. The actor keeps speaking on the benefits of yoga and how it helps in healing the body and the mind. Alia is a regular at yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani’s yoga studio, who is known for training several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor.

Alia, a day back, was spotted by paparazzi in Bandra as she stepped out of her yoga studio in style. Post-pregnancy, Alia is back to the grind with fresh enthusiasm and dedication on keeping herself fit and healthy. A day back, the actor kickstarted the new year with an intense yoga routine. She stepped out of her yoga studio post-sundown and was clicked by paparazzi waiting outside the yoga studio. In an all-black ensemble, Alia gave us fresh athleisure goals to start taking up yoga in our daily fitness routine. Alia, for the midweek fitness routine, chose a black oversized sweatshirt, tucked inside a pair of black tights. In a grey sling bag on her one shoulder, Alia aced the gym look to perfection. The actor wore her tresses into a clean bun and opted for a no makeup look as she smiled for the cameras before getting into her car.

Alia and Ranbir’s love story is as dreamy as it can get. Alia has always been vocal about her crush on Ranbir. The actors met on the sets of Brahmastra and instantly fell in love. After staying together for years in Mumbai, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate wedding in their home, in the presence of their families and friends last year. Alia gave birth to their daughter Raha in November, last year.