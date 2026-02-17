Feeling emotionally overwhelmed during periods? 5 easy hacks to beat emotional distress

Cramps and cravings are infamous during periods. The physical changes can feel drastic yet not surprising, whether it is bloating or sudden breakouts. But let's not forget the emotional distress. Along with the physical discomfort also comes the emotional rollercoaster of mood swings, heightened sensitivity, and feeling easily overwhelmed. With so much happening at the same time, both physiologically and psychologically, periods can feel mentally and emotionally very intense. During periods, one suffers from both physical and emotional distress, making the entire thing terrible for me. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

This requires stronger emotional support and better self-awareness. To better understand why these changes occur and how women can cope with them, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Aditi Govitrikar, Mrs World, Mental Health Advocate.



ALSO READ: Aditi Govitrikar compares her Mrs World win to Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra's: ‘They got car and flat, I got bouquet’

Why does the hormonal change affect your mental health? Dr Govitrikar answered, “During the menstrual cycle, estrogen and progesterone vacillations directly affect the neurotransmitters like serotonin, the chemical in the brain in charge of your mood and well-being.”



What happens as a result is that multiple physical and psychological changes take place, including heightened sensitivity, irritability, nervousness, and feeling emotionally overwhelmed. These are frequently accompanied by physical discomfort such as fatigue, bloating, cramps, poor sleep, and, in general increase in emotional stress.

Here are some of the easy, practical ways, as per Dr Govitrikar, to calm your emotional distress during periods:

1. Slow down to rest without guilt During menstruation, one may struggle with low energy. She also agreed that energy levels naturally fall during this phase. She suggested, "Get your extra sleep and don’t overschedule. Look at rest as a regulation, and not indulgence.”

2. Eat mood-stabilising foods Dietary support is crucial, as the right food choices can offer several health benefits. According to her, they help stabilise blood sugar levels and support serotonin production, which in turn helps to stabilise the moods.

Dietary support is crucial, as the right food choices can offer several health benefits. According to her, they help stabilise blood sugar levels and support serotonin production, which in turn helps steady mood.



Adit suggested eating, “ Eat warm meals that are rich in iron, magnesium (bananas, nuts, etc.), and complex carbs.”