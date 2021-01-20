IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Burberry sales drop as new coronavirus lockdowns keep shoppers home
Burberry (Instagram)
Burberry (Instagram)
fashion

Burberry sales drop as new coronavirus lockdowns keep shoppers home

The update shows how 2020 kept challenging luxury companies with on-off policies that closed, then opened and then closed retailers again from October in many European countries.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:52 PM IST

Burberry Group Plc sales slid as the British fashion brand suffered from a new wave of lockdowns at the end of last year. Comparable retail sales were down 9% in the three months through December. Analysts had expected an 8% drop.

The update shows how 2020 kept challenging luxury companies with on-off policies that closed, then opened and then closed retailers again from October in many European countries. The measures are particularly disruptive since the industry still sells the bulk of its products in stores, with sales teams catering closely to customers’ needs, an experience that’s not as easy to replicate online.

Burberry shares rose as much as 3.2% in early London trading, though they’re down 22% over the past 12 months. Analysts at Morgan Stanley cited gains in full-price sales as the company moves to curb discounting and elevate its image.

Burberry’s performance was mixed geographically: The appetite of shoppers in Asia Pacific was strong with 11% growth but Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa saw a 37% deceleration, mainly hurt by the lack of tourists. The Americas also saw an 8% revenue decline, according to a statement Wednesday.

New Variants

The company said 15% of its stores are currently closed, with more than one-third operating on reduced hours. Burberry warned of “headwinds” for the current quarter, with considerable uncertainty over regional patterns in the pandemic amid the spread of more transmissible virus variants.

Although there are hopes the fast vaccine rollout in the U.K. will give it higher chances of managing the pandemic, the nation still entered a third lockdown this month which led footfall on shopping streets to “fall like a cliff,” according to Niraj Shah, European economist at Bloomberg Economics. In China, a virus resurgence is threatening consumer demand during the crucial Lunar New Year holiday.

China has been the luxury industry’s bright spot since the start of the pandemic. With Chinese consumers unable to travel abroad, many splurged on luxury items in their home market. Burberry has been active when it comes to luring those shoppers. In July, it opened a new concept store in Shenzhen backed by Tencent technology which blends physical and digital experience.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Models in Alessandro Sartori’s creations (Photo: Instagram/Zegna)
Models in Alessandro Sartori’s creations (Photo: Instagram/Zegna)
fashion

Sartori’s sartorial sorcery

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Could you picture yourself in a skinny tailored suit post Covid? The pandemic and its cruel aftermath altered the way we engage with clothing as comfort takes precedence over being on trend
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris(Instagram)
Kamala Harris(Instagram)
fashion

Vogue to release new Kamala Harris cover after controversy

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Editor Anna Wintour was forced to defend the original image after it circulated online earlier this month, insisting it was not the magazine's intention to "diminish" Harris's "incredible" election victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' understated and elegant signature style of blazers combined with sneakers signals a new way of power dressing.(Yahoo)
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' understated and elegant signature style of blazers combined with sneakers signals a new way of power dressing.(Yahoo)
fashion

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing with blazers and sneakers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' understated and elegant signature style of blazers combined with sneakers signals a new way of power dressing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dubs herself 'updo expert', shares glamorous selfie

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday treated fans to a glamorous selfie and called herself an "updo expert."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandira Bedi has a fun fitness session at home(Instagram/mandirabedi)
Mandira Bedi has a fun fitness session at home(Instagram/mandirabedi)
fashion

Watch: Mandira Bedi is ready to exercise jaise bhi kaise bhi, even on trampoline

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi recently shared a fun fitness video that was shot by her son and shows the actor jumping on a trampoline while working out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Burberry (Instagram)
Burberry (Instagram)
fashion

Burberry sales drop as new coronavirus lockdowns keep shoppers home

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:52 PM IST
The update shows how 2020 kept challenging luxury companies with on-off policies that closed, then opened and then closed retailers again from October in many European countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan looks stunning on honeymoon(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
Gauahar Khan looks stunning on honeymoon(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
fashion

