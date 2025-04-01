Menu Explore
Amazon summer slam: Up to 70% off on kid's sports cycle, football, cricket, and more

ByShweta Pandey
Apr 01, 2025 02:36 PM IST

It's time to give your kid's the freedom to choose their favourite sports at up to 70% off on Amazon Summer Slam.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

VESCO 24 T Drift Cycle for Big Kids MTB Mountain Bike | Dual Disk Brake & Front Suspension Single Speed Bicycle for Boys and Girls | 16 inches Frame | Ideal for 9-14 Years (Grey)
₹5,199

₹5,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kidsmate Turbo Bike Pedal Tricycle for Kids | Musical Horn & Lights | Ages 3-6 | Black-White
₹1,989

₹1,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Leader Buddy 16T Sea Green/Light Pink Colour Cycle for Kids/Age Group 5-8 Years
₹3,599

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

R for Rabbit Vroom Bicycle for Kids Cycle for 4 to 7 Years Boys & Girls 16T Inches | Training Wheels| 90% Installed (Lake Blue)
₹4,796

₹4,796

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Leader Speedy Bike 20T Kids Cycle with Front Suspension | DD Brake | Ideal 7-10 Years 20 T Fat Tyre Cycle - Matt Black
₹4,999

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong 20T Cycle for Kids 5 to 8 Years - Bike for Boys and Girls - 85% Pre-Assembled, Frame Size: 12 - Suitable for Children 3 Feet 10 Inch+ Height - Unisex Cycle (Tribe, Yellow & Black)
₹3,999

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TONY RAW Bicycles Sports Gigi 16T BMX Single Speed Bicycle Cycle for Kids 5 Years to 8 Years Boys & Girls Double Back Seat with Training Side Wheels Water Sipper (Seagreen Black)
₹3,389

₹3,389

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLAKENTO Kids Cycle for Girls and Boys |20T Ace Crew Cycle for Kids 6 to 9 Years| Premium Matte Finished White & Orange, Rigid, ?20 Inches
₹3,266

₹3,266

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hero Blast 16T Kids Cycle with training wheels and mudgaurds | Yellow | Easy Self-assembly | Cycle for age 4 to 8 years boys and girls 12 Inches, Rigid
₹4,179

₹4,179

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hero Magic 20T Bicycle for Kids with Bottle & Cage | Caliper Brake | Rigid Suspension | Ideal for Kids | Black-Green | 95% Assembled Cycle(Ready to Ride in 5 Mins) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FLICKIT Smart Football Size 4 - Professional Match Ball | Grained PU Stitched Training Football for All Ages | Ideal for Ground, Grass, and Artificial Turf | Indoor & Outdoor
₹1,049

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WOKE Vibrant Football Size 5 with Glowing Holographic Design- Official Match Quality Ball for Men, Women, and Kids
₹999

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nivia Rabona Pro Football/32 Panels/Suitable for Hard, Soft and Dry Grounds with Grass and Artificial Turf (Multicolor, Size-4)
₹873

₹873

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosco Premier cotton Football, Size 4, White/Black
₹637

₹637

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vector X 32 Panels Country Colour Brazil PVC & Polyester Moulded Indoor/Outdoor Football with Latex Bladder, Yellow-Green, Size 3, Suitable for Match and Training for Kids 6-10 Years
₹427

₹427

amazonLogo
GET THIS

jaspo Street Hand Stitched Synthetic Rubber Classic Football Size: 5 with a Hand Air Pump
₹599

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vector X France Rubber Moulded Football Size-3 , Multicolor
₹375

₹375

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosco Rio Kids PVC, Nylon Football, Size 3 (Small, Yellow/Red)
₹339

₹339

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DSC Premium Complete Kit with Helmet Cricket Kit Size 5, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene
₹8,299

₹8,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹7,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SQ SPORTS Grand Edition (Genius) VK-18 Virat Kolhi Complete Cricket Kit (Set of 5 no Premium (Ideal for 10-12 Years))
₹4,199

