Are you washing your clothes wrong? 9 laundry mistakes that can fade, stretch, and damage them

Serving a stunning OOTD is a daily sartorial dream, but for that, your clothes need to look their best too. This means you need special care for your fabric as you wash it, otherwise it may come out faded, stretched, wrinkled, or worn out. Just as you carefully choose clothes by aligning with your personal style or checking Pinterest inspo boards, you also need to pay attention to how you wash, dry, and store the clothes.

Nishant Tripathi, founder and CEO of DhobiLite, an organised laundry and garment care brand, shared with HT Lifestyle some common garment-care mistakes that may quietly damage clothes and highlighted some practical ways to keep them looking fresh for longer.

He said, "Consumers invest significant time and money in building their wardrobes, but simple mistakes in washing, drying and storing clothes can reduce the lifespan of fabrics, affect their appearance and lead to unnecessary replacement costs."

He then weighed in with an industry observation that most garment damage is not caused by regular wear but by improper maintenance. Colour fading, fabric shrinkage, loss of shape, unpleasant odours, and weakened fibres are often the result of incorrect laundry practices rather than the quality of the garment itself.

This means garment care is not solely about cleanliness; it is equally about preserving fabric quality, improving hygiene and extending the usable life of clothing.

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Preserving a wardrobe is important because fashion, in the age of social media, has become cyclical, with styles frequently returning after falling out of trend.