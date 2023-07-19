The wild, untamable animal panther is Cartier’s iconic animal and now, for sharing “the same creative spirit and magnetic gaze as the panther”, K-pop sensation BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has been named as the French luxury jeweller and watchmaker brand's latest brand ambassador and the face of their Panthère de Cartier campaign. The panther's symbolism and elegance have reigned over Founder Louis-François Cartier's creativity since its first appearance in 1914 and V's latest sultry pictures are proof of how its magnetism reflects on those who wear it. Cartier website crashes, ₹ 22 lakh necklace sold out as BTS V aka Kim Taehyung named new brand ambassador (Photo by Twitter/taeguide)

Taking to his social media handle, the 27-year-old shared a set of smoking hot pictures that immediately sent the Internet into a meltdown and left fans or BTS ARMY drooling. The pictures that include some behind-the-scene shots feature Taehyung donning a shirtless red pantsuit and pulling it off with his blonde hairstyle in a bold and dapper style like only he could.

The South Korean star accessorised his look with a sculptural diamond ring, tête-à-tête panther bracelet, the Révélation d’une Panthère watch and a Panthère de Cartier necklace that was made of white gold, diamonds, onyx and emeralds and costs $26,700 USD. The Cartier Panther Necklace 18k Yellow Gold sold out within minutes on the luxury brand website after it was announced that Kim Taehyung became their brand ambassador and was shown wearing it in recent viral pictures.

Only a handful are left in white gold at this time and not only this, the Cartier website crashed after the news of Taehyung's ambassadorship went live. D’Arnaud Carrez, Senior Vice President Chief MKG Officer, shared, “When it came to embodying the magnetism and aura of the panther, our choice naturally fell on V. He has the look and strength of character. A personality whose choices are guided by creativity as a dancer, musician or art lover, with this style and this elegance that belong only to him.”

While the singer is also a brand ambassador for French luxury fashion brand Celine, V now joins Jisoo of Blackpink, Chinese star Gong Li and Got7's Jackson Wang as a distinguished group of Asian celebrities who are Cartier ambassadors.