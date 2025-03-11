Menu Explore
Best black eyeshadows for a stunning look: Achieve that smokey eye magic with a swipe!

Affiliate Desk
Mar 11, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Discover the top black eyeshadows that will help you achieve a stunning and dramatic look for any occasion.

Suggestions included in this article

When it comes to makeup, black eyeshadow is a staple for creating bold and dramatic looks. Whether you prefer a matte finish or a shimmery effect, there are plenty of options to choose from. In this article, we'll explore the top black eyeshadows available in the market, highlighting their unique features and benefits. Whether you're a makeup enthusiast or a professional artist, this guide will help you find the perfect black eyeshadow for your needs.

Find the perfect black eyeshadow for your makeup vanity!
1.

Alix Avien Paris Duo Eyeshadow
The Alix Avien Paris Duo Eyeshadow in Pearly White & Black Velvet is a versatile option for creating both subtle and bold looks. The pearly white shade adds a touch of shimmer, while the black velvet provides intense color payoff. With its long-lasting formula, this eyeshadow duo is perfect for all-day wear.

2.

Europe Girl Glass Single Diamond Pigment Glitter Eyeshadow
The Europe Girl Glass Single Diamond Pigment Glitter Eyeshadow in Glimmer 05 delivers a high-impact shimmer with its diamond pigment formula. This eyeshadow is perfect for adding a touch of glamour to any makeup look. Its smooth and blendable texture makes it easy to create stunning eye looks.

3.

Kingdom of Lashes Glitter Eyeshadow
The Kingdom of Lashes Glitter Eyeshadow in Black Beauty offers a bold and intense glitter finish. This eyeshadow is perfect for creating statement looks for special occasions. Its waterproof formula ensures long-lasting wear without smudging or fading.

4.

Veoni Belle Power Shimmer Illuminator HD Holographic Eyeshadow Glitter
The Veoni Belle Power Shimmer Illuminator HD Holographic Eyeshadow Glitter in Dark Starlit 14 offers a unique holographic effect with its shimmering formula. This eyeshadow is perfect for creating futuristic and edgy eye looks. Its smooth application and long-lasting wear make it a standout choice.

5.

Ronzille Metallic Liquid Eyeshadow
The Ronzille Metallic Liquid Eyeshadow in Molen Midnight 06 offers intense metallic color with its liquid formula. This eyeshadow is perfect for creating bold and statement eye looks. Its quick-drying and smudge-proof formula ensures a hassle-free application.

6.

Dermacol 3107 Long Lasting Intense Colour Eyeshadow
The Dermacol 3107 Long Lasting Intense Colour Eyeshadow in No. 8 offers a rich and pigmented matte finish. This eyeshadow is perfect for creating classic and timeless eye looks. Its long-lasting formula ensures all-day wear without fading or creasing.

7.

Aflairza Premium Velvet Waterproof Liquid Eyeshadow
The Aflairza Premium Velvet Waterproof Liquid Eyeshadow in Black offers a velvety matte finish with its liquid formula. This eyeshadow is perfect for creating sophisticated and elegant eye looks. Its waterproof and transfer-proof formula ensures all-day wear without smudging.

Black eyeshadows top features and comparison

Best Black EyeshadowFinishSizeLongevity
Alix Avien Paris Duo EyeshadowMatte, Shimmery32gLong Lasting
Europe Girl Glass Single Diamond Pigment Glitter EyeshadowGlitter2gLong Lasting
Kingdom of Lashes Glitter EyeshadowGlitterNot specifiedLong Lasting, Waterproof
Veoni Belle Power Shimmer Illuminator HD Holographic Eyeshadow GlitterHolographic, ShimmerNot specifiedLong Lasting
Ronzille Metallic Liquid EyeshadowMetallic5mlLong Lasting, Smudge-Proof
Dermacol 3107 Long Lasting Intense Colour EyeshadowMatteNot specifiedLong Lasting
Aflairza Premium Velvet Waterproof Liquid EyeshadowVelvet, Matte5mlLong Lasting, Waterproof, Transfer-Proof

FAQs on black eyeshadow

  • What is the price range of black eyeshadows?

    The price range of black eyeshadows varies depending on the brand, formula, and size. Generally, you can find options ranging from affordable to high-end.

  • Are black eyeshadows suitable for all skin tones?

    Yes, black eyeshadows can be used on all skin tones. However, the intensity of the color may vary, so it's essential to choose a shade that complements your skin tone.

  • How can I ensure the longevity of black eyeshadow?

    To ensure the longevity of black eyeshadow, use an eyeshadow primer to create a smooth base and prevent creasing. Additionally, choose long-lasting formulas with waterproof or smudge-proof properties.

  • What are the latest trends in black eyeshadows?

    The latest trends in black eyeshadows include holographic and metallic finishes, as well as innovative formulas that offer intense color payoff and long-lasting wear.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
