Anne Hathaway lookbook: Top 5 Iconic movie outfits of the diva to take inspo from
Anne Hathaway’s movie fashion is iconic. From boss chic to royal glam, take inspo from her best looks in The Devil Wears Prada, Bride Wars & more!
From tiaras to trench coats, Anne Hathaway’s filmography is a masterclass in style evolution. If she’s serving runway-ready glam or timeless classics, her on-screen fashion always makes a statement. Here's your ultimate lookbook of Anne Hathaway's most iconic movie outfits to steal inspiration from.
Top 5 Anne Hathaway movie outfits to recreate:
The Devil Wears Prada: Fashion girl era unlocked
Before Emily in Paris, there was Andy Sachs in Paris. Anne’s glow-up in this film gave us unforgettable fashion-forward moments; think Chanel boots, berets, layered necklaces, and fitted coats.
Inspo to steal:
- Structured coats over turtlenecks
- Tall boots + mini skirts
- Statement bags that scream “runway, but make it practical”
The Princess Diaries: Royalcore begins here
From frizzy-haired teenager to polished Genovian princess, Mia Thermopolis gave us a makeover moment for the ages.
Inspo to steal:
- Schoolgirl chic with plaid skirts and sweaters
- Pastel cardigans, pearl headbands
- That stunning off-shoulder white ballgown for prom night? Still iconic.
Bride Wars: Wedding fashion feud
Playing opposite Kate Hudson, Anne’s character Liv gave us bridesmaid and bride looks to bookmark forever.
Inspo to steal:
- Sleek satin gowns
- Simple, elegant bridal style with a side part bun
- Soft pastel tones for pre-wedding looks
The Intern: CEO, but make it chic
As Jules Ostin, Hathaway plays a startup founder who redefines workplace fashion. Her wardrobe is a masterclass in effortless boss-lady style.
Inspo to steal:
- Monochrome outfits in neutral tones
- Oversized button-downs with skinny jeans
- Loafers, silk blouses, and structured handbags
Love and Other Drugs: Off-duty cool girl
Anne’s character Maggie rocked boho meets sexy; cosy cardigans, tank tops, and free-spirited energy with a 2000s edge.
Inspo to steal:
- Chunky knitwear with undone hair
- Slouchy denim + combat boots
- Lingerie-inspired slips under oversized jackets
Anne Hathaway is a style evolution in motion. Her movie wardrobes have inspired everything from prom outfits to power suits, and each era of her filmography unlocks a different fashion personality. So if you’re feeling like a boss, a bride, a fashion intern, or a royal, there’s an Anne look that speaks your vibe. Screenshot, save, recreate because every closet deserves a little Hathaway magic.