₹4,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SG Scorer Classic Cricket Bat for Mens and Boys (Beige, Size -5) | Material: Kashmir Willow | Lightweight | Free Cover | Ready to Play | for Intermediate Player | Ideal for Leather Ball
₹1,899

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cricket Bat SG Scorer Classic No 5
₹1,959

₹1,959

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Klapp Duffel Complete Cricket kit with Sppoflly Stump, Base and bails (‎Junior Set of 4 NO (Ideal for 8-10 Year))
₹3,599

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MomentumX Grand Master Virat Kohli Edition MRF Genius Limited Edition Tennis Ball Cricket Bat for Age 7-12 Years Boys Weighted 700-800gm Wooden Wood Size-5 only for Soft Ball
₹999

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CW Bullet Kit Green Right Hand Cricket Kit Set with Kashmir Willow Bat & Leather Ball Junior Youth & Boys Backpack Complete Kit Right & Left (Size 6 for 12-13 Yr) Right
₹6,854

₹6,854

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AIKOTOO Prescription Swim Goggles, Swimming Goggles Leakproof Anti-Fog UV Protection Nearsighted Myopia Nose Clip Ear Plugs for Women Kids Men
₹5,361

₹5,361

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cressi Baloo Anti Fog Lenses Swimming Goggles for Kids (Blue and Lime , Age 2-7 Years)
₹2,500

₹2,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Speedo Chima Penguin Print Swim Confidence Float Vest for Tots - Green & Blue
₹2,499

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Speedo Seasquad Swimseat 1-2 Yrs, Orange
₹1,999

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AEGEND Mirrored Swimming Goggles 2.0 No Leaking Anti Fog UV Protection Triathlon Swim Goggles Mirrored Coated with Free Protection Case for Adult Men Women Youth Kids Child, Black
₹1,763

₹1,763

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Swimming Suit for Women One Piece Swim Suit Set for Women Knee Length Swimming Costume for Women Stretchable Swimwear Ladies Swimsuit Flexible Fit Swimming Dress for Women Black Green, XXL
₹1,399

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sargoby Fitness Kids Swim Cap for Long Hair Dreadlocks Braids Locs Hair Extensions Large Swimming Cap for Kids Use as Kids Shower Cap (M, Pink)
₹1,099

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Speedo Unisex Kids Tiger Print Swim Cap for Tots - Boys and Girls - Orange & Green
₹995

₹995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SLOVIC Swimming Goggles for Kids 6-14 Years [Orange] | Swimming Pool Accessories for Kids | Anti-Fog & UV Protected Goggles for Boys & Girls | Swimming Glasses for Kids with Adjustable Straps
₹679

₹679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lascoota Scooters for Kids 8 Years and up - Featuring Quick-Release Folding System - Dual Suspension System + Scooter Shoulder Strap 7.9 Big Wheels Great Scooters for Adults and Teens
₹22,797.63

₹22,797.63

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kidsmate StreetJet Kick Scooter for Aged 6 Years and Above | Kids & Adult Scooter | 2 Wheel Scooter, Foldable Design, 3 Adjustable Height Options with Rear Braking Kick Scooter-Max Load 80kg (White)
₹2,499

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

R for Rabbit Road Runner Scooter for Kids of 3 to 14 Years Age 4 Adjustable Height, Foldable, LED PU Wheels & Weight Capacity 75 kgs Kick Scooter with Brakes (Black)
₹3,396

₹3,396

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hurtle Renegade Kick Scooters for Kids Teenagers Adults- 2 Wheel Kids Scooter with Adjustable T-Bar Handlebar - Alloy Anti-Slip Deck - Portable Folding Scooters for Kids with Carrying Strap
₹20,447.16

₹20,447.16

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Micro Mini Deluxe Scooter (Lavender)
₹19,789

₹19,789

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Foldable 2 Wheel High Speed Electric Scooter for Adults-Kids-Youth |Max Speed Upto 25 KmPh |Aluminum Alloy Body|Big 21Cm Wheels Scooter Skating Cycle Capacity 150 Kg, Multicolor Robust Edition
₹6,999

