Best Nehru jackets from Anouk, Vastramay, House of Pataudi - Shop men’s ethnic outfits from Myntra

Men’s fashion world is elaborate, with various collections of formal shirts, casual tees, kurtas, sherwanis, and more. However, there is a unique piece of clothing that goes well with most men’s outfits and elevates the whole look - a Nehru jacket. It is a versatile garment that effortlessly complements men’s outfits by blending tradition and modern elegance. Being a timeless staple to every man’s ethnic wardrobe, this Nehru jacket not only features a sophisticated look but also offers style and comfort without compromising its ethnicity. You will enjoy its addition better by opting for the best Nehru jackets from premium brands. Best Nehru Jackets from Myntra

Enjoy the premium crafting of the best Nehru jackets from brands like Anouk, Vastramay, and House of Pataudi. Apart from embracing a rich tradition of ethnicity in Nehru jackets, these brands also exhibit innovative designs in luxurious fabrics. Even your solid kurta set will get a charming ethnic look by accompanying an embellished Nehru jacket from these brands. Each brand exhibits its unique craftsmanship in making the Nehru jacket an essential ethnic wear. Get ready to buy your favourite Nehru jackets from these brands on Myntra today.

Anouk: Fashion Choice for Best Nehru Jackets

Anouk, known for its contemporary fashion, caters to men’s garments with a premium touch. Their Nehru jackets are no exception in balancing between traditional touch and modernity. With Anouk’s best Nehru jackets, your plain kurtas or shirts are no longer left with a non-ethnic look. Whether you prefer Nehru jackets in a subtle look with a rich touch of embroidery, a grand finish with dazzling embellishments, a woven design or printed motifs, there is something for everyone. Start exploring your favourite choices from Anouk!

This Nehru jacket can well complement your solid kurta for an ethnic look. Made with a blend of silk and cotton fabric, you can enjoy the benefit of both in this Nehru jacket. The cotton material allows it to stay smooth on your skin and offers ultimate breathability. Thus, you can have comfortable wear without getting a feel of the layered heaviness of this Nehru jacket. Its silk blend gives an excellent luxuriousness to this jacket’s shine. Also, this silk nature gives you a flattering fit. As this Nehru jacket adorns woven designs all through the fabric, your look will never be compromised with less ethnicity. In addition, its mandarin collar and button closure enhance its style. With the presence of side slits in the regular fit of this jacket, you can have unconstrained wear.

Type of Pattern Woven Design Pairing Choices Goes well with a peach or white coloured shirt or kurta. Fabric Silk and Cotton Washing Care Dry Clean Number of Pockets 3 (One chest pocket and two flap pockets in the front)

Are you searching for an option to elevate the ethnic look of your plain kurta set? Then, try layering this embroidered and sequinned pattern Nehru jacket over. You will definitely exhibit a luxurious look in your celebration. Being one of the best Nehru jackets available in Anouk, it gives you an exceptional style and quality with its blended fabric of cotton and silk. This impressive fabric blend keeps your fit cosy and breathable, making it an ideal staple for every man’s celebration attire. Also, the fabric supports its luxurious look with a silky glow. The intricate embroidery pattern with sequined detailing found in this jacket gives it an excellent ethnic look.

Type of Pattern Embroidery with sequined detailing Pairing Choices Goes well with a white or light-coloured shirt or kurta. Fabric Silk and Cotton Washing Care Dry Clean Number of Pockets 3 (One chest pocket and two flap pockets in the front)

If you don’t prefer the heaviness of embroidery work or embellishments in your Nehru jacket, check out this printed option. Embracing a cotton blended fabric, you can have relaxed wear with a flattering fit. Featuring impressive prints spread all over the fabric, you can confidently wear it over your kurta or shirt for an enhanced ethnic look. With this printed pattern, you will not feel the heaviness of intricate works and also need not worry about the accidental damage of embellishments that will make its addition incomplete. Its mandarin collar and sleeveless design also exceptionally complement your comfort and style.

