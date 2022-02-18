Deepika Padukone's bold underwater shoot in orange monokini sets Internet ablaze

A tangerine swimwear has undoubtedly turned into summer's hottest trend in 2022 and tapping into the fashion style this week is Gehraiyaan star Deepika Padukone whose bold underwater photoshoot in an orange monokini set the Internet ablaze. Diving into the ‘Gehraiyaan’ of a swimming pool for the sultry photoshoot, Deepika slew in a bright tangerine monokini which is all the fashion inspo we need to upgrade our swimwear wardrobe this summer.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared two pictures that instantly made fans go weak in their knees as she put her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the diva donning a stylish monokini that came in bright orange hue and with a backless detail to add to the hotness quotient.

Pulling back her luscious tresses into a low messy bun, Deepika aced the comfy chic beach vibe and accessorised her look only with a gold finger ring while flaunting white-painted manicured nails. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Deepika amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera underwater, Deepika set fans on frenzy. She simply captioned the pictures, “Sometimes, the safest place to be is underwater… - Marisa Reichardt (sic).”

The must-have swimwear trends of 2021 included neons, versatile colours and also soft-to-touch comforting fabrics and modern cuts while floral and string bikinis continue to trend in New Year 2022. Some of the popular colours for summer 2021, especially in swimsuits, were neon, hot pink, tangerine, lime green, bright teal and fluorescent shades which continue to trend this year in swimsuit or beachwear fashion.

Needless to say, Deepika Padukone's latest monokini pictures set us dreaming of endless summer days by the poolside and makes us want to start curating our new swimwear wardrobe asap. Her dramatic bold monokini looks like the perfect attire for SPA or to make heads turn at swimming parties, tropical vacations, summer, beach outing or on a pool day. What do you think?