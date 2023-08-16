Beauty tips: How to choose the perfect blush shade for your skin tone

Blush is a wonderful cosmetic that can instantly give your skin a healthy glow and a splash of colour. Most people now use it as their main and most significant beauty product. Your entire aesthetic appearance can be enhanced with a well-chosen blush, which can give your skin a beautiful and healthy flush. Choosing the right blush shade for your skin tone may be difficult, though. It's easy to feel perplexed when there are so many options available. But don't be worried! We are here to help you navigate the many blush shades and choose the best one for your skin tone. Blush can certainly elevate your beauty look to a new level and as such, it is imperative to get the shade right.(Unsplash)

Kriti Sahney, Beauty Expert, Brand and Communication Head at Kanvar Group shared with HT Lifestyle some important tips to help you select the perfect blush shade for your unique skin tone. (Also read: From daytime chic to evening glamour, a step-by-step guide to achieving a perfect no-makeup look for every occasion)

Understanding skin undertones:

Before delving into specific blush shades, it's essential to determine your skin undertone. There are three main categories: cool, warm, and neutral.

1. Cool undertones

If your skin has cool undertones, you will notice pink, red, or blue hues beneath the surface. Choose blush colours with cool undertones, including rosy mauves, delicate pinks, or berries with a cool undertone. These colours simply bring out your natural skin tone and give you a bright, young appearance.

2. Warm undertones

Skin with warm undertones tends to have golden, peachy, or yellow hues. Complement your warm undertones with blush shades in warm tones like coral, peach, or apricot. These shades infuse a warm radiance into your skin, providing a sun-kissed glow.

3. Neutral undertones

If your skin falls into the neutral category, it means your undertones have a balance of both cool and warm tones. Lucky you! With neutral undertones, you have the freedom to experiment with a wide range of blush shades, including soft pinks, peaches, mauves, and rosy nudes.

Choosing blush shades for different skin tones:

Now that we have covered undertones, let's explore specific blush shades that beautifully complement different skin tones.

1. Fair skin tones

Choose gentle, understated hues that induce a natural blush for pale skin. With lighter skin tones, delicate pinks, light peaches, or soft roses blend well, giving a youthful and fresh appearance. Deep or highly pigmented colours should be avoided since they could overwhelm your sensitive skin tone.

2. Medium to olive skin tones

There are several possibilities for those with medium and olive complexion tones. Embrace hues like warm peach, dusty rose, or mauve, which give your skin shine and depth. These colours give off a natural glow while striking a lovely mix between subtle and bright.

3. Deep skin tones

Deep skin tones are perfectly complemented by rich, dramatic blush colours. Look for colours that resemble terracotta oranges, cherries, or plums. These intensely saturated hues add to your inherent attractiveness and create a breathtaking contrast with your skin tone.

Experiment and application tips:

When picking a blush shade, don't be scared to investigate and test a few different options. To get a perfect, natural-looking blush, keep in mind that blending is crucial. Start with a gentle application and gradually raise the strength until you get the desired outcome. Keep in consideration the occasion, lighting, and rest of your makeup while selecting the blush shade.

Bringing her expertise to the same Namrata Soni, Founder of Simply Nam shared a few tips to consider when purchasing a blush:

1. Blush formulation: These days, blushes may be found in powder, balm, cream, and liquid form factors. It is important to identify which formulation suits your skin type the best before narrowing your options because different formulations are appropriate for different skin types.

2. Consider your makeup look and the occasion: The event or your makeup style may influence your choice of blush. If you're trying for a simple look for brunch or high tea, think about a blush that will give you a delicate and natural glow. If you're planning a glam look for a party or dinner, though, make a statement with stronger and more vibrant tones.

3. What makes you feel comfortable: It all comes down to your particular preferences and what makes you feel comfortable when choosing a blush. Test out several blushes to see which suits your complexion the best and how the item will enhance your entire cosmetic appearance.

Kairavi Bharat Ram, Founder and CEO, Typsy Beauty shared some amazing blush hacks for a perfect makeup look.

1. Begin with neutral shades: Start with neutral tones if you are not experienced with blush or are confused of which shade to choose. Most skin tones may seem naturally blushed with the help of dusty roses and light mauves, which are versatile options.

2. Experiment with intensity: Consider the level of intensity you desire. Fair skin tones may pick softer, lighter hues while darker complexion tones might choose richer, more pigmented blushes. To fit your tastes, you may modify the intensity using buildable formulae.

3. Take into account your hair hue: Your hair colour may determine the ideal blush shade for you. Warm blush tones are complemented by red, strawberry blonde, or golden-hued hair, whilst cool blush tones are complemented by platinum, ash blonde, or cool brown hair.

4. Assess the colour of your lips: When selecting a blush tone, keep in mind the colour of your lips at their natural state. Choose blushes with a rosy undertone if your lips have that colour. Warm blush colours are best if your lips have more of a peachy tone.