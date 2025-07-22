Anne Hathaway lookbook: Top 5 Iconic movie outfits of the diva to take inspo from

From tiaras to trench coats, Anne Hathaway’s filmography is a masterclass in style evolution. If she’s serving runway-ready glam or timeless classics, her on-screen fashion always makes a statement. Here's your ultimate lookbook of Anne Hathaway's most iconic movie outfits to steal inspiration from. Anne Hathaway lookbook: 5 Iconic movie outfits of the diva to take inspo from(Pinterest)

Top 5 Anne Hathaway movie outfits to recreate:

The Devil Wears Prada: Fashion girl era unlocked

The Devil Wears Prada: Fashion girl era unlocked(Pinterest)

Before Emily in Paris, there was Andy Sachs in Paris. Anne’s glow-up in this film gave us unforgettable fashion-forward moments; think Chanel boots, berets, layered necklaces, and fitted coats.

Inspo to steal:

Structured coats over turtlenecks

Tall boots + mini skirts

Statement bags that scream “runway, but make it practical”

The Princess Diaries: Royalcore begins here

The Princess Diaries: Royalcore begins here (Pinterest)

From frizzy-haired teenager to polished Genovian princess, Mia Thermopolis gave us a makeover moment for the ages.

Inspo to steal:

Schoolgirl chic with plaid skirts and sweaters

Pastel cardigans, pearl headbands

That stunning off-shoulder white ballgown for prom night? Still iconic.

Bride Wars: Wedding fashion feud

Bride Wars: Wedding fashion feud(Pinterest)

Playing opposite Kate Hudson, Anne’s character Liv gave us bridesmaid and bride looks to bookmark forever.

Inspo to steal:

Sleek satin gowns

Simple, elegant bridal style with a side part bun

Soft pastel tones for pre-wedding looks



The Intern: CEO, but make it chic

The Intern: CEO, but make it chic(Pinterest)

As Jules Ostin, Hathaway plays a startup founder who redefines workplace fashion. Her wardrobe is a masterclass in effortless boss-lady style.

Inspo to steal:

Monochrome outfits in neutral tones

Oversized button-downs with skinny jeans

Loafers, silk blouses, and structured handbags

Love and Other Drugs: Off-duty cool girl

Love and Other Drugs: Off-duty cool girl(Pinterest)

Anne’s character Maggie rocked boho meets sexy; cosy cardigans, tank tops, and free-spirited energy with a 2000s edge.

Inspo to steal:

Chunky knitwear with undone hair

Slouchy denim + combat boots

Lingerie-inspired slips under oversized jackets



Anne Hathaway is a style evolution in motion. Her movie wardrobes have inspired everything from prom outfits to power suits, and each era of her filmography unlocks a different fashion personality. So if you’re feeling like a boss, a bride, a fashion intern, or a royal, there’s an Anne look that speaks your vibe. Screenshot, save, recreate because every closet deserves a little Hathaway magic.

Similar stories for you:

Wimbledon-inspired fashion to serve this season: Top 5 tips to look the part!

Metro In Dino fashion in sync: A Gen Z guide to nail the city style lookbook

Heading for a beach vacation? Follow these tips for the perfect coastal escape