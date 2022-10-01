Anti-ageing tips: Ingredients that can help fight signs of premature skin ageing

You may want to maintain your youthful glow and you’re willing to spend time and money to help delay premature signs of aging on your skin but despite so many beauty and skincare products on the market, it can be difficult to suss out which ones will slow the effects of time on your face. Some ingredients, such as ginger and avocado, do have proven benefits.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Navnit Haror, Founder and Director of Derma Miracle Clinic, revealed a few of the ingredients that help fight signs of premature skin ageing:

1. Olive Oil - The natural anti-aging properties of olive oil can be traced to the polyphenols and oleic acid in it. It contains monounsaturated fats and Vitamins B and D; it not only prevents the appearance of new wrinkles but also tackles existing ones.

How to apply: Mix 1 spoon of olive oil with one spoon of lemon juice and apply to your face. Leave for 10 minutes and wash off. This will benefit you and prevent the appearance of wrinkles.

2. Avocado - This super fruit, when applied to dry skin, helps lubricate the skin. Their high fats and vitamins like A, D, and E benefit in skin retaining moisture and work as anti-agers.

How to apply: Include the fruit as regularly as possible as part of your diet.

3. Aloe vera - Powered with beta-carotene and Vitamins C and E, which benefits to keep skin plum, this ingredient is a regular in most natural anti-aging potions.

How to apply: Cut and peel an aloe vera leaf to expose the gel inside, then apply it to the skin. Also, drink half a glass of natural aloe vera juice twice a week.

4. Cucumber - High in water content, and packed with nutrients such as magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A and E, cucumbers promote blood circulation and healing, which help reduce wrinkles around the eyes and make for a glowing complexion.

How to apply: Put cucumber slices over your eyes to depuff. You can also juice cucumber and add a few drops of honey to make a soothing, hydrating face mask.

5. Orange - Powered with Vitamin C, which is a natural brightener, citrus fruits can be a great way to keep aging at bay. They benefit in cleansing you from the inside out by removing toxins and impurities that could show on your face.

How to apply: Use a slice of orange in a face pack made with oatmeal and honey for greater improvement. Or soak a piece of cotton in a bowl of homemade orange juice, wipe your face with it and notice the brightness over a period.

Adding to the list, Dr Ishmeet Kaur, MBBS, MD Dermatology, Director and CO-Founder of Dermosphere Clinic, suggested:

1. Sunscreen - Its no surprise that sunscreen is the most important molecule when it comes to the fight against ageing. Choosing the sunscreen, therefore becomes equally important. A sunscreen with SPF of at least 30, PA +++ and infrared radiation gives a broad spectrum protection. On it's own, a sunscreen can never treat the already established fines lines or wrinkles but it is the primary ingredient to prevent early signs of ageing.

2. Retinol - This Vitamin A derivative has the best evidence for reducing signs of ageing. The common issue that comes with Retinol is that most people are unaware of how and when to apply it and end up have sensitive or irritated skin. Retinol must be started in lower concentration with a short contact treatment at bedtime. Gradually the concentration and the contact time can be increased. It is imperative to apply SPF during the day and not to layer retinol and vitamin C together.

3. Vitamin C - A rich antioxidant that can fight the free radical damage and brighten up uneven skin tone. Daily application of Vitamin C before topping it up with SPF gives dull skin, a glow and delays early signs of ageing. Make sure you purchase Vitamin C in an airtight and dark bottle to prevent its undue degradation under light. This powerful antioxidant promotes collagen production and neutralises free radical damage. Daily application of Vitamin C prior to layering with SPF protects skin from sun-damage, improves blemishes, imparts glow to the skin and delays premature ageing. Make sure to purchase Vitamin C in an airtight, dark bottle to prevent its undue degradation under light.

4. Hyaluronic Acid - HA is a great humectant that enriches the skin barrier and protects it from daily environmental damage. When skin is moisturised, it will automatically look fuller, plump and youthful. The best part about HA is that it is the safest anti-aging molecule that is unlikely to cause any irritation or reaction so best suited for sensitive skin type.

5. Glycolic acid - Alpha hydroxy acids are great chemical exfoliants that can help remodel the skin. Besides, addressing uneven skin tone and sun-damaged skin, glycolic acid also stimulates collagen synthesis and delays early appearance of fines lines and dark spots. Apart from cream and gel formulation, Glycolic acid is easily available in face-wash and helps get rid of impurities and debris.