Newly-wed Gauahar Khan looks beautiful in makhmal suit on honeymoon with Zaid

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:31 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan has been sharing snippets from her honeymoon in Udaipur with hubby Zaid Darbar. However, her fans cannot help but swoon over the stunning outfits that the actor wore on her trip. Her latest images wearing a makhmal suit has been making headlines and we are taking notes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South sensation Ram Pothineni raises heat in Kunal Rawal's potted flower kurta(Instagram/ram_pothineni)
South sensation Ram Pothineni raises heat in Kunal Rawal's potted flower kurta(Instagram/ram_pothineni)
fashion

South sensation Ram Pothineni raises heat in Kunal Rawal's potted flower kurta

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • Telugu star Ram Pothineni shows how to break the monotony of menswear when it comes to ethnic style. The actor was seen promoting his latest release, Red, in designer Kunal Rawal's purple potted flower kurta
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan in 53k bikini is all about vintage fashion in Maldives

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:40 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan is the latest celebrity to visit the Maldives and have a gala time. The actor is also giving us major holiday fashion goals in her beachwear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3k knit vest (Instagram story/ deepikapadukone)
Deepika Padukone in 3k knit vest (Instagram story/ deepikapadukone)
fashion

Sweater connoisseur Deepika Padukone answers fan questions in 3k knit vest

By Nishtha Grover
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:21 AM IST
  • For a recent Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram account, Deepika Padukone wore an uber cool knit vest and left us speechless. The actor answered various questions such as the first thing that she does in the morning and her favourite thing to cook during this session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput chic ‘snuggle’ fashion in cape with a high neck is winter style goal(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
Mira Rajput chic ‘snuggle’ fashion in cape with a high neck is winter style goal(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
fashion

Mira Rajput chic ‘snuggle’ fashion in cape with a high neck is winter style goal

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:16 PM IST
  • Snuggle but with fashion and Mira Rajput Kapoor, in a knit cape with a high neck, shows us how to keep the finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse this cosy winter season
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan slays season's hottest print in flirty off-shoulder cocktail dress(Instagram/stylebyami)
Sara Ali Khan slays season's hottest print in flirty off-shoulder cocktail dress(Instagram/stylebyami)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan slays season's hottest print in flirty off-shoulder cocktail dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan leaves fashionistas in awe of her classy feminine style and flirty edge in a red and navy blue checkered cocktail dress with a flattering side draping and we can’t help swooning either
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karisma Kapoor's killer look in red puff-sleeved dress sets fans hearts aflutter(Instagram/thebegumkareenakapoorkhan/the_bollywood_closet/silverscreenpics)
Karisma Kapoor's killer look in red puff-sleeved dress sets fans hearts aflutter(Instagram/thebegumkareenakapoorkhan/the_bollywood_closet/silverscreenpics)
fashion

Karisma Kapoor's killer look in red puff-sleeved dress sets fans hearts aflutter

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:44 PM IST
  • Another day, another sultry look by Karisma Kapoor and we can’t help but prepare a sartorial diary to recreate her killer styles for our next date night with bae. Want to send the fashion police on red alert? Check out the diva’s puff-sleeved dress
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput in Goa(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
Mira Rajput in Goa(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
fashion

Mira Rajput's Goa look is about bikinis and Princess Jasmine inspired outfits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are currently holidaying in Goa and the mother-of-two is flaunting her enviable curves in some of the most fabulous beach wear. Their pictures are making us crave for a vacation as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tandav star Saif Ali Khan redefines dapper for urban wear in teal blue bandhgala(Instagram/leepakshiellawadi)
Tandav star Saif Ali Khan redefines dapper for urban wear in teal blue bandhgala(Instagram/leepakshiellawadi)
fashion

Tandav star Saif Ali Khan redefines dapper for urban wear in teal blue bandhgala

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Tandav star Saif Ali Khan turns cover boy for a magazine and his latest pictures in a teal blue bandhgala are fashion goals for men to break away yet embrace the mundane with naturalism
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP