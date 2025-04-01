Amazon summer slam: Up to 70% off on kid's sports cycle, football, cricket, and more
Apr 01, 2025 02:36 PM IST
It's time to give your kid's the freedom to choose their favourite sports at up to 70% off on Amazon Summer Slam.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
VESCO 24 T Drift Cycle for Big Kids MTB Mountain Bike | Dual Disk Brake & Front Suspension Single Speed Bicycle for Boys and Girls | 16 inches Frame | Ideal for 9-14 Years (Grey)
₹5,199
Kidsmate Turbo Bike Pedal Tricycle for Kids | Musical Horn & Lights | Ages 3-6 | Black-White
₹1,989
Leader Buddy 16T Sea Green/Light Pink Colour Cycle for Kids/Age Group 5-8 Years
₹3,599
R for Rabbit Vroom Bicycle for Kids Cycle for 4 to 7 Years Boys & Girls 16T Inches | Training Wheels| 90% Installed (Lake Blue)
₹4,796
Leader Speedy Bike 20T Kids Cycle with Front Suspension | DD Brake | Ideal 7-10 Years 20 T Fat Tyre Cycle - Matt Black
₹4,999
Lifelong 20T Cycle for Kids 5 to 8 Years - Bike for Boys and Girls - 85% Pre-Assembled, Frame Size: 12 - Suitable for Children 3 Feet 10 Inch+ Height - Unisex Cycle (Tribe, Yellow & Black)
₹3,999
TONY RAW Bicycles Sports Gigi 16T BMX Single Speed Bicycle Cycle for Kids 5 Years to 8 Years Boys & Girls Double Back Seat with Training Side Wheels Water Sipper (Seagreen Black)
₹3,389
BLAKENTO Kids Cycle for Girls and Boys |20T Ace Crew Cycle for Kids 6 to 9 Years| Premium Matte Finished White & Orange, Rigid, ?20 Inches
₹3,266
Hero Blast 16T Kids Cycle with training wheels and mudgaurds | Yellow | Easy Self-assembly | Cycle for age 4 to 8 years boys and girls 12 Inches, Rigid
₹4,179
Hero Magic 20T Bicycle for Kids with Bottle & Cage | Caliper Brake | Rigid Suspension | Ideal for Kids | Black-Green | 95% Assembled Cycle(Ready to Ride in 5 Mins)
FLICKIT Smart Football Size 4 - Professional Match Ball | Grained PU Stitched Training Football for All Ages | Ideal for Ground, Grass, and Artificial Turf | Indoor & Outdoor
₹1,049
WOKE Vibrant Football Size 5 with Glowing Holographic Design- Official Match Quality Ball for Men, Women, and Kids
₹999
Nivia Rabona Pro Football/32 Panels/Suitable for Hard, Soft and Dry Grounds with Grass and Artificial Turf (Multicolor, Size-4)
₹873
Cosco Premier cotton Football, Size 4, White/Black
₹637
Vector X 32 Panels Country Colour Brazil PVC & Polyester Moulded Indoor/Outdoor Football with Latex Bladder, Yellow-Green, Size 3, Suitable for Match and Training for Kids 6-10 Years
₹427
jaspo Street Hand Stitched Synthetic Rubber Classic Football Size: 5 with a Hand Air Pump
₹599
Vector X France Rubber Moulded Football Size-3 , Multicolor
₹375
Cosco Rio Kids PVC, Nylon Football, Size 3 (Small, Yellow/Red)
₹339
DSC Premium Complete Kit with Helmet Cricket Kit Size 5, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene
₹8,299
View Details
₹7,599
SQ SPORTS Grand Edition (Genius) VK-18 Virat Kolhi Complete Cricket Kit (Set of 5 no Premium (Ideal for 10-12 Years))
₹4,199
SG Scorer Classic Cricket Bat for Mens and Boys (Beige, Size -5) | Material: Kashmir Willow | Lightweight | Free Cover | Ready to Play | for Intermediate Player | Ideal for Leather Ball
₹1,899
Cricket Bat SG Scorer Classic No 5
₹1,959
Klapp Duffel Complete Cricket kit with Sppoflly Stump, Base and bails (Junior Set of 4 NO (Ideal for 8-10 Year))
₹3,599
MomentumX Grand Master Virat Kohli Edition MRF Genius Limited Edition Tennis Ball Cricket Bat for Age 7-12 Years Boys Weighted 700-800gm Wooden Wood Size-5 only for Soft Ball
₹999
CW Bullet Kit Green Right Hand Cricket Kit Set with Kashmir Willow Bat & Leather Ball Junior Youth & Boys Backpack Complete Kit Right & Left (Size 6 for 12-13 Yr) Right
₹6,854
AIKOTOO Prescription Swim Goggles, Swimming Goggles Leakproof Anti-Fog UV Protection Nearsighted Myopia Nose Clip Ear Plugs for Women Kids Men
₹5,361
Cressi Baloo Anti Fog Lenses Swimming Goggles for Kids (Blue and Lime , Age 2-7 Years)
₹2,500
Speedo Chima Penguin Print Swim Confidence Float Vest for Tots - Green & Blue
₹2,499
Speedo Seasquad Swimseat 1-2 Yrs, Orange
₹1,999
AEGEND Mirrored Swimming Goggles 2.0 No Leaking Anti Fog UV Protection Triathlon Swim Goggles Mirrored Coated with Free Protection Case for Adult Men Women Youth Kids Child, Black
₹1,763
Boldfit Swimming Suit for Women One Piece Swim Suit Set for Women Knee Length Swimming Costume for Women Stretchable Swimwear Ladies Swimsuit Flexible Fit Swimming Dress for Women Black Green, XXL
₹1,399
Sargoby Fitness Kids Swim Cap for Long Hair Dreadlocks Braids Locs Hair Extensions Large Swimming Cap for Kids Use as Kids Shower Cap (M, Pink)
₹1,099
Speedo Unisex Kids Tiger Print Swim Cap for Tots - Boys and Girls - Orange & Green
₹995
SLOVIC Swimming Goggles for Kids 6-14 Years [Orange] | Swimming Pool Accessories for Kids | Anti-Fog & UV Protected Goggles for Boys & Girls | Swimming Glasses for Kids with Adjustable Straps
₹679
Lascoota Scooters for Kids 8 Years and up - Featuring Quick-Release Folding System - Dual Suspension System + Scooter Shoulder Strap 7.9 Big Wheels Great Scooters for Adults and Teens
₹22,797.63
Kidsmate StreetJet Kick Scooter for Aged 6 Years and Above | Kids & Adult Scooter | 2 Wheel Scooter, Foldable Design, 3 Adjustable Height Options with Rear Braking Kick Scooter-Max Load 80kg (White)
₹2,499
R for Rabbit Road Runner Scooter for Kids of 3 to 14 Years Age 4 Adjustable Height, Foldable, LED PU Wheels & Weight Capacity 75 kgs Kick Scooter with Brakes (Black)
₹3,396
Hurtle Renegade Kick Scooters for Kids Teenagers Adults- 2 Wheel Kids Scooter with Adjustable T-Bar Handlebar - Alloy Anti-Slip Deck - Portable Folding Scooters for Kids with Carrying Strap
₹20,447.16
Micro Mini Deluxe Sc
₹19,789
Foldable 2 Wheel High Speed Electric Scooter for Adults-Kids-Youth |Max Speed Upto 25 KmPh |Aluminum Alloy Body|Big 21Cm Wheels Scooter Skating Cycle Capacity 150 Kg, Multicolor Robust Edition View Details
₹6,999
IRIS Scooter for Adult Youth Kids - Foldable Adjustable Portable Ultra-Lightweight | Teen Kick Scooter with Shoulder Strap, Birthday Gifts for Kids 3 Years Old and above | Support 220 lbs View Details
₹3,999
Glodorm ABS Hanger Hook for Ninebot Scooter Hanging Pothook Accessories for Segway Ninebot Max Electric Scooter View Details
