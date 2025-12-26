Chuando Tan looks half his age at 59, check out his diet and fitness secrets: ‘70% is diet and the other 30% is…’
The secret to ageing well does not lie in cosmetic surgeries but in healthy daily habits. At the ripe age of 59, Chuando Tan offers a refreshing perspective.
Who says ageing has to mean slowing down or fading away? For Chuando Tan, the Singapore-based model, photographer and global fashion icon, ageing is something to embrace with confidence and self-respect. At the ripe age of 59, Chuando shared a refreshing perspective on growing older, in his June 5 interview with Vogue Singapore: “Even as you grow older, you have to keep the sexiness in you - not for others, but for yourself.” Rather than chase youth, he focuses on living well and staying true to himself, a mindset that shines through in both his work and his everyday life.
Tan first rose to fame in the ’80s and ’90s as one of Asia’s most recognisable male models. Later, he transitioned behind the camera as a sought-after fashion photographer, shaping visual narratives with cinematic lighting and mood. But it was in 2017, at 51, that he became a viral sensation - not for what he wore or who he photographed, but for how youthful he looked on Instagram. Overnight, he became a symbol of empowered ageing, proving that style and vitality don’t have to dim with age.
What’s his secret? Daily habits that age well
Chuando’s youthful appearance isn’t magic - it’s habit. He summed up his philosophy in an interview with Fiftiers, simply as: “70 percent is diet and the other 30 percent is exercise.” His approach blends balance with discipline.
A balanced, nourishing diet
The model prioritises whole, nutrient-rich foods. His meals lean heavily on lean proteins, vegetables, fruits and minimal processed elements - with indulgences kept rare and moderate. His day starts with a breakfast of six eggs - consuming only two of their yolks - and a glass of milk, sometimes with a side of avocados or berries. Lunch consists of simple grilled chicken, brown rice, vegetables, and sometimes, fish soup.
He avoids ultra-processed foods, coffee, alcohol and smoking, and drinks plenty of water to stay hydrated and support overall wellbeing. For added skin and immune support, he relies on vitamin C supplements.
Consistent exercise
Physical activity is another core pillar. Tan maintains regular 30-minute strength training sessions three to five times a week, paired with low-intensity cardio like brisk walking on a treadmill or an hour-long swim. This helps preserve lean muscle mass and keeps his body strong and agile. The interview also mentions that he prefers compound movements including squats, lunges, push-ups and pull-ups.
Rest, recovery and simple skincare
Quality sleep, screen-free evenings and simple skincare are also part of his routine. He likes to go to bed at 11 pm - and finishes his last meal of the day at least five hours before. Chuando prefers screen-free relaxation before bedtime, which helps him wake up energised the next morning.
He also follows a simple skincare routine, consisting of a gentle cleanser and a moisturiser. Instead of resorting to cosmetic surgeries, he keeps his routine minimal and his only “aesthetic trick” is dyeing his grey hair once a month.
