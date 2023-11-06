Amazon Sale: Fetch up to 78% off on trolley bags and luggage bags

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is nearing an end and in these last few days, you must take a look at exciting deals and discounts that are running on trolley bags and suitcases. We all will agree that we plan meticulously for our holidays. From our sartorial options, footwear options, handbags, hats, sunglasses to cosmetics - there’s a whole checklist for travel plans. But if you truly believe in travelling in style, then investing in a good trolley bag is also pertinent. It should be sturdy and lightweight. There are many colour options and types available when it comes to trolley bags. Before buying one, one must consider the following factors. Firstly, assess the size and capacity required based on the duration and type of travel. Consider the durability of the material, whether hard-sided for better protection or soft-sided for flexibility. Take into account the manoeuvrability and stability of the wheels, ensuring they can withstand various terrains. Additionally, evaluate the security features such as locks and zippers to safeguard your belongings. Ergonomic design, weight and handle comfort are also crucial for convenient handling during your travels. Lastly, factor in the overall aesthetics and style to reflect your personal preferences and make a statement while on the move.



We have shortlisted some options from Amazon and on each of them you can find a whopping discount. Make the most of Amazon sale season and grab your favourite trolley bag from the list. The sale is going to end on November 10; so hurry! You can fetch up to78% off on luggage bags listed below. They also make for great gifting options.



1. Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Polycarbonate Hard Sided 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage Amazon Sale is offering discounts on trolley bags; grab yours now. (Unsplash)

Experience effortless travel with the Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Luggage. Crafted from durable polycarbonate, this hard-sided suitcase ensures your belongings stay secure. Its 4 spinner wheels allow smooth 360-degree movement, making navigation through busy airports a breeze. With a stylish blue and white design, this cabin-sized trolley bag combines functionality with elegance, catering to your travel needs.

2. Safari Prisma 75 cms Large Check-in Polyester Soft Sided 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage

For your long trips, opt for the Safari Prisma 75 cms Large Check-in Luggage. The soft-sided polyester construction provides flexibility without compromising durability, while the 4 spinner wheels ensure smooth manoeuvrability. Its spacious design allows you to pack efficiently, and the vibrant blue colour adds a touch of style to your travels. Effortlessly manage your belongings with this reliable trolley bag, perfect for your next adventure.

3. Aristocrat Airpro 66 cms Medium Check-in Polypropylene Hardsided 8 Wheels Luggage

Travel in style with the Aristocrat Airpro 66 cms Medium Check-in Luggage. Its durable polypropylene hard shell guarantees protection for your belongings, while the 8 smooth-rolling wheels ensure effortless navigation. The sleek black design exudes sophistication, making it an ideal travel companion for business trips or vacations. With ample storage space and sturdy construction, this trolley bag is designed to cater to your travel demands.

4. Aristocrat Cadet Polyester 52 Cms Wheel Travel Duffle Bag (Red)

Introducing the Aristocrat Cadet Polyester Wheel Travel Duffle Bag, the perfect blend of style and functionality. The vibrant red design adds a pop of colour to your travels, while the durable polyester material ensures longevity. With a capacity of 52 cms, this duffle bag provides ample space for your essentials. Its smooth wheels make transportation effortless, making it an ideal companion for short getaways or gym sessions.

5. Skybags Cardiff Polyester 63.5 Cms Travel Duffle Bag (Red)

The Skybags Cardiff Polyester Travel Duffle Bag combines practicality with style. Its vibrant red colour adds a touch of vibrancy to your travels, while the durable polyester material ensures long-lasting use. With a size of 63.5 cms, this spacious duffle bag accommodates your essentials comfortably. Its sturdy construction and comfortable handles make it an excellent choice for your next adventure or short getaway.

6. Safari Persia 65 cms Medium Check-in Hardside Polycarbonate 8 Wheels Luggage

Indulge in luxury travel with the Safari Persia 65 cms Medium Check-in Luggage. Its durable polycarbonate construction provides reliable protection for your belongings, while the 8 smooth-rolling wheels ensure easy navigation. The pearl blue colour exudes elegance and style, making it a perfect companion for your travels. With its spacious interior and robust design, this trolley bag is tailored to meet your travel requirements with ease.

7. Safari Ray 77 cms Large Check-in Polycarbonate (PC) Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Rotation Luggage

Elevate your travel experience with the Safari Ray 77 cms Large Check-in Luggage. Its robust polycarbonate hard shell guarantees secure storage for your belongings, while the 4 wheels with 360-degree rotation ensure effortless movement. The midnight blue colour exudes sophistication, making it a stylish choice for your travels. With its spacious design and durable construction, this trolley bag is an ideal choice for your extended trips.

8. Safari Ray 77 cms Large Check-in Polycarbonate (PC) Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Rotation Luggage

Experience hassle-free travel with the Safari Ray 77 cms Large Check-in Luggage. Its durable polycarbonate construction ensures secure storage, while the 4 smooth-rolling wheels provide easy navigation. The midnight blue colour adds a touch of sophistication to your travels, making it a perfect choice for your trips. With its spacious interior and sturdy design, this trolley bag is tailored to meet your travel requirements effectively.

9. Aristocrat Chroma Set of 3 Hard Luggage

Invest in the Aristocrat Chroma Set of 3 Hard Luggage to streamline your travel experiences. This set includes three sizes—cabin, medium, and large check-in luggage—ensuring versatility for various trips. With a robust construction, strong wheels, rust-free trolley, secured zip, and combination lock, this set provides both security and convenience. The classic red colour adds a timeless appeal, making it a practical yet stylish choice for your travel needs.

10. Aristocrat Chroma Set of 3 Hard Luggage

Make your travels hassle-free with the Aristocrat Chroma Set of 3 Hard Luggage in the soothing shade of purple. This set includes cabin, medium, and large check-in luggage, providing ample space for all your essentials. The robust construction, strong wheels, rust-free trolley, secured zip, and combination lock ensure the security and durability of your belongings. With its elegant design and practical features, this set is an excellent addition to your travel collection.

Best value for money:

The Aristocrat Chroma Set of 3 Hard Luggage (55+65+75cm) in the captivating shade of purple offers the best value for money. With its robust construction, strong wheels, rust-free trolley, secured zip, and combination lock, this set ensures durability and security for all your travel needs. Its spacious design and versatile sizes, including cabin, medium, and large check-in luggage, make it an ideal investment for frequent travellers seeking reliable and stylish luggage options without compromising on quality or functionality.

Best deal:

Hurry and secure the Safari Ray 77 cms Large Check-in Polycarbonate (PC) Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Rotation Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag in the mesmerising midnight blue, available at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Sale 2023. With its durable construction, secure storage, and effortless movement, this luggage bag is a must-have for your upcoming travels. Seize this opportunity to own this premium-quality product with a significant discount, and ensure your next journey is both stylish and convenient.

