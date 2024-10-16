Best tailored blazers for chic occasions - Shop Mr Bowerbird, INVICTUS, Peter England Elite at Myntra

Upgrade your wardrobe with the best tailored blazers for men from top brands like Mr Bowerbird, INVICTUS, Peter England Elite, and more. Shop now for stylish options perfect for chic occasions!

Attention, style savants and dapper dressers! Are you ready to unlock the secret weapon of men's fashion? Enter the world of the best tailored blazers - the sartorial superheroes that transform mere mortals into walking works of art. The skilful tuxedo, be it for an office meeting or a boozy soirée, fits the bill with great versatility.

In this blazer bonanza, we will cut straight to the chase-the best of the best in tailored grandeur. Mr Bowerbird's flamboyant designs, the invincibility of INVICTUS, and the perennial appeal of Peter England Elite are all strung together under one roof at Myntra. But that's not all! We've dug deep into the fashion trenches to glean a curated selection of the leading brands that will get you saying, “Suit up!”

So, gentlemen, be it a minimalist maestro whose craving seems to bolt on classic tones or someone who makes a statement in patterns -prepare to meet your match. It's time to blaze a trail through chic occasions and leave a trail of jaw-drops in your wake. Ready to ignite your style? Let's dive in to explore the best tailored blazers for any occasion!

Best Tailored Blazers: Top Picks for Men

Below, we present a list of the best tailored blazers to rest assured you'll look dapper on every occasion. Each one has been selected because of its flattering fit, luxurious fabric, and timeless style.

Step up your casual style game with the Mr Bowerbird Khaki Solid Blazer, one of the best tailored blazers that combines elegance and comfort. This lightweight, tailored-fit blazer is designed for modern men who value versatility. It features a notched lapel, double button closures, and three convenient patch pockets, adding both function and style. The double-vented back hem offers freedom of movement, while the attached lining provides extra comfort. A unique touch to this blazer is the included field notebook, which adds practicality to your look. Whether for a casual day out or layering over a crisp shirt, this blazer offers a polished yet laid-back vibe.

Key Features

Tailored fit, lightweight fabric

Notched lapel, double-vented back hem

Long Sleeves with 3 patch pockets

Benefits Breathable comfort, practical design, stylish versatility Fabric 64% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 3% Elastane Perfect For Casual outings, weekend wear, versatile layering

A fitting addition to your best tailored blazers collection, the INVICTUS navy blue and mustard yellow checked blazer is crafted for those who value style and sophistication. Assorted with a slim fit, this single-breasted blazer has two buttons and a notched lapel, which brightens your frame for that sleek, modern silhouette. Bright checked patterns make for a modern, chic twist toward classical formal wear, perfect for the office or other special affairs. Fully lined for comfort, it includes three pockets for functionality. Pair it with formal trousers and polished shoes to achieve a look that's sharp and refined, ensuring you stand out wherever you go.

Key Features

Slim fit, checked pattern

Notched lapel, two-button closure

Benefits Tailored silhouette, eye-catching pattern, formal elegance Fabric 85% Polyester, 15% Viscose Perfect For Formal occasions, business meetings, corporate events

The Peter England Elite Navy Blue Velvet Self-Design Slim Fit Blazer is designed to give you a pinch of sophistication along with modern chic. This single-breasted blazer with a two-button closure and notched lapel combines the understated and the polished into one form quite perfectly suited to many semi-formal occasions. A slim fit in the best tailored blazers projects confidence, while the self-design pattern imparts texture and depth. It features a combination of flap-through and welt pockets, all of which give good functionality without sacrificing style. Pair with trousers for a business meeting or throw over a crisp shirt for a semi-formal gathering and the blazer will lend timeless appeal.

Key Features

Slim fit, self-design pattern

Notched lapel, double-button closure

Benefits Sophisticated design, flattering fit, formal elegance Fabric 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex Perfect For Corporate events, weddings, formal gatherings

Stay cool and stylish with this H&M Green Double-Breasted Linen Jacket, perfect for warm-weather occasions. Hang loose in this relaxed-fit jacket made of breathable linen and designed for warm-weather occasions. The peak lapels and double-breasted front give it an edge of formality, while the unstructured open interior promotes freedom of movement. Including one jet pocket on the chest, two jet front pockets, and two inner pockets, this offers enough possibilities for storing your essentials. Perfect for just going casual at an outdoor event or a daytime gathering, these types of best tailored blazers help keep your look sophisticated.

Key Features

Double-breasted, peak lapels

Regular fit, lightweight linen fabric

Benefits Breathable, stylish, perfect for warm weather Fabric 100% Linen Perfect For Casual events, smart-casual daytime wear, outdoor gatherings

Make a bold statement with the Blackberrys Slim Fit Double-Breasted Checkered Formal Blazer, designed for men who appreciate high fashion and precision tailoring. The striking checkered pattern combined with a broad peaked lapel brings an air of sophistication to this slim-fit blazer. Double-breasted with button closures, it creates a structured silhouette that enhances your physique, making it an excellent choice for formal events. The unlined design ensures a sleek finish while providing maximum comfort. Pair this best tailored blazer with formal trousers and a crisp white shirt for a complete, polished look that turns heads.

