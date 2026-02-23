Britain's Royal couple William and Catherine dazzle at BAFTA 2026, making stylish statements in gorgeous outfits
The couple stunned with their appearance at BAFTA after almost 3 years, with Catherine's enchanting ensemble and William's dashing poise.
The BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre, a dazzling, star-studded affair with celebrities and royalty alike. Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, showed up all smiles with their outfits, leaving us with great fashion inspo.
This was the couple's first BAFTA appearance together; the last time they attended together was back in 2023. Following Catherine's cancer diagnosis in February 2024 and now that she is in full remission, she made a fabulous appearance at the award show in a gasp-worthy dress, all smiles, walking hand in hand with William.
Let's take a closer look at their looks and decode them.
Catherine's look
Catherine's lovely look was straight out of a fairytale, ticking all the boxes of evening whimsical energy and sophisticated royal style. The off-shoulder neckline lent a feminine touch, complemented beautifully by the soft, delicate tulle. The floor-length, shimmery, iridescent pastel gown appeared ethereal and exuded a dreamy charm. A maroon waistband cinched her waist, adding definition.
Her hair was styled in gorgeous curls, further accentuating the feminine energy of a modern-day princess. She kept her accessories minimal, choosing only a bracelet to keep the focus on the beautiful dress.
Her makeup featured soft glam touches, with nude-pink lips, subtle brown eyeshadow, and dewy, rosy cheeks. The look was delightfully cohesive, enhancing her natural beauty features as well as complementing the sophisticated gown. This stunning look proves that soft, feminine style also knocks it out of the park on the red carpet.
Why is this look significant, noteworthy, while also being reassuring? It serves as an important style reminder that many forget, especially for evening wear. Often, typical eveningwear is dialled up on boldness and sharpness, whether through figure-hugging bodycon silhouette, dramatic necklines with cutouts or dazzling sequins. So much of the evening wear leans on the ‘siren-like' dark feminine style.
But Catherine's choice of a delicate, flowy gown reaffirms that soft femininity has a rightful place in formal eveningwear too! Light, feminine style captured through the gentle movement of the fabric, romantic detailing of the off-shoulder tulle and understated elegance of the colour palette, prove that impact does not always need to come from high-octane, intense glamour. Sometimes, grace makes the most powerful statement of all.
William's look
William wore a maroon suit paired with a black bow tie, looking dashing and unmistakably suave. Maroon and black work beautifully together, and this look proved that the combination appears effortlessly luxurious.
Standing next to Catherine, the contrast between her light pastel pink gown and his deep maroon suit creates a beautiful visual story. The softness of her palatte complement the rich depth of his tone, contributing to a harmonious pairing that looks both romantic and regal.
