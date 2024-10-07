Best workout clothes for Men and Women: Shop Adidas and Puma at Myntra

Whether it’s an intense workout at the gym, jog around the park, exercise at home, or yoga stretches, comfortable fitness wear is essential. The ultimate aim of workout clothes is to offer unrestricted movement throughout your active sessions. Your selection of exercise outfit should support an uncompromising performance. When you exercise, the outfit you wear must complement your stretches. For this, choosing the best workout clothes highly matters. Workout clothes at great deals on Myntra

Make a wise choice. Shop for workout clothes from top brands such as Adidas and Puma. They gear up your fitness routine by offering the required comfort in your workout clothing. With diverse styles and comfortable fabrics, every workout clothing in these brands makes for a versatile fitness enthusiast in you.

Make it more exciting by claiming a minimum discount of 40% on the best workout clothes from these brands in the Myntra BFF’24 sale. So what’s the wait? Start shopping for your workout clothes and stretch the way for a fitter you!

Best Workout Clothes: Top Picks From Adidas and Puma

The Myntra BFF’24 sale fetches you a variety of workout clothes that differ in style, fabric, colour, and comfort. However, you can refine your search between the brands Adidas and Puma to experience a satisfied purchase. To make your selections at reasonable prices, the Myntra BFF’24 sale offers you the best workout clothes at impressive discounts. Start your shopping in Myntra with a minimum of 40% offer on every fitness wear from Adidas and Puma.

Workout Clothes For Women

Enhance your workout routine by wearing the best workout clothes. Check out the best choices for women in the Myntra BFF’24 sale.

Top up your workout wardrobe with Puma’s tights from the Myntra BFF’24 sale that offer ultimate comfort and flexibility. Featuring an easy blend of polyester and elastane, this women’s tights goes well with heavy and light exercises. As the fabric is engineered with dry cell technology, it exerts excellent moisture-wicking properties. So you can stay cool and avoid the discomfort of heavy sweats during workouts. Its high-rise waistband offers comfortable support all through your exercise session and eliminates a loose fitting. In addition, its slim, sustainable fitting supports your intense workout in a fashionable way, making it one of the best workout clothes. With its three-fourth length, you can have fine movements without any disturbance.

Suitable Workout Gym, yoga, running, and heavy workouts Fabric Polyester and elastane Washing Care Machine wash Transparency Opaque

Carry on your intense workouts with this stylish and comfortable tank top from Adidas from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. The print of the Adidas logo exhibits the brand’s flair. Being made of 90% cotton material, you can wear it comfortably all day long. This fabric makes the top remain soft on your skin and also stretches conveniently. Also, the cotton fabric absorbs sweat and offers fine breathability all through your workout. With a round neck and sleeveless design, this tank top offers you cool workout wear. This sleeveless design supports you with unrestricted movements. It also exerts a fashionable look when paired with tight shorts, track pants or leggings and is highlighted as one of the best workout clothes.

Suitable Workout Gym and HIIT Fabric Cotton and elastane Washing Care Machine wash Transparency Opaque

Make your workout sessions more breezy with this Puma T-shirt from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. It is made of exclusive CLOUDSPUN fabric, which is Puma’s signature feature. This comfortable fabric features a special blend of polyester and spandex that still exhibits cotton’s softness. In addition, the inclusion of drycell technology in this fabric absorbs the sweat during your exercises. Thus, you can proceed with a cool and sweat-free workout for a longer time. Apart from absorbing sweat, this fabric also gives fine stretchability that supports your high-performance. It also displays a crew neck with a regular fit, making it an ideal choice for various women of different body shapes. Bend or stretch your way with this T-shirt included in your collection of the best workout clothes.

Suitable Workout Running Fabric Recycled Polyester and elastane Washing Care Machine wash Transparency Opaque

Your intensive workouts can be perfectly complemented by adding this Adidas training bra from the Myntra BFF’24 sale to your best workout clothes collection. Whether you pair it under a layering garment or use it solo, this ideal training bra comforts your use. It is designed conveniently, offering medium coverage with light padding for breasts. Also, supported by the flat and non-wired lower band, it offers a fitting that is not too tight to wear longer. Featuring a racerback model, you can effortlessly perform your aerobic exercises or yoga. It gives you the comfort of performing diverse stretches in a full range of motion. The blend of polyester and elastane stays soft on your skin and effectively absorbs sweat during exercises.

Suitable Workout Gym, Aerobic training and Yoga Fabric Polyester and elastane Washing Care Machine wash Transparency Opaque

Have a comfortable walk around the park, or carry on your gym routine with these track pants from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. Its polyester fabric gives you fine stretchability to your exercises. In addition, it is employed with Aeroready technology that keeps you cool and dry during your workout. Also, it remains soft on your skin, which makes it a fine workout companion. Featuring a slim fit, you can have a cosy wear without being too tight or too loose. The presence of a zipper adjustment in the ankle gives you a customised fit. With drawstring fastening, you can have sturdy support on your waist, even during heavy workouts. The side pockets in these pants allow you to store small things like AirPods, smartphones, and keys. Thus, you can have a hands-free jogging or exercise.

