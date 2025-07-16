Inspired by Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, where love and life collide in the middle of traffic jams, work pressure, and emotional baggage, this guide is all about expressing that chaos, in style. Gen-Z fashion isn’t about polished perfection; it’s about layering emotions like cardigans over crop tops. It’s about embracing mood swings, missed trains, midnight conversations, and making even metro rides look like music video moments. Here’s your guide to dressing like you live in a montage, one metro stop at a time. Metro In Dino fashion in sync: 5 Tips to nail the Gen Z city style lookbook(HT)

1. City life but make it oversized

Oversized fits are Gen-Z's comfort blanket and the city demands comfort that still slaps. Think slouchy shirts over bralettes, cargo pants with multiple pockets (all empty), or a sweatshirt that could double up as a safety net after a heartbreak. Add a tote bag with cryptic quotes and you're the main character waiting for the green line.

2. Denim that’s been through stuff

Faded, frayed, patched, baggy, denim tells stories just like the characters in the film. Go for distressed jeans, oversized jackets with enamel pins, or denim-on-denim with a twist. Let your outfit look like it has a past. Pair with a plain white tee and a whole lot of inner turmoil (optional).

3. Earthy tones meet emotional baggage

Inspired by the muted colour palette of Metro In Dino, try rust, olive, tan, charcoal, and dusty rose. These shades scream, “I’m emotionally complex but well dressed.” Flowy shirts, long shrugs, trench coats, or co-ord sets in earthy hues reflect the emotional maturity (or confusion) of city living.

4. Sneakers that can handle your mood swings

In a metro city, your shoes should survive heartbreaks, 10,000 steps, and spontaneous plans. Chunky sneakers, platform loafers, or classic canvas kicks, choose footwear that can go from metro to microbrewery without a blister. Dirty shoes? Even better. It shows you’ve lived.

5. Layering = Life

Just like the film layers stories, you layer outfits. Turtleneck under slip dress, hoodie under trench coat, tank top over full-sleeves. Every layer adds texture, both to your outfit and to your vibe. Add mismatched rings, headphones around your neck, and a look that says, “I’m figuring it out... stylishly.”

Metro In Dino is about fleeting connections in a forever-moving world. And your fashion should reflect that; raw, layered, romantic, real. So the next time you catch your reflection on a metro window or lock eyes with a stranger across the aisle, let your outfit do the talking. Your style is your story. Make sure it’s as cinematic as your chaos.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.