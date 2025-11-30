Ananya Panday serves stunning red carpet look in a scene-stealing metallic gown and matching coat

Ananya Panday’s style sense is unmatchable. Be it setting a fashion statement with her lehengas or giving her followers the perfect idea for a night out with her casual outfits, the Call Me Bae actor has always been an inspiration for many. Her latest look is no different. Ananya looked ready for the red carpet in a metallic gown and matching coat. Ananya Panday is set to appear in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri next.(AFP)

Ananya Panday’s metallic gown and coat

The Gehraiyaan actor was spotted at the GQ Men of the Year awards in a fitted metallic gown and matching blazer. The strapless dress had a sweetheart neckline and a metallic sheen corset finish, with rhinestones and other gems embroidered. The bodice gave way to a tan-coloured skirt that fell to the floor. Ananya wore a blazer of the same hue over her shoulders to complete her ensemble.

Ananya kept her tresses open. She chose to go with minimal jewellery, opting for a pair of silver danglers.

Ananya Panday’s scene-stealing saree gown

The Kesari Chapter 2 star is known for giving a twist to traditional outfits. Ananya wore Gaurav Gupta’s edgy black saree gown a few days ago. The ensemble featured bugle beads and pearl embellishments. The cascading effect of the beads gave the saree a drape effect.

Ananya went in for an oxidised silver bracelet and studs as accessories. She kept her hair in a bun.

Ananya Panday’s beachwear looks

The actor is awaiting the release of her film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan. The title track of the rom-com was released recently. Ananya dropped a carousel of her looks from the dance track, featuring her favourite beachwear looks from the song.

The actor posted photos of herself in a light peach monokini with cutout details on one side. Another ensemble featured a corset-style bralette in blue, yellow, red, and white with denim shorts. The third and final outfit was a tangerine bikini set, with floral prints on the top and a striped bottom.

Ananya Panday’s upcoming projects

Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set to hit theatres on Christmas this year. She also has Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya in the lead.