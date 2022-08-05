Bespoke creations with a dash of bling

With concept sarees, high-low gowns, mermaid skirts and chainmail magic, Day 8 of FDCI India Couture Week 2022, in association with Lotus Make-up, began on a high note at Taj Palace New Delhi. Paying homage to Shan Shui, a Chinese term for the art genre of landscape, designer Siddartha Tytler brought China to the ramp. His show began with a Chinese lion dance, followed by the opening walk of singer Guru Randhawa. Tytler’s collection ranged from separates and evening gowns to a bridal collection comprising intricate lehengas and sherwanis. The colour palette was inspired by jewel tones and included maroon, navy, olive and charcoal. Details such as billowy sleeves, long capes, feathers, leg of mutton sleeves were interspersed with top-stitch, sequin overlay, quilting and heavy crystal embellishments in the form of patchwork, which added a visual treat. Indian looks were layered with parkas, trenches, bombers and jumpers to give a casual, young spin to couture. The show came to an end with actor Farhan Akhtar walking down the ramp donning an embroidered bandhgala.

Designer-duo Falguni and Shane Peacock with actor Sara Ali Khan

The second half of the evening was dedicated to love and was a celebration of French tapestries and architecture with a touch of Indian modern design. Designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock presented their collection, titled Love Forever, taking inspiration from their recent visit to London, where they were awarded the Shiromani Award for their work and global contribution to the fashion landscape. With refined stones and pearls, the collection reflected the French tapestry essence in traditional Indian garb with embellished face veils as the highlight. Cropped blouses with sheer, feather and ruffle details were teamed with chrome applique and crystal work, embedded in structured lehengas to add glam. The colour palette ranged from champagne ivory, pale blush and pink parfait to pepper corn, metallic stone green and metallic pewter.