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IRIS Scooter for Adult Youth Kids - Foldable Adjustable Portable Ultra-Lightweight | Teen Kick Scooter with Shoulder Strap, Birthday Gifts for Kids 3 Years Old and above | Support 220 lbs
₹3,999

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glodorm ABS Hanger Hook for Ninebot Scooter Hanging Pothook Accessories for Segway Ninebot Max Electric Scooter
₹3,800

₹3,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jaspo Fervid Vx-300 Aluminum Kick Scooter 175Mm Pu Wheels, Weight Limit 120 Kg,Front Rear Brakes,Grip Surface,for Tar Roads,3 Size Adjustments for Kids Youth & Adults (Fervid, Blue)
₹3,799

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

StarAndDaisy Kids Scooter 3-14 Years Girls & Boys / 3 Wheel Led Light Kick Skate Scooter for Kids with 5 Gear Height Adjustment, Upto 100Kg Weight Support Chassis, One Click Easy Fold. (Red-Yellow)
₹2,999

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Senston Two Pieces Graphite Shaft Badminton Racquet,Badminton Racket Set,Including Badminton Bag,Set of 2
₹2,659

₹2,659

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASHAWAY Badminton Rackets Set of 2 - AM 9850 SQ | Aluminum Rackets Combo with 6 Shuttlecock Pack & Half Cover | Ideal for Adults & Kids | Lightweight & Durable for Recreational Play
₹1,599

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TANSO Arashi 2.0 Full Graphite Ultra Light Weight Carbon Fibre Strung Badminton Racket with Free Full Racquet Cover (77 Grams, 32 Lbs Tension, Strung with Premium Strings) (Blue)
₹1,199

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jaspo GET Set Steel Badminton Racket Combo Set, Lightweight Badminton Racquet (2 Pair) with 5 pc Feather shuttlecocks and 2 Carrying Bag for Outdoor Games Suitable for Beginners
₹949

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FEROC Power Smash 777 Isometric 2 Pieces Aluminium Badminton Racket with 3 Pieces Feather Shuttles with Full-Cover
₹616

₹616

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yonex Tennis Racquets V CORE 26 G0 250 Grams (Scarlet)
₹5,454

₹5,454

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Slazenger Championship Tennis Balls (Material: Rubber, Color: Yellow) Standard Size|24 Can|72 Balls(3Balls/Can)
₹12,499

₹12,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tecnifibre Tennis Racket Tfight Team 24 2023
₹5,599

₹5,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wilson US Extra Duty Synthetic Tennis Balls 16 Can|48 Balls(3 Balls/Can)(Yellow)
₹9,019

₹9,019

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jaspo Vitesse-110 Inline Shoe Skates 3 Wheels Inline 110mm Roller Skates Blades for Adult Women Men (Medium, Black)
₹4,939

₹4,939

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Woke Gods Eye (31x 8) Skateboard for Boys & Girls, 7 Layer Wooden (Canadian Maple) Double Kick Deck Concave |Beginners Longboards |Skateboard for Kids/Youth/Boys & Girls| Suitable For 8 years Above
₹2,999

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STRAUSS Cruiser FP Skateboard | Penny Skateboard | Casterboard | Hoverboard | Cruiser Fibre Skateboard | Anti-Skid Board with ABEC-7 High Precision Bearings | Ideal for 8 Years and Above (22 X 6 Inch)
₹1,599

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JINU New Inline Skates, Adjustable Inline Roller Skates for Boys Kids & Girls, 7 to 14 Years Unisex Outdoor Skating Shoes Roller Blades with Led Flash Lights Featuring Wheels
₹1,199

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Strauss Bronx BT Lightweight Skateboard with Unique Graphics|31 X 8 Inches with 8 Layer Maple Deck with High Density & Non-Slip Waterproof Grip Tape|2 inch PU Wheels|Suitable for 8 Years and Above
₹1,399

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Inline Skates for Kids - Roller Skate Shoes-4 Wheels Inline Skates-Skating Shoes for Boys & Girls with Safety Kit- Skate Scooter- Liner Skates-1 Pair of Skates, Small (UK Size 4-7), Blue
₹2,599

