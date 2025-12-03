All you need to know about Miley Cyrus's ‘super unique’ diamond engagement ring that costs $150,000

Miley Cyrus just confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Maxx Morando. The couple attended the Hollywood premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, where the singer was seen wearing a diamond on her left ring finger, sparking engagement buzz. Miley Cyrus is engaged to her boyfriend Maxx Morando.

The couple has been together since 2022, after meeting on a blind date. Maxx proposed to her with a custom-made, cushion-cut engagement ring. Here's everything we know about the stunning jewellery piece.

How much does Miley Cyrus's engagement ring cost?

On December 3, jewellery influencer Julia Chafe shared a video talking in length about the details that went into making Miley Cyrus's engagement ring. Per her video, the engagement ring allegedly costs $150,000 (approximately ₹1,34,83,350).

All you need to know about the ring

Designed by Los Angeles jewellery maker Jackie Aish, it is a ‘super unique ring’ featuring a four-carat elongated cushion cut diamond set east-west in a chunky bombe style bezel setting.

According to Julia, the diamond is set on a cigar band, which is allegedly made of 14-karat yellow gold. However, she noted, “I feel like that's fake news. I doubt she [Miley Cyrus] would have a 14-karat gold engagement ring.”

Further sharing the details of the ring, Julia added, “I'm going to need to see many more close-up photos because I am truly not understanding the setting of this ring. To me, it looks like there are two diamonds, and it appears they are half moons. The colour is obviously warmer, and the trend of the year is desert diamonds.”

About Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's relationship

Miley, 33, and Maxx, 27, have been together for four years and were first linked in 2021. In 2023, the three-time Grammy winner told British Vogue that though she met Maxx on a blind date, it wasn't the same for him. She added, “I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’” According to Deux Moi, the singer was first spotted wearing the ring around mid-November.