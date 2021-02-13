IND USA
Malaika Arora rocks a pair of statement boots with a breezy oversized shirt (Instagram/MalaikaArora)
Bollywood’s boot camp 

Looks like it’s officially boots season in Bollywood
By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:36 PM IST

Looks like it’s officially boots season in Bollywood. Everyone from Malaika Arora to Alaya F to Alia Bhatt have been sporting it with their unique spin on the footwear. While Malaika rocked a spiffy pair with a breezy oversized shirt, Alaya F rocked it with a chocolate brown leather jacket. Alia offset it with a red dress and a coat in a heritage fabric, offsetting it with a beanie, Divya Khosla Kumar opted for a femme fatale version in peacock blue. We got a stylist and a designer to suggest cool ways to rock boots this month.

Divya Khosla Kumar rocks a pair of boot heels (Photo: Instagram/DivyaKhoslaKumar)
Tweak it as per the weather Stylist Isha Bhansali suggests balancing it out. “While for Delhi winters, it’s perfectly okay to team boots with denims or leggings, for Bombay I’d recommend styling them with something roomy and airy as it’s humid, Take style cues from Malaika as she paired hers with an oversized boyfriend shirt. Wear invisible cotton socks underneath the boots if the weather is too humid,” suggests Isha. 

Alia Bhatt offsets a pair of beige boots with a red mini dress (Photo: Instagram/AliaBhatt)
Designer Isha of Rose Room Couture shares, “We all know the dilemma of being cozy yet fashionable in Delhi winters. We do love our pencil heels and stilettos, but winters are all about boots! From suede to resin to leather to even experimental fabrics like PVC, our fashion cravings are just served right by going all gaga with styling boots in multiple ways. Be it thigh-high boots with a crisp shirt dress, or our favourite dresses paired with high-heeled boots. The versatility of boots serve something for each one of us, certainly making it my favourite trend of the season!”

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com

