Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy glows in a traditional red saree with actor and mini-me daughter Arha at wedding

All Arjun, his wife Sneha Reddy, and their daughter Arha attended a wedding recently. A video of the family was shared on Instagram by Sneha's makeup artist, House of Soha, who wrote, “Uff, can’t get over this look. Obsessed with doing this makeover for the gorgeous mama and her mini queen. @allusnehareddy looked like absolute royalty and Arha, our forever fav lil client — cutest energy, cutest face. It was a pure joy dolling up this pair.” Sneha Reddy and Allu Arjun with their daughter, Arha, attend a wedding.

Allu Arjun, Senha Reddy and Arha attend a wedding

The video of the family from the wedding shows Sneha and Allu blessing the newlywed couple and giving them their best wishes as their daughter watches on. They even clicked pictures with the bride and the groom. While the actor chose a striking kurta and pyjama pants set, his daughter wore an adorable saree lehenga set. Meanwhile, Sneha dazzled in a red and gold silk saree. Let's decode all their wedding guest looks.

What did Sneha Reddy wear?

Sneha's red silk saree features intricate gold embroidery done on the borders, delicate gold design on the pallu, and zardozi work. She wore the six yards elegantly in traditional style, with pleats on the front and the pallu falling from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping hem length. A half-sleeved blouse in the matching sindoori red shade, gold embroidery on the cuffs, a U neckline, and a fitted silhouette completed the look.

Sneha accessorised the traditional look with striking gold jewellery, including a necklace, kadhas, rings, and jhumkis. With her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled in soft waves, she chose a dainty red bindi, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, deep brown lip shade, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and muted eye shadow for the glam.

What Arha and Allu Arjun wore?

Arha looked adorable in a light green lehenga set featuring a blouse and pleated lehenga skirt embroidered with a broad gold and pink patti border. A dupatta draped like a saree pallu completed her cute look.

As for Allu Arjun, the actor complemented his daughter and wife in a deep burgundy kurta featuring a split bandhgala neckline, full-length sleeves, front button closures, side slits, and a relaxed fit. Black dhoti pants and a luxurious watch completed the look.