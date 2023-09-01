Offering a blend of classic and contemporary style, K-pop sensation and Bangtan Boys member - Park Jimin was the main character this Friday night at the Lady Dior Celebration Exhibition in Seoul, South Korea where the singer and dancer captivated the hearts of millions worldwide with his breathtaking charisma in a leather trench coat, the viral pictures and videos of which are currently breaking the Internet. Laying timeless and versatile fashion inspo with his style that was a dynamic blend of edgy streetwear and high-end designer pieces, Jimin's unreal visuals were a treat for fashion sore eyes and inspired menswear enthusiasts to push the boundaries of fashion. BTS Park Jimin's unreal visuals at Lady Dior event in South Korea's Seoul are a treat for fashion sore eyes (Photo by Twitter/_candyclover)

In the pictures and videos, Jimin is featured effortlessly pulling off a sophisticated urban chic look courtesy his bold experimentation with textures, colours and silhouettes in English tones. Donning a crisp white shirt tucked inside a pair of grey pants, Jimin accessorised the look with a silver necklace worn around the shirt's collar that set the BTS ARMY swooning over his impeccable fashion sense.

He layered the look with a classic knee-length trench coat that came in beige colour and looked made of synthetic leather or faux leather to complement his outfit as it was tailored with more avant-garde and fashion-forward design. Moving over the traditional leather trench coats that come with double-breasted fronts, a belted waist, shoulder epaulets and a notched collar, Jimin ditched the black and brown option to slay in this modern variation that experimented with zipped sleeves that gave it a cape look to create a unique style.

Completing the attire with a pair of black boots, Jimin flaunted a mid-parted hairstyle. Leaving the shutterbugs and fans smitten, Jimin's classic and stylish outerwear piece combined the sophistication of a traditional trench coat with the edginess of leather.

Apart from synthetic or faux leather options, leather trench coats are typically made from genuine leather, which can be sourced from various animal hides though cowhide and lambskin are popular choices and can be found in various colours, including dark red, navy and even bold hues like metallics or pastels. Typically suitable for transitional weather such as spring and fall, as they provide moderate warmth, leather trench coats can be layered over sweaters or a warm lining in colder weather to extend their usability into winter and can be worn for a variety of occasions, from everyday wear to formal events, depending on the style and how you accessorise it.