Type of Pattern Printed Pairing Choices Goes well with light coloured shirt or kurta. Fabric Cotton blend Washing Care Dry Clean Number of Pockets 3 (One chest pocket and two flap pockets in the front)

Your sophisticated look is never compromised by the addition of this Nehru jacket to your ethnic outfit. Whether you layer it over a solid-tone shirt or embellished kurta, this jacket complements them equally, making it one of the best Nehru jackets in your wardrobe. Made with a blend of silk and cotton material, this Nehru jacket remains soft on your skin. Thus, you can wear it conveniently for a longer duration. Also, this blended material perfectly supports its fit stitch to give you a flattering look. By adorning the intricate craftsmanship of detailed embroidery work, it elevates the richness of your overall look. The subtle peach-tone fabric with white embroidery makes a perfect match for an impressive look.

Type of Pattern Embroidery Pairing Choices Goes well with a white, peach or beige coloured shirt or kurta. Fabric Silk and Cotton Washing Care Machine wash Number of Pockets 3 (One chest pocket and two flap pockets in the front)

Vastramay: Best Nehru Jackets With Enhanced Ethnicity

Being a one-stop destination for shopping ethnic outfits for your entire family, Vastramay gives you exceptional ethnic collections for kids, men and women. When you look for better choices to elevate men’s ethnic look in this brand, its best Nehru jackets make a perfect choice. With a variety of choices available to choose from, this brand’s Nehru jackets exhibit stunning embroidery work, printed patterns and alluring embellishments. So, it's time to shop the best Nehru jackets to uplift your ethnic wear.

Would you like to embrace a chic look in your ethnic outfit? Then, layer your costume with this slim-fit Nehru jacket and get an enhanced ethnic attire. With the cotton blend fabric of this jacket, your comfort and style are assured. Also, the fabric remains soft on your body and gives exceptional breathability to wear throughout your celebrations. With the slim-fit stitch of this jacket, you can get a sharp and flattering look without compromising the comfort it offers. The entire fabric is adorned with impressive floral prints in a combination of beige and pink, thus exuding a pleasant yet luxurious look. This printed pattern makes it a must-have addition for men who prefer a subtle and rich look without adding heaviness to the fabric.

Type of Pattern Floral Printed Pairing Choices Goes well with a white, peach or beige coloured shirt or kurta. Fabric Cotton Blend Washing Care Dry Clean or cold light wash Number of Pockets 3 (One chest pocket and two flap pockets in the front)

Are you a fan of the ethnicity offered by Zari works in the best Nehru jackets? Then, this silk blended Nehru jacket will suit you to complement your ethnic outfit. Get a shining, luxurious look by wearing this silk-blended jacket over your silk kurta or shirt. Exhibiting a dazzling maroon fabric, this jacket becomes a perfect traditional addition to your wardrobe. The eye-catching zari work in golden colour gives a contrast and alluring addition to the maroon silk fabric. Also, the Slik blend material features a fine durability that retains its rich look even after frequent and prolonged use. With its slim fit stitch, you can have flattering wear without any discomfort.

Type of Pattern Zari work Pairing Choices Goes well with a golden silk kurta Fabric Silk Blend Washing Care Dry Clean or cold light wash Number of Pockets 3 (One chest pocket and two flap pockets in the front)

Is it an evening birthday or a festive occasion? Complete your ethnic outfit with this impressive mirror-worked Nehru jacket. The viscose rayon fabric of this jacket gives an elegant wear that stays smooth on your kurta or shirt without being heavy layering. Also, this fabric doesn’t remain stiff and embraces the natural structure of your body. To make this jacket even more attractive, it adorns fine embroidery detailing with mirror works. The presence of a concealed button placket gives a clean look while also providing a complete closure. Overall, this garment is one of the best Nehru jackets that will be an ideal staple in your wardrobe.

Type of Pattern Embroidered with mirror work Pairing Choices Goes well with light-coloured kurta Fabric Viscose Rayon Washing Care Dry Clean Number of Pockets No pockets

House of Pataudi: Charming Choice for Best Nehru Jackets

House of Pataudi’s elaborate collection of men’s outfits and Nehru jackets give you a striking staple to elevate your wardrobe. The best Nehru jackets from this brand feature a mix of premium fabrics, fine embroidery and comfortable cuts. They are also crafted with attention to detail without compromising the quality of their embellishments. Here are some Nehru jackets from this brand that you shouldn’t miss.

