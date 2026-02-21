'My periods just became heavier’: Dwarka oncologist explains when sudden changes could signal early uterine cancer
Notice your periods getting heavier or lasting longer? While fibroids are common, oncologist Dr Dabas explains when it could signal early uterine cancer.
Have you recently noticed your periods getting heavier, lasting longer, or coming with unexpected cramps? Many assume it’s just fibroids, which are common, but sometimes these changes can signal something more serious. While fibroids are usually harmless, they can occasionally mask early signs of uterine cancer.
Dr Surender Kumar Dabas, Chairman, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Onco Robotic Surgeries, Northwest Cluster, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, shares what to look out for and when to get checked. (Also read: Bengaluru doctors share how 64 year old woman beat aggressive breast cancer; reveal common symptoms and prevention tips )
When heavy bleeding signals a deeper issue
“When the menstrual cycle becomes unmanageable, or bleeding occurs at unexpected times, it signals that the uterine lining may not be functioning correctly,” says Dr Surender.
Dr Dabas shares that monitoring specific changes in the body can help determine when a heavy period is more than just a minor inconvenience:
- Irregular spotting: Bleeding that occurs between periods or after menopause is a major red flag. This happens because the uterine lining is shedding abnormally, which is a common trait of early-stage cancer.
- Pelvic pressure and bloating: Constant heaviness in the lower abdomen can be caused by the physical size of fibroids or the inflammatory response of a more serious illness.
- Persistent cramping: Intense pain that does not go away often indicates that the uterus is trying to expel abnormal tissue or growths.
- Changes in flow duration: Periods that last significantly longer than seven days suggest that the uterine walls are not healing properly during the cycle.
- Fatigue from blood loss: Extreme tiredness can result from the anaemia caused by heavy bleeding, masking the underlying cause of the blood loss itself.
How dangerous can heavy bleeding be
According to the American Cancer Society, uterine cancer is the most common cancer of the female reproductive organs, and early detection significantly improves the chances of successful recovery.
“When these symptoms are caught early, the first line of treatment usually involves hormone therapy or specialised medications designed to shrink growths and regulate the uterine lining,” says Dr Dabas. “If the growths are found to be cancerous or if the bleeding becomes life-threatening, surgery may be required. This can include a myomectomy, which removes only the fibroids, or a hysterectomy, which involves the total removal of the uterus to ensure all diseased tissue is gone. In some cases, a lymph node dissection is also performed to check if the illness has spread.”
How to protect yourself
Staying aware of changes in the menstrual cycle is the most effective way to prevent a serious illness from going unnoticed. “While the majority of heavy periods are caused by benign fibroids, assuming they are harmless without a professional check-up is a significant risk,” warns Dr Dabas. “Early action changes the entire path of recovery, turning a potentially severe diagnosis into a manageable situation. By tracking symptoms and seeking help the moment a cycle changes, it becomes possible to ensure that a serious condition is not hiding behind a common one.”
Prioritising these physical signs ensures that the body remains healthy and that any issues are addressed before they have a chance to progress.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
