Cold creams for supple, soft, glowing skin: 8 top-rated picks from Amazon India
Published on: Jan 06, 2026 01:33 pm IST
Winter is all about a cup of hot mocha and cold creams for soft and glowing skin. Here are 8 top-rated picks from Amazon India.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lakmé Peach Milk Creme Moisturizer with 2% Pro-Ceramide & Peptides | Repairs Damaged Skin Barrier & Gives Intense Hydration | For Dry, Normal & Sensitive 300g
|
₹378
|
|
|
Charmis Deep Nourishing Cold Cream with Vitamin A, C, E, 200ml, for Glowing and Moisturized Skin, for All Skin Types
|
₹174
|
|
|
Mamaearth Vitamin C Nourishing Cold Cream for Face & Body with Vitamin C & Honey for Illuminating Moisturization – 100g
|
₹199
|
|
|
Ponds Super Light Gel Oil Free Face Moisturizer 300 g | With Cera-Hyamino for Ultimate Soft Smooth Skin - Daily Use
|
₹397
|
|
|
Joy Honey & Almonds Deep Nourishing Moisturizer for Dry Skin
|
|
|
|
Nat Habit Multi-Nut Omega 3 Moisturiser, Skin Malai, Body Cream, Body Butter, Cold Cream Winter | Hydration, Skin Repair & 48 HR Moisture, Body Lotion - 120ml (Pack of 1)
|
₹338
|
|
|
BoroPlus Soft Light Moisturising Cream|Light & Non-sticky|Provides 24 hour moisturisation | For Soft Fresh Skin 200 ml
|
₹171
|
|
|
Khadi Omorose Herbal Cold Cream With Shea Butter,
|
|
|
