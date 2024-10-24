Bhavana Pandey wants you to avoid this major skincare mistake she regrets making

Bhavana Pandey, mother of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, is making headlines with her appearance on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. Known for her commitment to natural skincare, Bhavana often incorporates everything from face yoga to energy facelifts into her routine. In a recent podcast with Queenie Singh, founder and CEO of Beauty.by.bie, Bhavana opened up about a skincare mistake she made and shared invaluable beauty advice for all young people. So grab your notebook and get ready to take notes! (Also read: Bridal beauty guide: 9 essential skincare tips for a perfect wedding glow ) Bhavana Pandey shares her skincare secrets on podcast with Queenie Singh(Instagram)

Bhavana Pandey's skincare tips

“This is a mistake I made, and I don’t think anyone else should,” Bhavana revealed during her podcast with Queenie Singh. Reflecting on her past, she acknowledged that while her daughters, Ananya and Rysa, are already dedicated to their skincare routines, she didn’t prioritise her skin care in her younger years.

When Queenie asked Bhavana about her use of sunblock, she responded, “Absolutely! I spend most of my day in the outdoor area of my house, so I make it a point to apply sunblock now.” She mentioned that she reapplies every four to four and a half hours to ensure her skin is protected. Queenie noted that sunscreen typically works for only about three hours, to which Bhavana replied, “I know! I’ve heard that. That’s why I’d encourage all the youngsters out there to start looking after their skin right now. It’s never too early to take those steps for healthy skin!” Her advice is a reminder that taking care of your skin today can make a world of difference in the future.

What's Bhavana's energy facelift?

In the first season, Bhavana revealed the secret to her youthful-looking skin. In one of the episodes, we saw Bhavana taking an alternative route to achieve flawless and radiant skin. Rather than opting for aesthetic procedures, the star wife chose to undergo an ‘access energy facelift’. This unique beauty treatment involves a transformational healer or life coach transferring energy from the Earth to the face, promoting rejuvenation and vitality.