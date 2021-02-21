Dia Mirza wore a yellow classic suit for her mehendi, brides-to-be take note
- Pictures from Dia Mirza's mehendi function recently landed on the internet and went viral. The actor looked breathtaking in her classic yellow suit which she teamed with floral jewellery for the function.
We all loved what Dia Mirza wore to her wedding. The actor's style is all about simple yet chic attires and we got the same vibe from her red Banarasi saree in which the Miss Asia Pacific 2000 looked like a dream. Dia had a low-key private ceremony at her home which was only attended by her family and close friends including Aditi Rao Hydari. Dia's nuptials also made a lot of headlines and for all the inspiring reasons. From having an eco-friendly wedding to a priestess performing the rituals, the actor received a lot of praise for everything.
However, pictures of her outfits from various wedding functions are now landing up on the internet and all the brides-to-be are bookmarking the looks. Recently, the outfit that Dia wore during her Mehendi ceremony was shared on Instagram by her stylist Theia Tekchandaney and it is just fabulous. For the ceremony, the actor wore a bright yellow long kurti and palazzo set. The kurti featured a scoop neckline and intricate golden embroidery in the front.
She teamed it with a pair of palazzo pants and completed the outfit by wearing a yellow matching Punjabi dupatta that was adorned with patches of embroidery all across and golden tassels at the border. The new bride accessorised her look with floral jewellery that consisted of a maang tikka, matching earrings and a ring bracelet. Dia left her hair down for the day and looked stunning.
Theia shared the images with the caption, "This one comes straight from the heart! My dearest Diu! I meant what i said In my speech, you truly are a special person put on planet earth to do special things! Your quiet perseverance, and your strength and resolve are one of the many things I love and admire about you! Besties forever! (sic)."
Dia was also seen wearing a gorgeous rose pink custom made anarkali suit by the high-end designer Anita Dongre as a part of her trousseau. Check it out:
We love this attire. What do you think?