Suitable Workout Gym, Aerobic training and Yoga Fabric Polyester Washing Care Machine wash Transparency Opaque

Workout Clothes For Men

From regular track pants to training joggers, there are many best workout clothes available for men in the Myntra BFF’24 sale. Here are our top picks.

Enjoy your workout routine by wearing this Puma Training Tank T-shirt from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. It features a round neck and sleeveless pattern that allows easy movements without restrictions. Thus, you can perform your preferred workout without any constraints on your hand movements. Provided with mesh inserts and dry cell technology, this tank T-shirt keeps you cool during your workouts. With these excellent moisture-wicking properties, it finely absorbs sweat and offers exceptional comfort throughout your workout. In addition, its regular fitting makes it an ideal choice for men of diverse body shapes.

Suitable Workout Gym, training Available offer 60% Fabric Polyester Washing Care Machine wash Transparency Opaque

Accompany your running exercise with these ideal men’s tights from the Myntra BFF’24 sale that offer exceptional support. Made with a blend of polyester and elastane, these tights give you fine stretchability for longer runs. It also remains more durable to accompany many long runs by offering ultimate comfort. Being employed with AEROREADY technology, these tights show fine moisture-wicking properties that absorb sweat due to prolonged running. Its mid-rise and stretched waist give fine support and eliminate the discomfort of being loose. The zipper opening near the ankles allows you to customise the fitting. It also enables you to easily wear your shoes on and off without the need to roll up the pants.

Suitable Workout Running Fabric Polyester and elastane Washing Care Machine wash Transparency Opaque

Stay cool and dry even in heavy sweats during workouts by using these Puma shorts from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. Exhibiting a polyester construction, these shorts give you a fine durability that lasts for many workout sessions. This fabric also supports your flexible moves, making it an ideal exercise companion. It remains lighter in weight, making you move freely with these shorts on. As these shorts’ fabric is thoughtfully employed with dry cell technology, it absorbs the sweat formation and keeps you dry all the time. The elasticised waistband with an adjustable inner cord gives you a customisable fit and clean look. With the presence of side pockets, you can carry small items like smartphones and keys to have hands-free use.

Suitable Workout HIIT and Gym Fabric Polyester Washing Care Machine wash Transparency Opaque

The combination of polyester and viscose rayon fabric in this training T-shirt from the Myntra BFF’24 sale gives you the ultimate flexibility to carry on your workout. This fabric is also supported by innovative AEROREADY technology that absorbs sweat and moisture, keeping you cool throughout the workout session. It also provides a slim fit comfort that gives you unrestricted moves. This T-shirt remains soft on your skin, making it an ideal workout choice. Although it has short sleeves, your hand movements are easily performed with this T-shirt on. Thus, you can perform confidently with this T-shirt in your best workout clothes collection.

Suitable Workout Training and Gym Fabric Polyester and viscose rayon Washing Care Machine wash Transparency Opaque

Your workout routine or daily jog can be made more comfortable with these track pants from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. As these pants are made of polyester material, you can have fine stretchability even if it extends below your knees. Whether you perform squats or pushups, these track pants will be a better companion. Featuring dry cell technology, its fabric absorbs moisture and sweat, making you more cool and dry all day. With its adjustable waistband, customising your fitting is easier than ever. Also, side pockets offer the feasibility of holding small things like keys and headphones while jogging.

Suitable Workout Gym and jogging Fabric Polyester Washing Care Machine wash Transparency Opaque

Finding the best workout clothes is essential for boosting both performance and confidence. With high-performance picks from brands like Adidas and Puma, you can enjoy the perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality. Whether you’re looking for moisture-wicking fabrics, supportive fits, or sleek designs, these brands have you covered. Plus, with a minimum of 40% offer in Myntra, now is the perfect time to upgrade your fitness wardrobe and feel your best during every workout!

FAQs on best workout clothes and outfits for men and women Is the minimum offer of 40% applicable to all workout clothes of Adidas and Puma? Yes, this valuable offer with a minimum discount of 40% is valid on every workout clothes in Adidas and Puma. With this, you can get your best choices at the best-discounted prices.

Do Adidas and Puma offer unisex workout clothes? Yes, they do offer a wide range of varieties of unisex workout clothes. Whether you prefer men’s clothes, women’s clothes or a unisex collection, Adidas and Puma offer you everything.

What makes Adidas and Puma stand out from other brands offering workout clothes? Its their brand’s commitment to offering workout clothes of high quality. Every piece of workout clothing you avail from these brands gives you extended durability and advanced material that cater to various workout needs.

Are the workout clothes available in diverse sizes in Adidas and Puma? Yes, they offer multiple collections in varied size ranges. Also, you can get your ideal clothes featuring diverse fittings like slim-fit and regular-fit.

Can I get tracksuits in Adidas and Puma? Yes, you can get your favourite workout clothes from Adidas and Puma. From shorts to tracksuits, they have every workout essential.

