Brace yourself for these 2022 beauty and makeup trends

While the varied lockdowns of Covid-19 pandemic has kept us indoors, wellness became a priority and saw a rise in beauty with skincare garnering more importance and certain makeup trends making a comeback. Hence, it’s safe to assume that 2022 will be the year of damage control more than damage repair with more people drawn towards skincare and understanding its importance.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jovitha D'Souza, in-house Beauty Expert at Health & Glow, suggested, “As we have already bid adieu to 2021, let's also wave goodbye to products and routines that don’t add value and switch to ones that make a difference but before we move forward, there are some trends from 2021 that deserve appreciation for adding sparkle to our lives and fuelling a shift in priorities. From skin minimalism where people embraced the natural texture of their skin to clean beauty to supporting sustainability, 2021 saw it all.”

Since some major trends developed for the new year, based on how we evolved as consumers and responsible citizens, Jovitha gave a sneak peek of the top beauty trends, products, ingredients and routines that should be on the radar for 2022.

1. Glitter

The statement eye trend is here to stay and glitter eyes form the most of it. The trend started from major fashion shows with models donning bold, glittery eyes before the trend made its way to celebrities, influencers, and eventually normal people who picked being bold over boring.

2. Facial massage tools

As smart at-home skincare regimens gained popularity, people realised the importance of doing things right. With people becoming more aware of the benefits of facial massages, they are now more tool savvy. The demand for guasha, jade/rose quartz roller and facial massager has increased substantially. They help reduce puffiness, relieve face muscles, and are especially beneficial for this when they’re chilled.

3. Essential Oils for Body and Face

Essential oils are compounds extracted from plants and retain the natural essence and smell of the plants they’re extracted from. This makes them a powerhouse of nutrient concentration that can give maximized results when used. The aromas from essential oils can stimulate areas of your brain that play a role in emotions, behaviours, sense of smell, and long-term memory. The extracts help with various skin conditions and improve your skin by acting as an antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory product for your sensitive skin.

4. Double Winged Eyeliners

What's better than one? Two, of course. That's what this trend brings with it, two eyeliners at once. The trend has been popular among the masses for the longest time and will continue to be, owing to that extra dash of boldness and glamour it adds to your eye. It also adds length to the eye, ultimately making it look wider than usual, and it works on all face and eye types which make it an ideal makeup trend to try.

5. Naturally Textured Hair

A haircut has always been people's go-to and an easier choice to change their look instantly. People have become more aware of retaining the natural texture of their hair instead of going for sleek, evidently styled hair. Textured hair or sporting their natural hair is the primary goal and a trend that is here to stay. Low on effort, great in style, healthy for the hair!

6. Neon Eyes

Let's take a moment to appreciate the neon eye trend. From runway models to celebrities and influencers, and from full-blown neon eyes to a little pop of neon, it's all here to stay. It's like a fresh, bright stroke of colour right onto your face that reflects self-expression.

7. Chemical Peels

One of the beauty trends that emerged revolved around achieving younger and smoother skin. Chemical peels are a great way to refresh your skin. They help to gently lift away the topmost layer of skin that’s the dead skin cells, trigger the cells lying below that layer to move up, increase collagen production and make hyaluronic acid.

8. Ampoule/Ampule

Ampoules, pronounced am-pool, are supercharged serums with a higher concentration of active ingredients, similar to your serum. Ampoules tackle crisis situations (excessive breakouts/acne, blemishes) and one can only use them for a finite amount of time, that is until it solves the problem at hand. They purify, clarify, brighten and repair your skin and enhance its protein network.

9. Hybrid Sunscreens

Hybrid sunscreens have been popular for their dual-action features. They are your usual sunscreen combined with a range of active ingredients to treat your skin conditions. They not only protect your skin against UVA and UVB damage, but also correct skin conditions like redness, hyperpigmentation, dryness, dehydration, and fine lines.

10. PH Balanced Cleansers

The pH levels vary according to the areas of your body and each one needs specific care. If the pH level isn’t balanced, your skin is most likely to face problems like irritation, redness, etc. With pH-balanced cleansers, you can alter the natural pH of your skin to improve its condition and maintain healthy, radiant, youthful skin.

11. Cleansing Bars

With people actively contributing to sustainability, the resurgence of cleansing bars was no surprise. Owing to their eco-friendly and water-preserving nature, cleansing bars have become an ideal choice for people. Apart from them, innovations led to soap-free cleansing bars, the absence of harsh cleansing agents, the addition of calming essential oils, conditioning ingredients, and prebiotics.