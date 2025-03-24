Dia Mirza and Rasika Duggal's reaction to wearing same outfits wows internet: 'That's how secure women look'

Wearing the same outfits at an event can turn out to be an awkward fashion moment for anyone, especially if you are a celebrity. But not for Dia Mirza and Rasika Duggal. The two actors attended an awards show recently in Mumbai, and wore the same outfits. Find out how they reacted. Rasika Duggal and Dia Mirza wore same outfits to an event.

Dia Mirza and Rasika Duggal in the same outfits

On March 21, the paparazzi captured Dia Mirza and Rasika Duggal, arriving at The Hollywood Reporter event. The two stars walked the red carpet hand in hand and smiled brightly when they realised they were wearing the same ensembles. Fans loved the camaraderie between the two actors and flooded the comments section with praise. One comment read, “Both look so happy after finding they have the same outfit.” Another said, “That's how intelligent and secure women look.” A fan wrote, “Awkward moment ko happiness bana diya.”

What Dia and Rasika wore?

Both Dia and Rasika chose a silk golden anarkali suit set for the red carpet event. Dia's ethnic look features an anarkali kurta with a crew neckline, quarter-length sleeves, a fitted bodice, cinched waist, a flared skirt, embroidered cuffs, and delicate threadwork on the bust. She paired it with matching gold silk palazzo pants and a dupatta, which she draped over her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

Dia accessorised the ensemble with statement black stone earrings, rings, and block heels. Meanwhile, with her hair tied in a bubble-braided hairdo and decorated with gold adornments, the actor chose kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, berry-toned lips, flushed cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam.

Meanwhile, Rasika's gold anarkali kurta features a crew neckline, quarter-length sleeves, and a flared skirt. She completed the ensemble with matching straight-fit palazzo pants and ditched the dupatta. Lastly, dangling earrings, a gold choker necklace, rings, peep-toe heels, brown lips, smokey eyes, and flushed cheeks rounded off the styling. With her hair tied in a bun decked with white flowers, she completed the look.