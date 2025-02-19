Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eyeshadow Palettes for daily use: Best picks for daily wear; Long lasting options for you

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 19, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Best daily use eyeshadow palettes for long-lasting, natural looks. Find the perfect matte shades for everyday wear and achieve the best value for your money.

Suggestions included in this article

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Are you looking for the perfect eyeshadow palette for daily use? We've curated a list of the top 9 eyeshadow palettes that are long-lasting and perfect for natural looks. From matte shades to shimmering neutrals, find the best product that suits your everyday needs. Our detailed product descriptions and comparison table will help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a makeup enthusiast or simply looking for the best value for your money, we've got you covered.

eyeshadow palette for daily use(Pexels)
eyeshadow palette for daily use(Pexels)

Loading Suggestions...

1.

Revlon Colorstay Look Book Eye Shadow Palette - Rocker 960
Loading Suggestions...

Revlon Colorstay Look Book Eye Shadow Palette in Rocker 960 is a versatile palette featuring 8 high-impact shades. Long-lasting and crease-resistant, this palette is perfect for creating a variety of looks. With a mix of matte and shimmer shades, this palette is a must-have for daily wear.

2.

Colorbar Divine Nector Eyeshadow Palette - Shade 01
Loading Suggestions...

The Colorbar Divine Nector Eyeshadow Palette in Shade 01 features 5 highly pigmented shades. This palette offers a mix of warm neutrals and shimmering shades, perfect for everyday wear. The long-lasting formula ensures your eye makeup stays put all day.

3.

L'Oreal Paris La Petite Eyeshadow Palette - Nudist 4g
Loading Suggestions...

The L'Oreal Paris La Petite Eyeshadow Palette in Nudist offers 5 ultra-pigmented shades in a mix of matte and shimmer finishes. This palette is perfect for creating natural, everyday looks with its long-lasting formula and blendable textures.

4.

Faces Canada Magnet Eyes Intensely Pigmented 8-in-1 Eyeshadow Palette - The Minimalists
Loading Suggestions...

The Faces Canada Magnet Eyes Eyeshadow Palette features 8 intensely pigmented shades with a mix of matte and shimmer finishes. This palette is perfect for creating versatile looks, and its long-lasting formula ensures your eye makeup stays fresh all day.

5.

Renee Party Hour Eyeshadow Palette
Loading Suggestions...

The Renee Party Hour Eyeshadow Palette features 12 stunning shades in a mix of matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes. This palette is perfect for creating glamorous looks for special occasions while still being suitable for daily wear.

6.

Maybelline New York City Mini Eyeshadow Palette - Westside Roses
Loading Suggestions...

The Maybelline New York City Mini Eyeshadow Palette in Westside Roses features 6 curated shades perfect for creating natural, everyday looks. The compact size makes it travel-friendly, and the long-lasting formula ensures your eye makeup stays fresh all day.

7.

NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Edit Petite Eyeshadow Palette - Warm Neutrals
Loading Suggestions...

The NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Edit Petite Eyeshadow Palette in Warm Neutrals offers 6 essential shades for creating warm, natural looks. The ultra-compact size makes it easy to carry, and the long-lasting formula ensures your eye makeup stays flawless all day.

8.

Lakme 9 Blendable Shades Ultimate Glam Eyeshadow Palette - Sunkissed
Loading Suggestions...

The Lakme 9 Blendable Shades Ultimate Glam Eyeshadow Palette in Sunkissed features 9 blendable shades that are perfect for creating everyday and glamorous looks. The palette offers a mix of matte and shimmer finishes, and its long-lasting formula ensures your eye makeup stays put.

9.

Mars Dance of Joy 12-in-1 Ultra Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette - Shade 01
Loading Suggestions...

The Mars Dance of Joy Eyeshadow Palette features 12 ultra-pigmented shades that are perfect for creating a variety of looks. The long-lasting formula and blendable textures make this palette ideal for everyday wear and special occasions.

Eyeshadow for daily use Top Features Comparison:

Product Name - FeatureLongevityShade RangeFinish
Revlon Colorstay Look Book Eye Shadow Palette - Rocker 960Long-lasting8 shadesMatte and shimmer
Colorbar Divine Nector Eyeshadow Palette - Shade 01Long-lasting5 shadesMatte and shimmer
L'Oreal Paris La Petite Eyeshadow Palette - Nudist 4gLong-lasting5 shadesMatte and shimmer
Faces Canada Magnet Eyes Intensely Pigmented 8-in-1 Eyeshadow Palette - The MinimalistsLong-lasting8 shadesMatte and shimmer
Renee Party Hour Eyeshadow PaletteLong-lasting12 shadesMatte, shimmer, metallic
Maybelline New York City Mini Eyeshadow Palette - Westside RosesLong-lasting6 shadesMatte and shimmer
NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Edit Petite Eyeshadow Palette - Warm NeutralsLong-lasting6 shadesMatte and shimmer
Lakme 9 Blendable Shades Ultimate Glam Eyeshadow Palette - SunkissedLong-lasting9 shadesMatte and shimmer
Mars Dance of Joy 12-in-1 Ultra Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette - Shade 01Long-lasting12 shadesMatte and shimmer

FAQs on Eyeshadow for daily use

  • What is the price range of these eyeshadow palettes?

    The price range of these eyeshadow palettes varies from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1500, depending on the brand and the number of shades.

  • Are these eyeshadow palettes suitable for sensitive eyes?

    Most of these eyeshadow palettes are dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive eyes. However, it's always recommended to do a patch test before use.

  • Do these palettes come with a mirror and applicator?

    Some of these palettes come with a built-in mirror and applicator, while others may not. It's best to check the product description for specific details.

  • Are these eyeshadow palettes travel-friendly?

    Yes, most of these palettes are compact and travel-friendly, making them perfect for on-the-go touch-ups.

Similar stories for you

Master the art of smokey eyes: Get subtle to bold shades for a timeless, sultry look with these smokey eyeshadows

Glossy lipsticks for women for a lustrous look: Shine, gloss, and glam in every swipe; Top 10 picks

Matte lipstick shades for women: 11 long-lasting, bold shades for the pout-perfect selfie

Best MARS eyeshadow palettes: Top 10 picks to make heads turn wherever you go

Trust these eyeshadow palettes for bold and seductive look; From glam to subtle, top 10 picks for you

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On