Nagma's fitness secrets at 51: Strict diet, meditation, not eating at restaurants, no fried food

As actor-turned-politician Nagma celebrated her 51st birthday on December 25, fans are once again marvelling at her ability to maintain a youthful energy. While many celebrities lean on intensive fad diets or high-tech treatments, Nagma’s approach to health and fitness remains refreshingly grounded in discipline and ‘ghar ka khana (home-cooked meals)’. Also read | Mallika Sherawat's diet secrets for toned body at 49: Vegan diet with no roti, tea, coffee and only this for dessert Nagma explained that mental calm and a disciplined diet are the real secrets behind her looks and boundless energy. (Instagram/ nagma_actress)

In an August 2021 interview shared on YouTube by Wild Films India, Nagma opened up about her lifestyle, sharing that mental peace and dietary consistency are the pillars of her health. Nagma’s journey at 51 serves as a reminder that longevity in the film industry often comes down to the basics – by choosing meditation over stress and home-cooked meals over dining out, she has maintained the same charisma that made her a pan-Indian star in the 90s.

Nagma's 'health is wealth' philosophy

For Nagma, health isn't just about aesthetics; it is a holistic commitment. “I think health is wealth,” she stated, noting that she follows a strict workout regimen and diet pattern regardless of her busy schedule.

One of the standout elements of her routine is meditation. Nagma attributed her vibrant appearance to her mental well-being, stating, “I meditate a lot also, so I think all that helps me and keeps me happy.”

Nagma’s diet secrets: no restaurants or fried food

When it comes to her plate, Nagma is surprisingly strict. She avoids the common trap of frequenting restaurants, preferring the controlled environment of her own kitchen. Key highlights of her diet include prioritising home-cooked meals to ensure she knows exactly what goes into her food.

She also maintains a firm ‘no’ to fried foods and opts for dishes prepared with minimal oil. Nagma clarified that ‘healthy’ doesn't mean ‘boring’. She prefers food that is not bland but remains nutritious and tasty. Moreover, her diet pattern shifts depending on her work schedule, allowing her to stay fueled for long days on set or in the political arena.

Asked to share details, she said, “It depends on my work schedule. When I am working, my diet pattern is different and when I am not working, my diet pattern is different. I don't eat much in restaurants. Since I am following a healthy diet pattern, I prefer home-cooked food. I eat less fried food and stick to home cooked food which has less oil. I eat that kind of food which is not bland but tasty.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.