Loreal is a well-known brand in the world of cosmetics, especially when it comes to lipsticks. With a wide range of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we will explore the top Loreal lipsticks available in 2025. We will provide detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision about which lipstick will best suit your needs. Top shades to add to your vanity to make everyday makeup easy.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Achieve a bold and long-lasting matte look with Loreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in the shade Road Tripping. This lipstick is smudge-proof and provides high color payoff. It is perfect for a day out or a special occasion.

Loading Suggestions...

Get a stunning and vibrant look with Loreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in the shade First Move. This lipstick offers intense color and a comfortable matte finish that lasts all day.

Loading Suggestions...

Add a pop of color to your lips with Loreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in the shade Breakfast in Bed. This lipstick glides on smoothly and stays put for hours without smudging or fading.

Loading Suggestions...

Make a statement with Loreal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick in the shade I Believe. This lipstick offers a lightweight, comfortable feel with intense color and a matte finish.

Loading Suggestions...

Embrace a bold and confident look with Loreal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick in the shade 129 I Lead. This lipstick delivers a high-impact color with a lightweight, non-drying feel.

Loading Suggestions...

Experience a velvety matte finish with Loreal Paris Color Riche Intense Volume Matte Slim Lipstick in the shade Iced Litchi. This lipstick provides rich color and a slim, easy-to-use design.

Loading Suggestions...

Get a luxurious satin finish with Loreal Paris Color Riche Smudge-Proof Satin Lipstick in the shade Worth It Intense. This lipstick offers intense hydration and long-lasting color without smudging.

Loading Suggestions...

Make a bold and daring statement with Loreal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick in the shade Liberate. This lipstick offers a comfortable, non-drying matte finish with intense color payoff.

Loading Suggestions...

Create a soft and elegant look with Loreal Paris Chiffon Signature Liquid Lipstick in the shade Lead 129. This lipstick offers a lightweight, chiffon-like feel with rich color and a matte finish.

Similar stories for you

Best nude lipstick for women: Subtle, soft, beautiful; The perfect nude for every mood

MyGlamm lipsticks for those soft, supple, and perfectly glamorous lips; Here are our top 10 options for you

Best Colorbar lipsticks: Top shades for women to suit every occasion; One swipe for that glam look

SWISS BEAUTY lipsticks: From matte finishes to glossy sheens; There is one lipstick for every lady

FAQs on loreal lipstick What are the color options available for Loreal lipsticks? Loreal lipsticks offer a wide range of color options, from vibrant and bold shades to soft and elegant tones, catering to various preferences.

How long do Loreal lipsticks last on the lips? Loreal lipsticks are known for their long-lasting formulas, with some options lasting up to 24 hours without the need for frequent touch-ups.

Are Loreal lipsticks suitable for all skin types? Loreal lipsticks are designed to cater to different skin types, offering options that work well for various skin tones and textures.

What makes Loreal lipsticks stand out from other brands? Loreal lipsticks stand out for their intense color payoff, long-lasting formulas, and comfortable finishes, making them a popular choice among makeup enthusiasts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.