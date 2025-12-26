Chuando Tan looks half his age at 59, check out his diet and fitness secrets: ‘70% is diet and the other 30% is…’

Who says ageing has to mean slowing down or fading away? For Chuando Tan, the Singapore-based model, photographer and global fashion icon, ageing is something to embrace with confidence and self-respect. At the ripe age of 59, Chuando shared a refreshing perspective on growing older, in his June 5 interview with Vogue Singapore: “Even as you grow older, you have to keep the sexiness in you - not for others, but for yourself.” Rather than chase youth, he focuses on living well and staying true to himself, a mindset that shines through in both his work and his everyday life. Check out Chuando Tan's secret to looking half his age at 59!(Instagram/@chuando_chuandoandfrey)

Tan first rose to fame in the ’80s and ’90s as one of Asia’s most recognisable male models. Later, he transitioned behind the camera as a sought-after fashion photographer, shaping visual narratives with cinematic lighting and mood. But it was in 2017, at 51, that he became a viral sensation - not for what he wore or who he photographed, but for how youthful he looked on Instagram. Overnight, he became a symbol of empowered ageing, proving that style and vitality don’t have to dim with age.

What’s his secret? Daily habits that age well

Chuando’s youthful appearance isn’t magic - it’s habit. He summed up his philosophy in an interview with Fiftiers, simply as: “70 percent is diet and the other 30 percent is exercise.” His approach blends balance with discipline.

A balanced, nourishing diet

The model prioritises whole, nutrient-rich foods. His meals lean heavily on lean proteins, vegetables, fruits and minimal processed elements - with indulgences kept rare and moderate. His day starts with a breakfast of six eggs - consuming only two of their yolks - and a glass of milk, sometimes with a side of avocados or berries. Lunch consists of simple grilled chicken, brown rice, vegetables, and sometimes, fish soup.

He avoids ultra-processed foods, coffee, alcohol and smoking, and drinks plenty of water to stay hydrated and support overall wellbeing. For added skin and immune support, he relies on vitamin C supplements.

Consistent exercise

Physical activity is another core pillar. Tan maintains regular 30-minute strength training sessions three to five times a week, paired with low-intensity cardio like brisk walking on a treadmill or an hour-long swim. This helps preserve lean muscle mass and keeps his body strong and agile. The interview also mentions that he prefers compound movements including squats, lunges, push-ups and pull-ups.

Rest, recovery and simple skincare

Quality sleep, screen-free evenings and simple skincare are also part of his routine. He likes to go to bed at 11 pm - and finishes his last meal of the day at least five hours before. Chuando prefers screen-free relaxation before bedtime, which helps him wake up energised the next morning.

He also follows a simple skincare routine, consisting of a gentle cleanser and a moisturiser. Instead of resorting to cosmetic surgeries, he keeps his routine minimal and his only “aesthetic trick” is dyeing his grey hair once a month.