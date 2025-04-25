Nita Ambani ditches makeup with her stylish black co-ord set for New York outing, proves simple is elegant. Watch

Nita Ambani recently travelled to New York. That paparazzi clicked the Reliance Foundation chairperson in the diamond district. She wore a black printed co-ord set for the outing, styled with a no-makeup look, proving that simple is elegant. Nita Ambani steps out in New York.

Nita Ambani in New York

An Instagram page, which goes by ‘Thenewyorktourofdiamonds’, shared a video of Nita Ambani exiting a building with her team. They shared that Nita is currently busy preparing for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Lincoln Centre. The video shows Nita greeting the paparazzi and getting inside her luxurious car. Let's decode what she wore for the outing.

What did Nita Ambani wear?

Nita Ambani wore a black co-ord set featuring a shirt and matching pants adorned with a white embroidered floral pattern done on the sleeves, the bodice, the front of the pants, and the bust. The blouse features a collared neckline, front button closures, closed cuffs, full-length sleeves, a curved hem, and a relaxed silhouette. As for the pants, they have a straight-leg fit.

Nita, known for her expensive and elegant taste in jewellery, opted to ditch any striking piece with the simple ensemble. For accessories, she just wore a stylish watch and rings. Black slip-on block heels completed the outfit. With her hair tied in a side-parted, low, messy ponytail, Nita chose a no-makeup look featuring rosy pink lips, flushed cheeks, and feathered brows.

About the Ambani family

Nita Ambani is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She is also the chairperson of Reliance Foundation. She is married to Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children - Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, and they all tied the knot in grand ceremonies. While Akash is married to Shloka Mehta, Isha is married to Anand Piramal, and recently, their youngest tied the knot with Radhika Merchant.