Feeling emotionally overwhelmed during periods? 5 easy hacks to beat emotional distress
Are you feeling emotionally exhausted and drained during periods? The feeling of hitting rock bottom can be overwhelming. Know how you can feel better
Cramps and cravings are infamous during periods. The physical changes can feel drastic yet not surprising, whether it is bloating or sudden breakouts. But let's not forget the emotional distress. Along with the physical discomfort also comes the emotional rollercoaster of mood swings, heightened sensitivity, and feeling easily overwhelmed. With so much happening at the same time, both physiologically and psychologically, periods can feel mentally and emotionally very intense.
This requires stronger emotional support and better self-awareness. To better understand why these changes occur and how women can cope with them, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Aditi Govitrikar, Mrs World, Mental Health Advocate.
Why does the hormonal change affect your mental health? Dr Govitrikar answered, “During the menstrual cycle, estrogen and progesterone vacillations directly affect the neurotransmitters like serotonin, the chemical in the brain in charge of your mood and well-being.”
What happens as a result is that multiple physical and psychological changes take place, including heightened sensitivity, irritability, nervousness, and feeling emotionally overwhelmed. These are frequently accompanied by physical discomfort such as fatigue, bloating, cramps, poor sleep, and, in general increase in emotional stress.
Here are some of the easy, practical ways, as per Dr Govitrikar, to calm your emotional distress during periods:
1. Slow down to rest without guilt
During menstruation, one may struggle with low energy. She also agreed that energy levels naturally fall during this phase. She suggested, "Get your extra sleep and don’t overschedule. Look at rest as a regulation, and not indulgence.”
2. Eat mood-stabilising foods
Dietary support is crucial, as the right food choices can offer several health benefits. According to her, they help stabilise blood sugar levels and support serotonin production, which in turn helps to stabilise the moods.
Adit suggested eating, “ Eat warm meals that are rich in iron, magnesium (bananas, nuts, etc.), and complex carbs.”
3. Gentle movement for emotional release
You might think sitting cocooned in a blanket is the cosiest option, but in reality, light activity helps alleviate symptoms. Aditi explained that gentle movement can improve mood, as it releases endorphins, the body's natural feel-good hormones. It can help ease cramps. She recommended light activities such as stretching, walking and yoga.
4. Use heat therapy to relax the body (and mind)
The penultimate tip on this addresses mood stability through temperature. "The thing for easing muscle tension is a hot water bag or a warm bath. A softened body helps the mind to soften, too. It results in lowered irritability and anxiety,” Aditi said.
This suggests that a warm bath relaxes tense muscles, and when the body begins to unwind, the nervous system follows. As a result, one is more likely to experience a softer, calmer emotional state.
5. Create a small ‘comfort ritual’
Another effective hack to ease distressing feelings during periods is by embracing small grounding practices. Aditi recommended simple rituals like: journaling for five minutes, listening to calm music, using essential oils, or practising three to five minutes of deep belly breathing. How do they help? These habits create something familiar that acts as a shield for your overwhelming emotions.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
