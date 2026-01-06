Cold creams for supple, soft, glowing skin: 8 top-rated picks from Amazon India

When you have dry, flaky skin, you know you need cold cream. Enriched with nourishing properties, these cold creams give your skin a soft, feathery texture along with a radiant glow. From the lightweight creams to those infused with botanical oils, there is a cold cream for every skin type. 8 top-rated cold creams to beat winter blues(Pexels)

In case, you have been looking to buy the right cold cream for your face, we have got you covered. Here are 8 top-rated picks of cold creams available on Amazon India.

8 top-rated cold creams

Lakme Peach Milk Creme Moisturizer deeply nourishes skin with the goodness of peach and milk, leaving it soft, smooth, and radiant. Its lightweight yet creamy texture absorbs quickly without feeling greasy, making it ideal for daily use. The moisturizer helps maintain moisture balance and improves skin softness over time. Customers love its pleasant fragrance and instant hydration, often sharing that their skin feels noticeably softer and fresher after regular use.

Charmis Deep Nourishing Cold Cream delivers intense moisture to dry and sensitive skin, especially during harsh winters. Its rich formula penetrates deep to repair dryness and restore skin’s natural glow. The cream protects skin from moisture loss while keeping it soft and supple all day. Customers frequently praise its long-lasting hydration and non-sticky feel, with many noting visible improvement in skin texture and comfort after just a few applications.

Mamaearth Vitamin C Nourishing Cold Cream hydrates, brightens, and protects skin with the power of vitamin C and natural oils. The toxin-free formula deeply moisturises while supporting even skin tone and natural radiance. It suits daily winter skincare routines and works well for dull, dry skin. Customers often mention improved glow and softness, appreciating its gentle formulation and the fact that it feels nourishing without clogging pores.

Pond’s Super Light Gel Moisturiser delivers instant hydration with a refreshing, oil-free gel formula enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It absorbs quickly, leaving skin fresh, smooth, and non-sticky, making it perfect for oily and combination skin. The moisturiser works well under makeup and in humid weather. Customers consistently highlight its lightweight texture and cooling effect, sharing that it keeps their skin hydrated without excess shine.

JOY Honey & Almonds Deep Nourishing Moisturizer restores moisture and improves skin elasticity using natural honey and almond extracts. The rich cream helps heal dryness, smooth rough patches, and maintain long-lasting hydration. It suits normal to dry skin types and daily use. Customers frequently comment on its nourishing feel and mild fragrance, noting that their skin feels deeply moisturised, softer, and healthier with continued application.

Nat Habit Multi-Nut Omega 3 Moisturiser uses cold-processed nuts and omega-rich oils to deeply nourish and strengthen the skin barrier. The natural formula provides intense hydration while supporting skin repair and softness. Ideal for dry and sensitive skin, it delivers long-lasting comfort. Customers appreciate its clean ingredients and rich texture, often sharing that it significantly reduces dryness and leaves skin feeling naturally healthy and well-conditioned.

BOROPLUS Soft Light Moisturising Cream combines herbal ingredients with a light, fast-absorbing formula to hydrate and protect skin daily. It helps prevent dryness while keeping skin soft, smooth, and refreshed without heaviness. Suitable for all skin types, it works well for everyday use. Customers commonly praise its non-greasy feel and soothing effect, mentioning that it keeps their skin moisturized and comfortable throughout the day.

KHADI Omorose Herbal Cold Cream nourishes dry skin with herbal extracts and rose essence, helping restore moisture and natural softness. The creamy formula protects skin from dryness and environmental stress while improving texture. It suits winter skincare routines and sensitive skin. Customers often highlight its natural fragrance and deep moisturizing benefits, sharing that regular use leaves their skin smoother, calmer, and visibly healthier.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Cold Cream What is cold cream used for? Cold cream moisturises dry skin, especially during winter, by locking in moisture and preventing dryness.

Can cold cream be used daily? Yes, cold cream can be used daily, particularly if you have dry or sensitive skin.

Is cold cream suitable for oily skin? Cold cream is best for dry skin, but people with oily skin can use lighter formulations sparingly.

Can cold cream be applied to the body? Yes, most cold creams are safe for facial and body use unless otherwise specified.

When is the best time to use cold cream? Cold cream works best at night or during cold, dry weather for deep nourishment.

Does cold cream clog pores? Traditional cold creams may clog pores if overused; choose non-comedogenic options if acne-prone.

