Wed, Jan 14, 2026
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 2 days to go for up to 80% off on soft-cushioned running shoes for men

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jan 14, 2026 08:00 am IST

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings discounts of up to 80% on men’s cushioned running shoes, making it the ideal time to upgrade your everyday footwear. 

ADDA (LABEL) Mens Sports Shoes with Memory Foam Cushioned Insole|Running Walking Gym Training Jogging Athletics|Comfortable & Stylish|Casual & Lightweight|Slipon Sneaker Gents & Boys... (DARK GREY, UK Footwear Size System, Adult, Men, Numeric, Medium, 10)

₹885

₹885

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HAUX Men's Slip-On Running Shoes | Lightweight Sports Sneakers with Memory Foam Cushioning | Walking, Gym, Jogging, Training | Ultra Comfort & Style

₹999

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT Memory Foam Mens Running Shoe | Sports,Gym,Training,Walking,Jogging, Lightweight & Comfortable | Loafer Sneakers Lace-Up Athletics Moccasins Slipon Gents & Boys D-2002, Navy,8 UK

₹1,299

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Action ATG-424 Ultra Comfort Breathable Cushioned Sports Slip-On Running Shoes for Men(Teal Blue,7)

₹655

₹655

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Action ATG-487 Ultra Comfort Breathable Cushioned Sports Slip-On Running Shoes for Men (Dark Grey,7)

₹819

₹819

amazonLogo
GET THIS
If your New Year fitness plans are still intact or even if they’re hanging by a thread, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starting on January 16, 2026, is might be the push you need. With discounts going up to 80%, this is the perfect time to invest in a solid pair of running shoes that don’t just look good but actually feel good on your feet. From memory foam insoles to lightweight slip-on designs, these running shoes are built for comfort, daily movement and long hours on the go.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 2 days to go for up to 80% off on soft-cushioned running shoes for men
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 2 days to go for up to 80% off on soft-cushioned running shoes for men

5 Soft-cushioned running shoes for men on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:

1.

Men’s Sports Shoes with Memory Foam Cushioned Insole
Loading...

Designed for men who want all-day comfort without compromising on style, these slip-on sneakers are ideal for running, walking, gym workouts and even casual wear. The memory foam cushioned insole adapts to your foot shape, reducing pressure during long hours of wear. Lightweight and flexible, they’re especially great for those who prefer fuss-free footwear that slips on easily and still provides solid support. The breathable construction also helps keep feet comfortable during workouts or daily errands.

Why it stands out:

• Soft memory foam cushioning

• Lightweight slip-on design

• Versatile for gym, jogging and casual wear

2.

HAUX Men’s Slip-On Running Shoes
Loading...

HAUX brings together sporty aesthetics and everyday practicality in this pair of slip-on running shoes. Built with memory foam cushioning, these sneakers offer excellent shock absorption, making them suitable for walking, jogging, gym training and long commutes. The lightweight structure ensures your feet don’t feel weighed down, while the snug fit adds stability without feeling restrictive. These are perfect for men who want one reliable shoe for multiple activities.

Why it stands out:

• Ultra-comfortable memory foam sole

• Lightweight and easy to wear

• Clean, sporty design for daily use

3.

DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT Memory Foam Men’s Running Shoes
Loading...

As the name suggests, comfort is the highlight here. These lace-up running shoes feature extra-soft memory foam cushioning that makes them ideal for men who spend long hours on their feet. Whether it’s gym training, walking, jogging or casual outings, this pair delivers consistent comfort and support. The design balances athletic and casual, making it a practical choice for everyday wear without looking overly sporty.

Why it stands out:

• Extra-soft memory foam cushioning

• Supportive yet lightweight build

• Suitable for workouts and daily wear

4.

Action ATG-424 Lightweight Running Shoes for Men
Loading...

Action’s ATG-424 running shoes focus on breathability and comfort. Built for running and sports activities, they feature a cushioned sole that supports foot movement while reducing impact. The breathable upper helps keep feet cool during workouts, making them a good option for men who train regularly or walk long distances. Their lightweight feel ensures ease of movement without compromising durability.

Why it stands out:

• Breathable and lightweight design

• Cushioned sole for impact support

• Ideal for running and sports use

5.

Action ATG-487 Ultra Comfort Cushioned Slip-On Running Shoes
Loading...

If convenience is a priority, the Action ATG-487 slip-on running shoes are worth checking out. These shoes combine cushioned comfort with a breathable build, making them suitable for running, walking and everyday activities. The slip-on style makes them easy to wear, while the cushioning ensures comfort even during extended use. They’re a great pick for men who prefer minimal effort with maximum comfort.

Why it stands out:

• Cushioned sole for everyday comfort

• Slip-on design for easy wear

• Breathable and lightweight construction

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your footwear without overspending. Whether you’re looking for memory foam cushioning, lightweight slip-ons or breathable running shoes, these five options deliver comfort, versatility and value. If your shoes have been holding you back from moving more, now might be the perfect time to step into something better, at a price that makes it even easier.

  • Are memory foam running shoes good for daily use?

    Yes, memory foam insoles provide cushioning and adapt to your foot shape, making them comfortable for long hours of walking, workouts and everyday activities.

  • Are these shoes suitable for beginners starting fitness routines?

    Yes, soft-cushioned and lightweight running shoes are ideal for beginners as they reduce impact, improve comfort and help prevent early fatigue during workouts.

  • How do I choose the right running shoes during a sale?

    Focus on comfort, cushioning, weight and breathability rather than just price. Check whether the shoes suit your primary activity—running, walking or casual wear.

  • Can slip-on running shoes be used for workouts?

    Absolutely. Many slip-on running shoes are designed with supportive cushioning and flexible soles, making them suitable for light workouts, gym training and jogging.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

