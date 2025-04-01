Amazon summer slam: Up to 70% off on kid's sports cycle, football, cricket, and more

Make this time a fun time for your kids by giving them the sports essential they need that too without splurging. Amazon is celebrating Kid's summer slam starting today, April 1 until April 6, 2025. During the sale, you can get a discount of up to 70% on kid's sports gear such as cycles, football, cricket, swimming, and more. Amazon summer slam: upto 70%off on sportsgear

If you have been looking to buy sports gear for your kids, the time is right now. HDFC card users can also expect an instant discount of up to ₹4,500 while all Federal Bank users can get an instant discount of 7.5%.

So, hurry as the sale will not last long.

Cycles at up to 70% off

Let your kid's zoom into adventure! Be it your kid's first bike or a thrilling tricycle, let your little racers explore in style. On Amazon, you can now get up to 70% off on kid's cycles, tricycles, bikes, and more. So, fuel their love for movement and fun with these. Grab the perfect wheels and watch them ride with joy!

Football gears at up to 50% off

Kick-start the football game! During the Amazon Summer Slam, get pro-level footballs, cleats, jerseys, and more at up to 50% discount. So, let your kids do the dribbling through defenders or score that winning goal, the best football gear makes all the difference. Don’t miss this golden chance to upgrade your kid's game!

Cricket kits at up to 60% off

When the entire country is all heads over heels for IPL, time for your kid's to start playing cricket too. From sturdy bats to protective gear, your kid's ultimate cricket kit awaits. Let your kids be a gully cricket champ or aim for the big leagues, these deals will have you swinging like a pro. Let him get ready to dominate the pitch!

Swimming gear at up to 65% off

Make a splash! Get high-quality swimsuits, goggles, and other swimming accessories at unbeatable prices. So, when your child is learning to float or training for gold, the right gear makes all the difference. Dive into savings and swim like a champion.

Kid's scooters at up to 70% off

Scoot into fun! Let your little adventurers glide, zip, and zoom with the coolest scooters and wheelers. With up to 70% off, now’s the time to gift them the freedom to ride with excitement. Ready, set, scoot!

Badminton, Tennis at up to 65% off

Smash, serve, and score! Get premium rackets, shuttlecocks, and tennis balls at unbeatable prices. So, be it your kid's perfecting their smash or practicing that ace, top-quality gear can elevate your game. Don’t miss these court-worthy deals!

Skating gear at up to 60% off:

Experience the thrill of wheeling with skating, an exciting and dynamic sport that blends fun, fitness, and freedom! Let your kids glide gracefully on ice, cruising down the streets on inline skates, or mastering tricks at the skatepark, skating is perfect for all ages and skill levels.

FAQ for kid's sportsgear How do I choose the right size for my child's sports gear? Each sport has specific sizing guidelines. Always refer to the manufacturer's size chart and consider your child’s age, height, and weight. If possible, try the gear on before purchasing.

What are the essential items for starting a new sport? This depends on the sport. However, most sports require proper footwear, protective gear (such as helmets or pads), and sport-specific equipment like balls, bats, or racquets.

How often should I replace my child's sports gear? Sports gear should be replaced when it shows signs of wear, no longer fits properly, or no longer provides adequate protection. Shoes, for example, may need replacement every 6-12 months depending on use.

How do I ensure my child’s safety when using sports gear? Ensure that all gear fits properly and meets safety standards. Inspect gear regularly for damage and replace worn-out or broken equipment immediately.

How can I maintain and clean sports gear? Follow the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions. Generally, wipe down hard equipment with a damp cloth and mild detergent, wash uniforms and pads regularly, and air out shoes and gloves to prevent odour and bacteria growth.

