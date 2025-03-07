‘Mother’ Deepika Padukone is flawless, shines in gold Sabyasachi dress at Forbes event: Pics

Deepika Padukone attended the 2025 Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi on ‘Building Global Influence with Purpose’. The actor, who recently became a mother, attended the event hosted ahead of International Women's Day, which is on March 8. Deepika Padukone dazzles in a Sabyasachi gold dress for Forbes event.

A golden goddess

Deepika shared pictures of her look for the Forbes Summit on Instagram. The photos show her dressed in a golden midi-length ensemble by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who showcased the look during his 25-year anniversary show. Let's check out how the ensemble looked on the actor, who was also a part of Sabyasachi's milestone show and opened it for him.

Deepika's gold dress features a raised neckline, an exaggerated bow attached on the front, full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, a sheer silhouette embellished with shimmering gold fringes, a gathered design on the bodice, a keyhole detail on the back, a ruffled hem, and a relaxed silhouette adding a whimsical charm to the ensemble.

More details about Deepika's look

Deepika styled the Sabyasachi dress with black leather boots featuring sky-high pencil heels. For jewels, she chose mixed metal earrings and rings by Cartier. Lastly, with her hair tied in a messy French knot, the actor chose subtle smokey eyes, minimal smudged eyeliner, feathered brows, mauve pink lips, flushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and glowing highlighter for the glam.

How did the internet react?

The internet loved Deepika's latest pictures. While Orry posted a crown and trophy emoji, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped a fire emoji under the post. A fan wrote, “Queen energy.” Another user commented, “Face card so lethal no one compares.” A comment read, “Let me screammm! Mother.”

Meanwhile, Deepika and her actor husband, Ranveer Singh, announced their daughter Dua's birth on September 8 last year. They shared the news with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced parenthood. The couple tied the knot in 2018.