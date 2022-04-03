Deepika Padukone slays airport look in tan coat after Pathaan shoot in Spain

Keeping fans regularly updated with her life updates on and off the sets of Pathaan in Spain, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is finally back in Mumbai after a detour of Dubai for Time100 Awards night and the fashion police is on immediate alert as the diva touched down with her sartorial foot forward. With the Covid-19 lockdown lifted and oodles of travel ahead of us, Deepika laid fashion cues for jet-setters on how to look stylish while travelling and take travel attire to new heights without compromising on comfort factor.

The sizzling pictures flooding the Internet ever since, show Deepika stepping out and stunning in a glamorous ensemble that looks not only easy to wear but also easy to put together as one strolls through the airport. The pictures feature the actor donning a white top that came with a sultry deep neck to raise the hotness quotient and ooze oomph.

It was tucked inside a pair of blue baggy denim jeans that came with wide legs. The casual attire was layered with a shiny sandy-hued tan trench coat that sported full sleeves and came with a collar, a pocket on either side and was held at the waist with a matching brown cloth belt to nail the perfect cosy vibe for her air journey.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Deepika completed her attire with a pair of chocolatey brown pointed toe heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of oversize sunglasses and an expensive Louis Vuitton handbag to ace the uber-chic airport look.

Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Deepika amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look. Flashing her million dollar smile for the camera, Deepika set the shutterbugs on frenzy and we don't blame them.

As weekend trips and summer getaways are back in full swing, we are back to taking sartorial inspirations for airport looks or what we wear on the way to our destinations as importantly as what we decide to wear there and Deepika Padukone is all for sorting our fashion woes this Sunday.