Would you prefer a clean look of Nehru jackets without losing its ethnic touch? Get this printed Nehru jacket that perfectly complements your kurta or shirt. Made of polyester fabric, this jacket gives you exceptional durability and stretchability, allowing you to wear worry-free all day. Its flexible behaviour eases your movements without restricting any type of bends or stretches, making it a perfect addition to your active celebration days. Its ethnic look is even more enhanced by embracing great printed patterns all over the fabric. Thus, you can have worry-free wear without checking for embellishment damages.

Type of Pattern Printed Pairing Choices Goes well with light-coloured kurta Fabric Polyester Washing Care Hand wash Number of Pockets 3 (One chest pocket and two flap pockets in the front)

Are you a man who embraces embroidery patterns in your outfit? Try this embroidered Nehru jacket that goes well to wear on any of your occasions. Featuring a polyester lining and outer fabric, it smoothly layers over your outfit without giving a stiff and sharp appearance. Thus, you can feel it more light even on layering with its embroidery works. Its ethnicity is effectively met by adorning white embroidery work accompanied by sequin detailing on the light green shaded fabric. This embroidery remains smooth without overwhelming the fabric. In addition, the presence of buttons in a golden tone enhances its overall look, making it one of the best Nehru jackets in your ethnic wardrobe collection.

Type of Pattern Embroidery with sequinned detailing Pairing Choices Goes well with white or dark green coloured kurta Fabric Polyester Washing Care Dry Clean Number of Pockets 3 (One chest pocket and two flap pockets in the front)

Get a classic look by layering this Nehru jacket featuring woven designs over your traditional kurta or solid-tone shirts. Made of durable polyester material, this jacket gives you confident and damage-free wear even on repeated occasions. Also, this fabric gently embraces any of your outfits without exerting an odd look by providing a stiff finish. You can feel the fabric more light on your body, enabling you to concentrate on your celebration with unrestricted movements. What makes it stand out from other best Nehru jackets? Its woven design in pink and navy blue combination gives an alluring finish, making it a perfect addition to every occasion.

Type of Pattern Woven design Pairing Choices Goes well with light-coloured kurta Fabric Polyester Washing Care Dry Clean Number of Pockets 3 (One chest pocket and two flap pockets in the front)

Incorporating the best Nehru jackets from brands like Anouk, Vastramay, or House of Pataudi into your ethnic wardrobe can effortlessly elevate your style. Whether you're attending a wedding, festival, or special occasion, these timeless jackets blend tradition with modern flair. From bold hues to subtle designs, they offer versatility and sophistication that complements any kurta or sherwani. With the right Nehru jacket, you not only embrace India's rich fashion heritage but also express your unique personality. No more waiting! Get yours now!

Frequently Asked Questions on Best Nehru Jackets From Anouk, Vastramay- Shop Men’s Ethnic Outfits from Myntra Which type of pattern in a Nehru jacket goes well with a wedding function? For a wedding, opt for Nehru jackets with intricate patterns like embroidery with stone and mirror works. Also, a gold or silver-toned Zari work greatly complements wedding attire.

Can a Nehru jacket accompany a formal look? Yes, a Nehru jacket can complement a formal look. Its sleek and mandarin-collared design adds a refined touch to shirts or kurtas. You can easily pair it with fine-fitting trousers for a polished outfit suitable for events, business settings, or formal gatherings.

What are the suitable events to pair the outfits with the best Nehru jackets? Nehru jackets are perfect for traditional events like weddings, festivals, and religious ceremonies. They're also great for formal gatherings, cultural celebrations, and family functions when layered over kurtas or sherwanis.

Which type of Nehru jacket gives a heavy feel of layering? For a heavy feel of layering, opt for Nehru jackets made from thick fabrics like brocade, wool, or tweed. Look for styles with embellishments or quilted designs for an even richer, layered appearance.

Do Nehru jackets need special storage measures? Yes, Nehru jackets do require special storage measures to maintain their quality. Store them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight to prevent fading. Padded hangers can be used to store it for proper air circulation.