Key Features

Double-breasted, broad peaked lapel

Slim fit, checkered pattern

Benefits Bold design, flattering fit, formal excellence Fabric 100% Polyester Perfect For Formal events, weddings, high-end gatherings

Louise Philippe's Brown Checked Tailored Blazer is one of the best tailored blazers that brings ageless class into your life through its sharp fit and luxurious feel. It's a warm blazer made of pure wool featuring a single-breasted front, a traditional notched lapel and a double-button closure. The checked pattern on both contributes to the aesthetics of this blazer and makes it an ideal pick for almost any casual or formal occasion. Fully lined for comfort, the blazer includes practical details like two front pockets and a double-vented back hem for ease of movement. Wear it to work or semi-formal occasions; it displays elegance and comfort in equal measure.

Key Features

Tailored fit, pure wool fabric

Notched lapel, double-button closure

Benefits Elegant style, warmth, versatile for various occasions Fabric 100% Wool Perfect For Formal events, business meetings, semi-formal gatherings

Upgrade your best tailored blazer wardrobe with this Mast & Harbour Navy Blue and Brown Striped Blazer, perfect for blending casual style with a smart appeal. It has a regular fit and features a single-breasted lapel with a button closure, thus offering you the sophistication of a casual blazer. With long sleeves, three front pockets, and an attached lining with additional built-in pockets, it provides both functionality and style. The vented back allows ease of movement, and this piece will keep you comfortable during any casual occasion. Team up with a simple t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers to make sure you look smart-casual this season.

Key Features

Regular fit, striped pattern

Notched lapel, vented back

Single-breasted with button closure

Benefits Stylish, comfortable, versatile smart-casual wear Fabric 100% Polyester Perfect For Weekend outings, casual smart dressing, day-to-night transitions

This Arrow Red Solid Blazer makes a bold addition to your formal best tailored blazers collection. It is a slim-fit blazer with a modern trenched profile that is single-breasted, has a notched lapel, and looks really polished and sharp. Designed with three functional pockets and long sleeves, this blazer also presents maximum practicality and gives a dashing finish to your outfit. This blazer means business and will take you from the office to a night out in style. Team it with a t-shirt and sneakers for a casual look that looks chic, or wear it with formal pants over a shirt.

Key Features

Slim fit, solid red colour

Notched lapel, single-breasted button closure

Benefits Striking style, versatile pairing, contemporary elegance Fabric Polyester Perfect For Formal occasions, business meetings, smart-casual wear

Bring a touch of sophistication to your formal wardrobe with the Marks & Spencer Grey and White Textured Blazer. This single-breasted blazer with a stylish checked pattern presents a flattering fit with a peak lapel, double buttons for closure and a completely polished design. Its long sleeves and three pockets augment functionality, while the double-vented back enhances comfort for easy movement. Made up of high-quality polyester, viscose, and elastane, this is one of the best tailored blazers with a tasteful interpretation of fashion with utmost comfort, ideally suiting wear to the office or a formal party.

Key Features

Regular fit, checked pattern

Peaked lapel, double-vented back.

Benefits Sophisticated texture, comfortable fit, formal elegance Fabric 66% Polyester, 32% Viscose, 2% Elastane Perfect For Corporate settings, formal events, stylish office wear

Adorn your casual looks with The Indian Garage Co Solid Slim Fit Blazer. This sleek and modern blazer features a notched lapel and single-breasted design, offering a clean and stylish look for any occasion. With long sleeves and button closures, it provides both form and function. Its slim fit ensures a flattering, streamlined silhouette, suited ideally for layering over a t-shirt or shirt. If you feel like preparing for a casual date, this blazer is a classy piece that will exude sophistication.

Key Features

Slim fit, solid colour

Notched lapel, button closure

Benefits Sleek design, versatile layering, modern style Fabric Polyester Perfect For Casual events, semi-formal gatherings, smart layering

From the vintage Peter England Elite blazer to the bold Mast & Harbour piece, these are some of the best tailored blazers carrying unbeatable style, comfort, and versatility. Be it at a formal event or just dressing up for a casual one, these blazers will always make you stand out from the crowd. So go ahead, upgrade your wardrobe, and step out in style!

Frequently Asked Questions About Men's Tailored Blazer How to style a fitted blazer? You may wear some of the best tailored blazers with sharply cut trousers, crisp shirts, and polished shoes for a formal occasion. For casual pairings, you may complete your ensemble with chinos or jeans.

Can I wear the blazer casually? Of course! For casual use, look for best tailored blazers that are made from lighter fabrics and somewhat loose fit, and use them with either jeans or chinos to create the smart casual look.

What fabric is best for tailored blazers? Wool, polyester blends, and cotton-linen fabrics are excellent choices for tailored blazers, depending on the season and occasion.

How do I care for my tailored blazer? Always follow the care instructions on the label. For most blazers, dry cleaning is recommended to maintain the structure and fabric quality.

Which brand offers the most stylish blazers for men? Brands like Mr Bowerbird, INVICTUS, and Peter England Elite consistently offer stylish, high-quality, tailored blazers perfect for any occasion.