₹3,800
Jaspo Fervid Vx-300 Aluminum Kick Scooter 175Mm Pu Wheels, Weight Limit 120 Kg,Front Rear Brakes,Grip Surface,for Tar Roads,3 Size Adjustments for Kids Youth & Adults (Fervid, Blue) View Details
₹3,799
StarAndDaisy Kids Scooter 3-14 Years Girls & Boys / 3 Wheel Led Light Kick Skate Scooter for Kids with 5 Gear Height Adjustment, Upto 100Kg Weight Support Chassis, One Click Easy Fold. (Red-Yellow) View Details
₹2,999
Senston Two Pieces Graphite Shaft Badminton Racquet,Badminton Racket Set,Including Badminton Bag,Set of 2 View Details
₹2,659
ASHAWAY Badminton Rackets Set of 2 - AM 9850 SQ | Aluminum Rackets Combo with 6 Shuttlecock Pack & Half Cover | Ideal for Adults & Kids | Lightweight & Durable for Recreational Play View Details
₹1,599
TANSO Arashi 2.0 Full Graphite Ultra Light Weight Carbon Fibre Strung Badminton Racket with Free Full Racquet Cover (77 Grams, 32 Lbs Tension, Strung with Premium Strings) (Blue) View Details
₹1,199
Jaspo GET Set Steel Badminton Racket Combo Set, Lightweight Badminton Racquet (2 Pair) with 5 pc Feather shuttlecocks and 2 Carrying Bag for Outdoor Games Suitable for Beginners View Details
₹949
FEROC Power Smash 777 Isometric 2 Pieces Aluminium Badminton Racket with 3 Pieces Feather Shuttles with Full-Cover View Details
₹616
Yonex Tennis Racquets V CORE 26 G0 250 Grams (Scarlet) View Details
₹5,454
Slazenger Championship Tennis Balls (Material: Rubber, Color: Yellow) Standard Size|24 Can|72 Balls(3Balls/Can) View Details
₹12,499
Tecnifibre Tennis Racket Tfight Team 24 2023 View Details
₹5,599
Wilson US Extra Duty Synthetic Tennis Balls 16 Can|48 Balls(3 Balls/Can)(Yellow) View Details
₹9,019
Jaspo Vitesse-110 Inline Shoe Skates 3 Wheels Inline 110mm Roller Skates Blades for Adult Women Men (Medium, Black) View Details
₹4,939
Woke Gods Eye (31x 8) Skateboard for Boys & Girls, 7 Layer Wooden (Canadian Maple) Double Kick Deck Concave |Beginners Longboards |Skateboard for Kids/Youth/Boys & Girls| Suitable For 8 years Above View Details
₹2,999
STRAUSS Cruiser FP Skateboard | Penny Skateboard | Casterboard | Hoverboard | Cruiser Fibre Skateboard | Anti-Skid Board with ABEC-7 High Precision Bearings | Ideal for 8 Years and Above (22 X 6 Inch) View Details
₹1,599
JINU New Inline Skates, Adjustable Inline Roller Skates for Boys Kids & Girls, 7 to 14 Years Unisex Outdoor Skating Shoes Roller Blades with Led Flash Lights Featuring Wheels View Details
₹1,199
Strauss Bronx BT Lightweight Skateboard with Unique Graphics|31 X 8 Inches with 8 Layer Maple Deck with High Density & Non-Slip Waterproof Grip Tape|2 inch PU Wheels|Suitable for 8 Years and Above View Details
₹1,399
Lifelong Inline Skates for Kids - Roller Skate Shoes-4 Wheels Inline Skates-Skating Shoes for Boys & Girls with Safety Kit- Skate Scooter- Liner Skates-1 Pair of Skates, Small (UK Size 4-7), Blue View Details
₹2,599
STRAUSS Cruiser FP Skateboard | Penny Skateboard | Casterboard | Hoverboard | Cruiser Fibre Skateboard | Anti-Skid Board with ABEC-7 High Precision Bearings | Ideal for 8 Years and Above (22 X 6 Inch) View Details
₹1,599
