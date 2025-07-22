Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Anne Hathaway lookbook: Top 5 Iconic movie outfits of the diva to take inspo from

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Updated on: Jul 22, 2025 01:41 pm IST

Anne Hathaway’s movie fashion is iconic. From boss chic to royal glam, take inspo from her best looks in The Devil Wears Prada, Bride Wars & more!

From tiaras to trench coats, Anne Hathaway’s filmography is a masterclass in style evolution. If she’s serving runway-ready glam or timeless classics, her on-screen fashion always makes a statement. Here's your ultimate lookbook of Anne Hathaway's most iconic movie outfits to steal inspiration from.

Anne Hathaway lookbook: 5 Iconic movie outfits of the diva to take inspo from(Pinterest)
Anne Hathaway lookbook: 5 Iconic movie outfits of the diva to take inspo from(Pinterest)

Top 5 Anne Hathaway movie outfits to recreate:

The Devil Wears Prada: Fashion girl era unlocked

The Devil Wears Prada: Fashion girl era unlocked(Pinterest)
The Devil Wears Prada: Fashion girl era unlocked(Pinterest)

Before Emily in Paris, there was Andy Sachs in Paris. Anne’s glow-up in this film gave us unforgettable fashion-forward moments; think Chanel boots, berets, layered necklaces, and fitted coats.

Inspo to steal:

  • Structured coats over turtlenecks
  • Tall boots + mini skirts
  • Statement bags that scream “runway, but make it practical”

The Princess Diaries: Royalcore begins here

The Princess Diaries: Royalcore begins here (Pinterest)
The Princess Diaries: Royalcore begins here (Pinterest)

From frizzy-haired teenager to polished Genovian princess, Mia Thermopolis gave us a makeover moment for the ages.

Inspo to steal:

  • Schoolgirl chic with plaid skirts and sweaters
  • Pastel cardigans, pearl headbands
  • That stunning off-shoulder white ballgown for prom night? Still iconic.

Bride Wars: Wedding fashion feud

Bride Wars: Wedding fashion feud(Pinterest)
Bride Wars: Wedding fashion feud(Pinterest)

Playing opposite Kate Hudson, Anne’s character Liv gave us bridesmaid and bride looks to bookmark forever.

Inspo to steal:

  • Sleek satin gowns
  • Simple, elegant bridal style with a side part bun
  • Soft pastel tones for pre-wedding looks

The Intern: CEO, but make it chic

The Intern: CEO, but make it chic(Pinterest)
The Intern: CEO, but make it chic(Pinterest)

As Jules Ostin, Hathaway plays a startup founder who redefines workplace fashion. Her wardrobe is a masterclass in effortless boss-lady style.

Inspo to steal:

  • Monochrome outfits in neutral tones
  • Oversized button-downs with skinny jeans
  • Loafers, silk blouses, and structured handbags

Love and Other Drugs: Off-duty cool girl

Love and Other Drugs: Off-duty cool girl(Pinterest)
Love and Other Drugs: Off-duty cool girl(Pinterest)

Anne’s character Maggie rocked boho meets sexy; cosy cardigans, tank tops, and free-spirited energy with a 2000s edge.

Inspo to steal:

  • Chunky knitwear with undone hair
  • Slouchy denim + combat boots
  • Lingerie-inspired slips under oversized jackets

Anne Hathaway is a style evolution in motion. Her movie wardrobes have inspired everything from prom outfits to power suits, and each era of her filmography unlocks a different fashion personality. So if you’re feeling like a boss, a bride, a fashion intern, or a royal, there’s an Anne look that speaks your vibe. Screenshot, save, recreate because every closet deserves a little Hathaway magic.

Similar stories for you:

Wimbledon-inspired fashion to serve this season: Top 5 tips to look the part!

Metro In Dino fashion in sync: A Gen Z guide to nail the city style lookbook

Heading for a beach vacation? Follow these tips for the perfect coastal escape

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Anne Hathaway lookbook: Top 5 Iconic movie outfits of the diva to take inspo from
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On