Ditch the denim: Trade your jeans with these stylish bottoms options
Give your tops a new life by pairing them with these non-denim pants for a new vibe.
A pair of jeans is a wardrobe staple, and every now and then, it eases the fatigue of outfit choices. It's versatile and pairs well with all kinds of tops and outerwear. The simplicity of denim has immortalized its place as the top choice for bottomwear. Denim’s convenience makes it a favourite for everyone. But it’s perfectly fine if you beg to differ and get bored of wearing jeans. There are several unique styles of pants that can elevate your style.
Linen pants
Linen pants are comfy and breezy, perfect for nailing a relaxed and easygoing look. They pair effortlessly with fun crop tops, casual, oversized t-shirts, and ethnic kurtas, offering versatile styling options. The breathable material makes linen pants ideal for warmer days. So if you’re going for a minimalistic, yet leaning towards a chic, feminine boho vibe, choose linen pants.
Cargo pants
If you were miffed with the minuscule pocket size of jeans, cargo pants would leave you in awe. These loose-fitting pants have several large, rectangular-shaped pockets with flaps for closing them. Originally designed for military use, cargo pants were built for their storage options. They exude major streetwear vibes, and the tough fabric gives off a rugged, urban look. The utility of the multiple pockets adds to their appeal. In sync with streetwear, cargo pants pair well with graphic tees.
Trousers
A must-have office wear, trousers are sophisticated and professional, making them ideal for formal occasions. Timeless and classic, with a simple trouser, your outfit appears more mature and refined. They can be paired with a button-down shirt and blazer to complete the formalwear ensemble. To channel the nostalgic dark academia aesthetic, a turtleneck or knitted sweater and trousers are your holy grail.