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STRAUSS Cruiser FP Skateboard | Penny Skateboard | Casterboard | Hoverboard | Cruiser Fibre Skateboard | Anti-Skid Board with ABEC-7 High Precision Bearings | Ideal for 8 Years and Above (22 X 6 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Make this time a fun time for your kids by giving them the sports essential they need that too without splurging. Amazon is celebrating Kid's summer slam starting today, April 1 until April 6, 2025. During the sale, you can get a discount of up to 70% on kid's sports gear such as cycles, football, cricket, swimming, and more.

Amazon summer slam: upto 70%off on sportsgear
Amazon summer slam: upto 70%off on sportsgear

If you have been looking to buy sports gear for your kids, the time is right now. HDFC card users can also expect an instant discount of up to 4,500 while all Federal Bank users can get an instant discount of 7.5%.

So, hurry as the sale will not last long.

Cycles at up to 70% off

Let your kid's zoom into adventure! Be it your kid's first bike or a thrilling tricycle, let your little racers explore in style. On Amazon, you can now get up to 70% off on kid's cycles, tricycles, bikes, and more. So, fuel their love for movement and fun with these. Grab the perfect wheels and watch them ride with joy!

Football gears at up to 50% off

Kick-start the football game! During the Amazon Summer Slam, get pro-level footballs, cleats, jerseys, and more at up to 50% discount. So, let your kids do the dribbling through defenders or score that winning goal, the best football gear makes all the difference. Don’t miss this golden chance to upgrade your kid's game!

Cricket kits at up to 60% off

When the entire country is all heads over heels for IPL, time for your kid's to start playing cricket too. From sturdy bats to protective gear, your kid's ultimate cricket kit awaits. Let your kids be a gully cricket champ or aim for the big leagues, these deals will have you swinging like a pro. Let him get ready to dominate the pitch!

 

Swimming gear at up to 65% off

Make a splash! Get high-quality swimsuits, goggles, and other swimming accessories at unbeatable prices. So, when your child is learning to float or training for gold, the right gear makes all the difference. Dive into savings and swim like a champion.

 

Kid's scooters at up to 70% off

Scoot into fun! Let your little adventurers glide, zip, and zoom with the coolest scooters and wheelers. With up to 70% off, now’s the time to gift them the freedom to ride with excitement. Ready, set, scoot!

 

Badminton, Tennis at up to 65% off

Smash, serve, and score! Get premium rackets, shuttlecocks, and tennis balls at unbeatable prices. So, be it your kid's perfecting their smash or practicing that ace, top-quality gear can elevate your game. Don’t miss these court-worthy deals!

 

Skating gear at up to 60% off:

Experience the thrill of wheeling with skating, an exciting and dynamic sport that blends fun, fitness, and freedom! Let your kids glide gracefully on ice, cruising down the streets on inline skates, or mastering tricks at the skatepark, skating is perfect for all ages and skill levels.

 

FAQ for kid's sportsgear

  • How do I choose the right size for my child's sports gear?

    Each sport has specific sizing guidelines. Always refer to the manufacturer's size chart and consider your child’s age, height, and weight. If possible, try the gear on before purchasing.

  • What are the essential items for starting a new sport?

    This depends on the sport. However, most sports require proper footwear, protective gear (such as helmets or pads), and sport-specific equipment like balls, bats, or racquets.

  • How often should I replace my child's sports gear?

    Sports gear should be replaced when it shows signs of wear, no longer fits properly, or no longer provides adequate protection. Shoes, for example, may need replacement every 6-12 months depending on use.

  • How do I ensure my child’s safety when using sports gear?

    Ensure that all gear fits properly and meets safety standards. Inspect gear regularly for damage and replace worn-out or broken equipment immediately.

  • How can I maintain and clean sports gear?

    Follow the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions. Generally, wipe down hard equipment with a damp cloth and mild detergent, wash uniforms and pads regularly, and air out shoes and gloves to prevent odour and bacteria growth.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
