'My periods just became heavier’: Dwarka oncologist explains when sudden changes could signal early uterine cancer

Dr Dabas shares that monitoring specific changes in the body can help determine when a heavy period is more than just a minor inconvenience:

“When the menstrual cycle becomes unmanageable, or bleeding occurs at unexpected times, it signals that the uterine lining may not be functioning correctly,” says Dr Surender.

Dr Surender Kumar Dabas, Chairman, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Onco Robotic Surgeries, Northwest Cluster, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, shares what to look out for and when to get checked.

Have you recently noticed your periods getting heavier, lasting longer, or coming with unexpected cramps? Many assume it’s just fibroids, which are common, but sometimes these changes can signal something more serious. While fibroids are usually harmless, they can occasionally mask early signs of uterine cancer .

How dangerous can heavy bleeding be According to the American Cancer Society, uterine cancer is the most common cancer of the female reproductive organs, and early detection significantly improves the chances of successful recovery.

“When these symptoms are caught early, the first line of treatment usually involves hormone therapy or specialised medications designed to shrink growths and regulate the uterine lining,” says Dr Dabas. “If the growths are found to be cancerous or if the bleeding becomes life-threatening, surgery may be required. This can include a myomectomy, which removes only the fibroids, or a hysterectomy, which involves the total removal of the uterus to ensure all diseased tissue is gone. In some cases, a lymph node dissection is also performed to check if the illness has spread.”

How to protect yourself Staying aware of changes in the menstrual cycle is the most effective way to prevent a serious illness from going unnoticed. “While the majority of heavy periods are caused by benign fibroids, assuming they are harmless without a professional check-up is a significant risk,” warns Dr Dabas. “Early action changes the entire path of recovery, turning a potentially severe diagnosis into a manageable situation. By tracking symptoms and seeking help the moment a cycle changes, it becomes possible to ensure that a serious condition is not hiding behind a common one.”

Prioritising these physical signs ensures that the body remains healthy and that any issues are addressed before they have a chance to progress.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.