Deals from Amazon Clearance Store: Get minimum 60% off on stylish men’s wear; Top 8 picks

BySamarpita Yashaswini
May 28, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Style meets savings with men’s wear at min 60% off! Tees, trousers, jeans & more; grab the hottest deals from the Amazon Clearance Sale now!

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Casual Cotton Pants | Chinos | Trousers (Regular Fit) (Lt. Olive M2) View Details checkDetails

₹459

amazonLogo
GET THIS

London Hills Men T-Shirt || T-Shirt for Men || Plain T Shirt || T-Shirt (Pack of 4) View Details checkDetails

₹748

amazonLogo
GET THIS

London Hills Printed Men Round Neck Oversized T-Shirt LH_T_OS_FN_101_Black_Size_XL. View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Chromozome MEN SHORTS N 169 M Black View Details checkDetails

₹428

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urbano Fashion Mens Grey Slim Fit Washed Jeans Stretchable (epsgrnthrcrs-mgrey-34) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Solid Regular Fit Casual Shirt (AZ-SY-RR-12A(HS)_Blush M) View Details checkDetails

₹329

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urbano Fashion Mens Olive Green Printed Full Sleeve Slim Fit Cotton T-Shirt (aopleaffull-olivegrn-m) View Details checkDetails

₹406.8

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - INKAST Mens Solid Double Pocket Cotton Shirt View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Men, it’s time to clean out the closet and refill it for less than half the price! The Amazon Clearance Store is dishing out minimum 60% off on everyday essentials and statement-makers. From breezy cotton tees to sharp shirts, stretch jeans to tailored trousers, your wardrobe glow-up is just a click away.

Deals from Amazon Clearance Store: Minimum 60% off on men's wear; Top 8 picks(Pexels)
Deals from Amazon Clearance Store: Minimum 60% off on men’s wear; Top 8 picks(Pexels)

So if you’re a minimalist who loves a solid shirt or a weekend warrior in search of comfy shorts, this list covers every style vibe. Let’s shop smart, dress sharp, and save big.

 

Top 8 picks for men at 60% off from Amazon Clearance Store:

 

1.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Fit Mid Rise Trouser

Loading Suggestions...

Workwear just got an upgrade. These mid-rise trousers are sleek, comfy, and built for that 9-to-5 hustle. Regular fit means all-day comfort, while the clean silhouette keeps you boardroom-ready.

Styling tip: Pair with a crisp white shirt and lace-ups for office mode; switch to sneakers for post-work plans.

 

2.

London Hills Men’s Cotton Blend T-Shirts – Pack of 4

Loading Suggestions...

Four tees, infinite outfit combos. This pack of multicolor half-sleeve cotton blend T-shirts is your off-duty BFF. Soft, breathable, and effortlessly cool—they’re the OGs of everyday wear.

Styling tip: Rotate with jeans, joggers, or shorts. These are made to mix and match.

 

3.

London Hills Men’s Oversized Fit Cotton T-Shirt

Loading Suggestions...

Oversized, overcool. This tee hits peak Gen Z streetwear with a roomy fit and cotton comfort. Perfect for lazy Sundays, quick errands, or that “I just woke up stylish” look.

Styling tip: Rock it with ripped jeans and a cap. Add a crossbody bag for an influencer vibe.

 

4.

Chromozome Men’s Cotton Rich Shorts

Loading Suggestions...

Shorts that are long on comfort. These cotton-rich casuals are your new summer staples. Ideal for lounging, working out, or quick coffee runs, they do it all.

Styling tip: Throw on with tank tops or graphic tees. Flip-flops optional but encouraged.

 

5.

Urbano Fashion Men’s Slim Fit Stretch Jeans (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Classic black jeans, but make them flexible. These slim-fit stretch denims give you a tailored silhouette without the squeeze. Dress them up or down—they’re as versatile as it gets.

Styling tip: Pair with a printed shirt and boots for dinner dates, or a basic tee for daytime cool.

 

6.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men’s Cotton Regular Fit Shirt

Loading Suggestions...

Cotton comfort meets classic style. This button-down shirt keeps things simple, stylish, and totally wearable. Be it tucked or untucked, it never disappoints.

Styling tip: Team it with chinos or denim. Add a blazer and bam, you’re business casual.

 

7.

Urbano Fashion Men’s Printed Full Sleeve Slim Fit Cotton T-Shirt

Loading Suggestions...

Printed perfection for your weekend fits. With a slim fit and full sleeves, this tee brings flair to your casual game. Made from comfy cotton that breathes and moves with you.

Styling tip: Wear it with joggers or ripped jeans. Don’t forget the sneakers.

 

8.

Amazon Brand - INKAST Men's Solid Double Pocket Cotton Shirt

Loading Suggestions...

Rugged meets refined in this cotton shirt with double pockets. Solid colors, full sleeves, and a slim fit give it just the right edge, perfect for everyday or weekend getaways.

Styling tip: Cuff the sleeves, roll the vibe. Wear with cargo pants or distressed jeans.

 

This clearance sale is the real OF of men’s fashion, everything you need to reboot your wardrobe at a fraction of the price. Whether it’s staples, statements, or something in between, these deals deliver high style for low spend. Now go forth and dress to impress for way less.

 

Deals from Amazon Clearance Sale: Get minimum 60% off on stylish men’s wear; Top 8 picks: FAQs

  • Are these products eligible for return?

    Yes, most items in the clearance sale follow Amazon’s standard return policy. Check individual listings for details.

  • Can I wear these clothes for both work and casual occasions?

    Absolutely! This collection includes versatile picks like shirts, jeans, and tees suitable for various occasions.

  • Will the sizes be available for all products?

    Sizes vary by product and may sell out fast due to high demand. Shop early for the best options.

  • Are these products original Amazon brands?

    Yes, many are from Amazon brands like Symbol and INKAST, along with popular labels like Urbano and London Hills.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

